Ensuring you have a charger with the proper wattage, typically at least 45W but in some cases more, will allow your Chromebook to obtain a charge at the proper speeds without dying. Make sure to check your Chromebook's wattage before getting a charger.

Even the best Chromebooks won’t go far on a dead battery. You need a reliable charger that you can use to top up, whether you’re at home, sitting at a café, or on the road. Depending on your use case, you may prefer a more compact model that can charge multiple devices at once or even one designed to stay parked at your desk, allowing for ease of access. I've done research highlighting the best Chromebook chargers in 2023 to make the decision process easier.

The Baseus Power Bank is a compelling option for charging your Chromebook on the go, offering up to 65W of USB-C power delivery and 20,000mAh of capacity to keep you working away from a power outlet. The charger can also top up your favorite USB-A devices with two 30W ports. It even sports a display to monitor the remaining battery capacity.

Plugable's UD-MSTHDC USB-C Docking Station is a fast way to connect a Chromebook to various accessories while charging. The dock delivers up to 60W of power while also providing access to 12 ports, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB-C, USB-A, a headphone jack, and more.

Plant this charger from Anker on your desk, and you can plug in your Chromebook and other devices. The charging station declutters your space while accommodating modern and legacy devices with two USB-C and two USB-A ports. The USB-C ports can deliver up to 67W of power, while the USB-A ports can provide 12W, which is suitable for a smartphone or tablet.

This compact charger from Anker delivers up to 45W via a single USB-C port. It's powered by GaN technology, so you don't have to worry about a bulky monstrosity taking up space in your bag. The charger also features over-voltage protection, current regulation, and temperature protection to keep your Chromebook safe.

Foyomo offers a charger that pushes up to 45W, which is enough power for a wide range of Chromebooks but not all of them. This combo pack is perfect for those who need a spare charger, who own multiple USB-C devices, or who plan on sharing.

The UGREEN Nexode PD3.1 is a premium Chromebook charger, featuring up to 140W of power delivery. The two provided USB-C ports can push 100W and 140W, and it has a USB-A port for legacy devices. It also has GaN technology, which means it can remain small for extra portability. However, it is on the pricey side.

Emaks provides a budget Chromebook power solution with this 65W USB-C charger. The charger offers exceptional value at its low price. You can even replace the detachable cable if you wish to shorten or lengthen the charging distance. Just know that it's on the chunky side and will take up quite a bit of room in your bag.

This UGREEN USB-C charger is my top recommendation thanks to its compact size and substantial 65W power delivery that can replenish most Chromebooks without issue. It can also charge multiple devices simultaneously with dual USB-C and single USB-A ports. The Nexode 3 is a solid value for the price and is available in two color options.

The best Chromebook chargers in 2023 to keep you powered up

Selecting the best charger for your Chromebook is a simple task that can quickly become daunting; after all, there are just so many options on the market. The process involves researching many models and manufacturers' options and comparing features such as available ports, power delivery, overall footprint, and price to surface the best selections. That's why I've done the legwork for you.

The UGREEN's Nexode 3 USB-C Charger is the best overall because it's a compact 65W charger with dual USB-C and a single USB-A port at a reasonable price. If you need help deciding which Chromebook charger to select, this model is a safe choice.

For shopping on a budget, Emaks 65W USB-C Charger is a solid option; although bulky, it will get the job done and save you money — perfect for pairing with budget Chromebooks. If money isn't a concern, the premium pick in this roundup packs up to 140W of power so that you can charge multiple Chromebooks on the go or other devices.

All the options I've selected are recommendations to keep your Chromebook and other devices topped up, but it's up to you to decide which fits your lifestyle best. Not everyone needs an always-connected 5G or 4G LTE Chromebook, nor will all need a high-powered charger; choose what is best for you.