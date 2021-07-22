Best Chrome OS tablets: Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung, HP, and more

Chrome OS is an incredibly versatile operating system. It runs great on traditional Chromebooks and Chromeboxes of course, but it’s also a great fit for tablets and convertibles. If you’re looking to maximize portability with your Chrome experience, you might also consider a tablet with a detachable keyboard. There are numerous options from all the top Chromebook vendors like Acer, ASUS, and Lenovo.

In this guide we’ll take a look at the top tablets, detachable keyboards, and convertible 2-in-1 Chromebooks on the market today.

Best battery life: ASUS Flip CM3

Those that care more about battery life than performance will love the Flip CM3. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 strikes the balance between work and play. The 360 degree hinge enables multiple modes and provides the versatility to work or study using the orientation you like best. Featuring a 12-inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and thin bezels, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 provides an expanded view in the portrait orientation to inspire you to see the world from a new perspective.

ASUS Pen (USI) support enables intuitive writing with an active stylus for enhanced productivity. This Chromebook is also detachable so you can use it as a true tablet while writing or drawing. The ultra-portable design and long-lasting battery life are tailored to an on-the-go lifestyle, and the silky-smooth palm rests and ErgoLift hinge design ensure comfort when typing.

The amazing battery life and 3:2 aspect ratio make this a unique choice for those that need portability to work on the road. Inside, this Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek 8183 Processor 2.0 GHz (1M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz, 8 cores), up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB eMMc storage. While the processor isn’t the beefiest one out there, the average of 16 hours battery life on a single charge is worth the trade-off.

ASUS Flip CM3 Amazing battery life is something you expect with a Chromebook. But with the Flip CM3 you get up to a whopping 16 hours of usage on a single charge. If you don't mind a MediaTek processor, this is the Chromebook that lasts all day and night. View at Amazon

Best overall 14 convertible: ASUS Flip C436

As well as sleek looks, comfort and ergonomics are a priority with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, with the body and lid meeting to form a V-shaped edge that makes it easier to open the laptop. This model is fully configurable with up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook also features for Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, allowing you to take notes and draw with ease.

Two full-function reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 or connect it to peripherals. Or if you’re looking for more onscreen space, hook it up to an external display with a compatible dock. For maximum convenience and compatibility, there’s also a microSD slot to makes it easy to add extra storage. In terms of connectivity, this is one of the best Chromebooks from ASUS.

The four-sided NanoEdge display design gives the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 an even smaller footprint than you’d expect, bringing you all the benefits of a 14-inch FHD display in a 13-inch chassis. Featuring a precision-engineered mechanism, the versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle. This innovative hinge has a dual action that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is rotated into laptop mode. It also helps enhance the powerful audio, by creating extra space underneath the laptop. Despite the compact design for a 14″ laptop, the Flip C436 still features a full-sized keyboard and spacious trackpad.

ASUS Flip C436 For those that enjoy the 14 inch form-factor, this is the best Chromebook from ASUS. You get an impressively built chassis, all the specs you need and some nice extras like Harman Kardon speakers. View at Amazon

Best Google experience: Pixel Slate

The Pixel Slate is a few years old at this point, but it’s still worth recommending as the only true Chrome OS tablet made by Google. This device received a bit of criticism out of the gate for choppy performance, but Chrome OS updates have fixed some of those issues over time. To be sure, there are some nice features here. You can watch your favorite movies and videos come to life with 6 million pixels on Pixel Slate’s 12.3″ Molecular Display. With its dual, front-firing speakers, Pixel Slate delivers a premium audio experience as well.

On the inside you can configure the Pixel Slate up to a core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. These processors aren’t the newest Intel chips, but this is still the most power available with Chrome OS in a true tablet form-factor. You can also add an optional detachable keyboard and Pixel Slate pen if you need to get some work done on your device.

Pixel Slate While it's getting a bit older these days, the Pixel Slate is still an excellent option for the true Google experience on Chrome OS. It also supports an optional detachable keyboard and the Pixel Slate pen for productivity on the go. View at Amazon

Best detachable keyboard: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

The 2-in-1 design is fairly ubiquitous throughout the Chromebook space. Unfortunately, most of those 2-in-1 devices don’t have a detachable keyboard. If you want a Chromebook that converts into a true tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is calling your name. The tablet features a unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design, with a sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover. Its 10.1″ display features thin 9.13mm bezels and FHD (1920 x 1200) resolution in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and color.

Use the Lenovo Chromebook Duet as a laptop with a full-sized, comfortable, and responsive keyboard, or detach it for use as a 10.1″ tablet. The five-point pogo pin and magnet design makes it easy to connect and detach, and it’s thin and light in either mode— from 7.35mm / 0.29″ and 450g / 0.99lbs as a tablet, to 18.2mm / 0.71″ and 920g / 2.03lbs. With great battery life, it’s easy to take just about anywhere. On the inside, the Duet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T Processor (2.00 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads), 4 GB LPDDR4x (soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. Overall, this is the best true 2-in-1 Chromebook out there.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet There aren't too many Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a great option if you want a Chromebook that can convert into a true tablet experience. Unlike other 2-in-1 designs, the keyboard detaches entirely for a slim and light tablet experience. View at Amazon

Best for business: ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Business laptops need a bit of power mixed with style. Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style.

Narrow bezels frame the display — an FHD IPS touchscreen model with a 72% color gamut — providing a larger screen to bezel ratio. So whether the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is running a conference call, streaming a video, or building a presentation, this 2-in-1 device looks great. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks.

ThinkShield combined with Chrome Enterprise equals an unbeatable combination for security. The built-in security suite boasts a number of physical and biometric security features, like a webcam privacy shutter, the proprietary Google H1 TPM chip, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. Chrome Enterprise keeps your business safe with seamless updates and protection against evolving threats. Plus, each device includes a Kensington lock slot so it can be tethered when needed.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers a powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue—adding a bit of flair to worker style. View at Amazon

Best daily driver: Galaxy Chromebook 2

The first Chromebook with a QLED display, this is the best option for users looking to make Chrome OS their go-to platform. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 continues the overall design of the original Galaxy Chromebook, but reduces some of the premium features to attain a more reasonable price. The most impressive feature here is definitely the display. Get awestruck by every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED display on a Chromebook, which produces over 100% volume.

The processor options are not quite as high-end as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but the Intel Core i3 should do the job for most users. Storage on this device tops out at 128GB, but this is still ultra-fast SSD storage we’re talking about. You also retain 8GB of RAM, and get improved battery life. While the S-pen is still supported, it’s not bundled with the laptop so you’ll need to purchase it separately. This also means there’s no slot for storing the S-pen in the body of the Chromebook. Overall, this is the best Samsung Chromebook for you if you can live with the removal of the 4K display and fingerprint sensor. The highly attractive price will sway most users to choose this 2nd-generation device.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 With the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung removed a few premium features but also drastically reduced the price. As the first Chromebook with a QLED display, this machine still packs plenty of power and style for most users. View at Samsung

Best premium convertible: HP Elite c1030

If you’re someone who needs a premium Chromebook with a beautiful design, look no further than the HP Elite c1030. The ultra-thin aluminum chassis with 360° design is absolutely gorgeous. Carefully crafted, the stunning micro-edge, 13.5″ diagonal, 3:2 WUXGA+ screen is nearly bezel-less and optimized for the web. In addition to the aesthetically pleasing design, this machine is also MIL-STD 810H tested for durability.

On the internal specs side of things, you get 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM, with a 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. For ports, you get 2 USB C ports, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, and a micro SD card slot. Speakers are crisp and loud, with a stereo setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen. All of these features are packed into a body weighing less than three pounds. If all of that isn’t enough, there’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The only downside to the Elite c1030 is the price. At north of $1,000, it’s quite expensive. Despite the high price, this is the best all-around HP Chromebook for everyday work or personal use.

HP Elite c1030 This is the top of the line Chromebook from HP. If you are looking for maximum performance this is the way to go. View at HP

Best for education: HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

The HP x360 11 G3 EE packs a bevy of features into a small package. Featuring an 11.6″ diagonal HD touch screen at a resolution of 1366 x 768, this Chromebook offers a bright display for any environment. In addition, there are a number of ports available for docking your Chromebook, including two USB C and two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports.

Perhaps the most appealing feature of this compact Chromebook is the swivel screen with 360°-adjustability into four modes. If you want to use this machine in the classroom setting, it’s also drop-tested similar to the G8 Education Edition. While the x360 11 G3 EE is a bit more expensive than other 11.6 inch models on our list, it’s worth the price bump.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE Another entry in the x360 series makes our list, this time for power in a compact design. This small 2-in-1 Chromebook gives you practical power and portability. View at HP

That concludes our list of the top Chrome OS tablets on the market. There’s something here for everyone. If you’re in the market for a great tablet with a detachable keyboard, the Lenovo Duet is the best value. Those looking for the most premium experience should opt for the HP Elite c1030. Keep in mind that Chrome tablets do have smaller batteries than most clamshell Chromebooks, so you might need a portable battery charger in your bag as well.

Let us know which of these ultra-portable Chrome devices is your favorite.