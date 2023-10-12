A virtual private network (VPN) encrypts your internet connection and changes your IP address for privacy and to help unblock geo-restricted streaming content. The best VPNs provide comprehensive apps for all your devices. However, if you only want to use a VPN when browsing with Chrome, a simple extension can make using one easier.

If you’re looking for the best Chrome VPN extension in 2023, the standalone choices in the Web Store are unpredictable at best. Instead, you should opt for a good premium VPN that has its own extension. Here’s what we found.

Our best VPN extension for Chrome picks

Source: NordVPN NordVPN Best overall Top VPN features and performance within Chrome The NordVPN Chrome extension provides access to thousands of VPN servers across 60 countries while protecting you from ads and malicious sites as you browse the web. Pros Safe browsing features

Website split tunneling

1-10Gbps server network Cons Specialty servers reserved for app

Fewer countries than other picks $12.99/mo at NordVPN

ExpressVPN is our top pick in most categories, providing the best all-round experience on desktop and mobile, but NordVPN has more features included in its Chrome extension.

Unlike many, it allows you to configure the kill switch and split tunneling settings via the extension itself. The latter is for choosing which sites to include or exclude from the VPN’s encryption, like if you only want to change your IP address when watching Netflix or to encrypt your connection when logging into online banking. It also comes with built-in threat protection, which blocks ads and dangerous websites when connected to the VPN. You are alerted when a site isn’t secure, with the option to proceed or go back.

The downside to NordVPN’s Chrome extension is it doesn’t offer any of the specialty servers that are the VPN’s biggest selling point on its desktop and mobile apps. That means no Double VPN, obfuscated servers, or Onion Over VPN when using Chrome by itself. However, you still get your pick of servers across 60 countries, with speeds between 1-10Gbps. This is perfect for streaming in 4K and browser games.

To use the Chrome extension, you must purchase a $12.99 monthly plan, $59.88 a year ($4.99/mo), or $102.33 for two years ($3.79/mo). Of course, this gives you full access to its desktop and mobile apps, too.

Source: ExpressVPN ExpressVPN Most secure Never expose your real IP while using Chrome ExpressVPN’s Chrome extension brings the power of the main app to your browser with just a few clicks. Access thousands of locations across 94 countries with industry-leading leak protection. Pros Large selection of countries

Advanced leak prevention

Very easy to use Cons Cannot split tunnel websites

No extra ad-blocking or safe browsing $12.95/mo at ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is our overall top pick in many categories, and its Chrome extension also stands out from the crowd. Before it can be used, you must first install the main app on your chosen device. Then, you can find the ExpressVPN extension here. As long as the app’s background service is running, whenever you open Chrome, simply click the extension icon, and the same intuitive ExpressVPN window pops up but within the browser. Quick connect for the fastest server or navigate locations in 94 countries to easily unblock geo-restricted content.

By default, the extension ensures all sites adhere to secure HTTPS and your location is still secure when sites request HTML 5 geolocation. It also prevents WebRTC leaks, which can occur when making in-browser calls via Zoom and other platforms. The optional connect on browser launch feature is useful if you want to always remain protected. For more advanced features like split tunneling or protocol selection, you will need to launch the full app, which is why it misses the top spot.

To use the Chrome extension, you need either a $12.95 monthly plan, the $59.95 ($9.99/mo) six-month plan, or 99.95 ($6.67.mo) yearly plan.

Source: ProtonVPN ProtonVPN Best for streaming Optimized servers for streaming in Chrome ProtonVPN’s Chrome extension provides excellent features, including leak prevention, split tunneling, and access to special Plus servers, which are optimized for streaming performance. Pros Great streaming performance

Supports 10 users at once

Free forever plan Cons Regular servers not as fast as others $12.40/mo at ProtonVPN

As a desktop or mobile app, ProtonVPN is rarely the top pick, but the ProtonVPN Chrome Extension includes some of the best features for an in-browser VPN. This includes WebRTC leak prevention, so your real IP isn’t accidentally exposed. Double VPN routes all web traffic through two separate locations for extra security. Furthermore, split tunneling lets you choose the sites to include or exclude from VPN encryption while browsing in Chrome.

Where it really stands out is streaming performance. It has more than 3,000 servers in 69 countries, with a network capable of 1Gbps. That’s without mentioning its special Plus streaming servers with dedicated options for Netflix, Disney+, DAZN, Prime, and other popular platforms. Experience buffer-free 4K streaming without geo-restrictions. The drawback is that although streaming performance is high, speeds tend to be hit or miss when performing other tasks.

Plans start from €11.49/mo (approximately $12.40), and there is even a free option with three locations: the U.S., Japan, and the Netherlands. To use the extension, you need a registered account.

Source: Surfshark Surfshark Best for safe browsing Encrypt your connection and block ads and malware The Chrome Extension for Surfshark protects you from intrusive ads and malware and even includes a data breach alert. That’s without mentioning a choice of 100 countries with more than 3,000 VPN servers. Pros Free safe browsing features

Website split tunneling

Large selection of locations Cons Can't configure kill switch via extension

Not the fastest $12.95/mo at Surfshark

Surfshark provides a stable 1Gbps server network, suitable for any web activity in 100 countries. It prevents WebRTC from ever finding your real IP address while giving you full control over the sites that you wish to bypass encryption.

As well as being a top-tier VPN, Surfshark’s Chrome extension takes safe browsing to the next level. Under the CleanWeb settings, you can configure an ad blocker, which includes removing tracking cookies. Its popup blocker also prevents annoying cookie acceptance pop-ups by auto-rejecting them. It also sends alerts when a particular website contains malware or has experienced data breaches in the past.

Before using the Chrome extension, you must purchase either a $12.95 monthly plan, $47.88 ($3.99/mo) for a year, or $59.76 ($2.39/mo) for two years.

Source: Private Internet Access Private Internet Access Best webcam & mic security 30,000 VPN locations with additional browser protection PIA VPN encrypts your connection, blocks ads and trackers, and stops unauthorized access to your webcam and microphone, all via its simple Chrome extension. Pros Largest selection of VPN servers

Up to 10Gbps speeds

Protects mic & webcam on Chrome Cons Cannot configure kill switch

Based in U.S. $11.99/mo at PIA

Private Internet Access (PIA) is backed by 30,000 individual servers, which is more than any other leading provider. These span 84 countries, allowing you to unblock almost any geo-restricted content. With a 10Gbps infrastructure, you’ll have no problem streaming in 4K or browser gaming.

As well as WebRTC protection to stop IP leaks, the PIA Chrome extension has some excellent features you won’t find elsewhere. The best of these are its webcam and microphone protection, which blocks any site from unauthorized access. It also blocks ads, tracking scripts, and tracking cookies, while forcing all sites to use the secure HTTPS protocol. It does have a kill switch, but this cannot be turned off unless you use one of the main apps.

Unlimited devices can use PIA on Chrome or the app. Its plans start at $11.99 per month, $39.95 ($3.33/mo) for a year, or $79 ($2.03/mo) for three years. It’s based in the U.S., which means billing info could be turned over to the authorities if a crime is suspected.

TunnelBear Best value VPN plans from $9.99 a month Use TunnelBear's Chrome extension to access 20 countries for free with a 2GB limit or upgrade to an affordable premium plan for unlimited data. Pros Cheapest monthly plan

2GB free every month

Very easy to use Cons No extension settings

Only 20 countries $9.99/mo at TunnelBear

If you're looking for a beginner-friendly VPN extension for Chrome, it doesn't get simpler than TunnelBear. Simply open the extension, toggle the VPN on, and your Chrome browsing session is encrypted along with a new visible IP address. With one more click, you can choose from 20 countries for bypassing geo-restrictions.

It has a lot to offer, including a free forever VPN plan with 2GB of monthly data. If you don't care for streaming or only need a VPN occasionally, you may not need to pay a cent. However, upgrading to an affordable $9.99/mo premium plan unlocks unlimited data and 47 countries if you switch to the desktop or mobile app. This is where the TunnelBear extension falters. In its simplicity, it lacks almost all features. Split tunneling, kill switch control, and obfuscation are all reserved for the app and not available on Chrome by itself.

PureVPN Best for ISP throttling Don’t let your ISP artificially slow speeds Select the server by location or the site you wish to unblock with this intuitive VPN extension for Chrome. Try it free for 7 days. Pros Obfuscation to prevent ISP throttling

Optimized streaming servers

7-day free trial on Chrome Cons Fewer countries than most

No split tunneling or kill switch $12.45/mo at PureVPN

Your internet provider can often still see the type of traffic, even if the content is encrypted by a VPN. PureVPN is one of the few to apply obfuscation to its Chrome extension. This means whenever you stream, game, or do other web activities prone to throttling, your ISP can no longer detect the type of traffic and, therefore, can’t slow speeds down.

It has servers in 30 countries, and you can click the Popular Websites tab to find recommended servers for Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and others. Although it has WebRTC leak protection, the extension lacks several key features like split tunneling or kill switch configuration.

Try the PureVPN Chrome extension free for seven days with access to five locations or get full access, along with desktop and mobile apps for $12.45 a month, $44.95 ($3.74/mo) for a year, or $54.95 ($2.29/mo) for two years.

Source: CyberGhost CyberGhost Best free plan Unlimited free VPN access CyberGhost's Chrome extension is separate from its premium VPN app, even if you pay a subscription. However, it's completely free with no bandwidth limits. Pros Free forever

Unlimited bandwidth

One-click connection Cons Only four locations

No configuration settings Free at Chrome Web Store

CyberGhost is one of our favorite premium VPNs, offering advanced apps across all platforms. However, the free GyberGhost Chrome extension is the perfect solution for those on a budget who only want a VPN while browsing the web.

Before proceeding, it's worth noting that the two products are completely separate. Even if you pay for CyberGhost premium, the Chrome extension stands by itself and has no configuration settings at all.

The good thing is it comes with unlimited bandwidth and data, allowing you to browse or stream as much as you like. The only catch is it has eight servers and just four locations: the U.S., Germany, the Netherlands, and Romania. This might be suitable for a Brit looking to unblock Netflix U.S., but clearly not the other way around.

This lack of servers also means speeds are not the best. However, compared to other free Chrome VPN extensions, it's much more stable and can still handle most HD streaming services.

Final words on the best Chrome VPN extension

There are endless VPN extensions in the Chrome Web Store, but many lack features and performance, especially when they are free. The best of the bunch, NordVPN, offers most of its apps premium features with the convenience of managing everything from within the browser Window. ExpressVPN takes the second spot this time because it lacks the features of its main apps. However, it still has its impenetrable leak protection, all the locations you could need, and some of the fastest servers on the market.

For those who don’t have the budget, TunnelBear offers an affordable monthly plan and a free 2GB plan, while CyberGhost provides a completely free extension with four locations. Others like Surfshark are worth considering for safe browsing features, while ProtonVPN has optimized streaming servers for Chrome.\