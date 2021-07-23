These are the Best Chrome Web Store Games: 2048, Funky Karts, Gorescript Classic, and more

The Chrome Web Store remains an excellent resource for getting and downloading new functionality to your Chrome browser or Chromebook. With all the gripes we might have about Chrome, including the upcoming ones, it’s still an amazing browser. There are all kinds of extensions and add-ons you can add, including password managers to themes to spice up your Chrome session. The ecosystem of Chrome add-ons is really diverse. There are even some games to spend your time with.

Today, we’re going to give you a rundown on some of the best games available on the Chrome Web Store right now, because the dinosaur game might be fun for a while, but you’ll probably want to play something else eventually. From strategy games to just casual games to pass the time, there’s something for everyone here.

A note on Chrome Web Store apps

Most of the games featured in this list are Chrome apps. Chrome apps have been an integral part of the Chrome experience for several years, but with the way the Internet has evolved and how progressive web apps (PWAs) have improved so much, Chrome apps aren’t as essential as they used to be, which is why Google is phasing them out. As of June 2021, Chrome apps are unsupported on Windows, Mac, and Linux, and they’re getting axed in Chrome OS from June 2022. Chrome extensions and themes are unaffected by this change — it’s just apps.

The Chrome Web Store has not accepted new submissions of Chrome apps since March 2020, and from June 2022 onwards, the existing ones won’t be updated any further. Google is not actively pulling Chrome apps from the store. They all still work as of Chrome 91, and all the games in this list are currently available and downloadable on any platform. But support, in the long run, might be more complicated to predict, not to mention any app hosted in the store might be pulled by the developer at any time as they move to a new, supported platform.

If you’re on a Chromebook, be sure to also check out our list of the best games for Chrome OS if you want to check out games that will still be supported after June 2022.

BattleTabs

Our list begins with BattleTabs. BattleTabs is a game made specifically for playing within the context of a browser, which makes it perfect for all your browser gaming needs. The game is such that matches are made to last just a few seconds. The idea of this is you should be able to play the game while not interrupting your workflow. The game also features multiplayer support, building your own fleets of Vikings, and even queueing up multiple matches.

If you’re looking for something you won’t be able to find elsewhere or something that won’t take a huge chunk of time out of your workflow, then this is the game to get.

2048

2048 is perhaps the most well-known game out of this list, and it’s one of the very few ones not presented in the form of an app. Instead, it’s a Chrome extension that pops up from any tab. The objective of the game is to slide different number tiles on a grid, combining tiles with the same number to create new ones, until the player reaches tile 2048 to win (although the game allows you to keep playing after that point).

It’s one of the most popular casual puzzle games since it was first launched in 2014, and I’ve personally spent hours trying to get to 2048 (and was successful only once). If you’re looking for a strategy game that will test you out, this is probably one of the best Chrome Web Store games you can get.

Colorful Rubik’s Cube

Want to drift away while you play with a Rubik’s Cube? As it turns out, this is also something you can do from your Chrome browser with Colorful Rubik’s Cube. Click or drag to rotate the cube, rows, and columns, and if you can’t solve it in one sitting, don’t worry, you can also use the automatic save and restore feature to resume your work at any moment. The developer says that brightly colored Rubik’s Cube and amusing sounds will undoubtedly appeal to you, but if you wish, you can also turn off the effects.

It’s definitely one of the best and most fun games currently available in the Chrome Web Store. If it gets too frustrating, don’t worry — you also have a link for the computer to solve your game if you want to give up.

Free Rider HD

This game, in particular, is one that reminds us a lot of old web games in the late 2000s and early 2010s (probably because it is one). Free Rider HD features community-created maps and provides a lot of crazy fun. You control a stick man riding a bicycle through a track. Most of the tracks available in the game are made by other users and have varying levels of difficulty, ranging from easy to hard to downright crazy.

It’s a pretty simple concept, but one that’s also really fun. I’ve lost countless hours in games like this myself back in the day. It’s definitely worth a look if you just want a casual game to spend your extra time in.

Gorescript Classic

Gorescript is a game made to mimic 90’s-style first-person shooters, and it meets its objective pretty well. Gorescript is fast-paced and reminds us of games like Doom, the 1993 MS-DOS classic where players have to fight their way through hordes of demons with a final boss fight. Gorescript’s concept is more futuristic than a dungeon full of demons, though. You also get non-regenerating health, you need to scavenge ammunition, levels are not linear, and much more.

It’s not Doom, but it follows a lot of its basic concepts pretty well. It’s definitely one of the best Chrome Web Store apps to get if you’re looking for a challenging change of pace.

Funky Karts

While you might mistake it as a Mario Kart clone by looking at the name, Funky Karts actually draws from another concept — non-stop side scrollers. It’s a similar concept to Super Mario Run, where the main character is constantly running through a level full of obstacles and enemies, except your main character is driving a racing kart.

You jump obstacles, pick up coins, and evade enemies with your arrow keys, while you progress through all 64 levels. It even has a full storyline, if you want to know more about the game’s world and character. If you want a side scroller with a slightly different twist, this is the game to get.

Word Seek Deluxe

Word Seek Deluxe is a word search puzzle. There’s not really a whole lot to it other than that. Or is it? It’s actually pretty cool if you want a game that will help you exercise your brain a little while you have some fun.

It has some neat options, too. You can make it as complicated or as simple as you want, all puzzles are randomly generated to your specifications, and you can even do things like making it harder by hiding the word list or even hiding vowels from the puzzle. As for the game itself, you’re given a grid of letters. Once you can find all the words on it, you won.

If you want to exercise your brain for a while, Word Seek Deluxe is a great option for you.

Oh Hi

Keeping up with the logic/puzzle games, Oh Hi is a nice option as well. It’s a simple logic game where your goal is to fill up the grid. That’s it. There’s also a series of rules you must follow while doing that. You’re not allowed to place three red tiles or three blue tiles in a row or column, a full row or column must have the same number of blue tiles and red tiles, there are no two rows that are alike, and no two columns that are alike either.

It’s definitely tricky to get the hang of it, but once you do, you’re in for one of the nicest logic games available on the Chrome Web Store. You should definitely get this if you want to play a logic game that’s slightly different from the ones you’re used to seeing.

Denki Blocks!

Following up with more puzzle games, Denki Blocks! was actually first released in 2001 for the Game Boy Color and the Game Boy Advance. It was pretty popular back in its heyday, and if you want to relive the experience, there’s also a version of the game available on Chrome OS.

The game’s premise is simple. Players move blocks around a board that also contains “blockers,” which are stationary. A move is a single step in one of the cardinal directions that affect all unblocked blocks at the same time. When two or more blocks of the same color collide, they become one. The main goal is to connect blocks of the same color or to form a specified shape with blocks of a specific color.

Denki Blocks! is one of the best games available in Chrome OS if you’re looking for puzzles, as well as some nostalgia while you’re at it.

Rocket Custa

Last but not least, Rocket Custa brings a slightly more relaxing, albeit still challenging, game. The game’s developer says that by avoiding the comets, you can explore space and time and experience locations that “mankind has never seen before.”

The premise is just as simple as you’d think it is after reading that. You control a rocket, and explore space while avoiding comets and other objects that are in the way. That simple premise also means the game can range from easy to very hard. It also has different levels with varying levels of difficulty between them.

If you’re interested in getting a puzzle/logic game you can exercise your brain with while you kill time, 2048 is an excellent option, while Rocket Custa and Funky Karts are excellent if all you want is a platformer to spend time with. Finally, Free Rider HD is the ultimate time killer.

What game is your favorite on this list?