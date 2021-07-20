Best Chromebooks available at Best Buy July 2021: HP, ASUS, and more

Best Buy is one of the largest bricks and mortar computer retailers out there. If you’re shopping for a new Chromebook, you’ll probably want to stop by one of their stores for some hands-on time with the devices on your list. The electronics giant stocks the best Chromebook models from ASUS, Google, Acer, HP, and many more. Their inventory is so large, it can be overwhelming sorting through all of the available options. In this article we’ll take a look at the best Chromebooks you can buy from Best Buy today.

Navigate this article:

Best overall: ASUS Flip C436

As well as sleek looks, comfort and ergonomics are a priority with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, with the body and lid meeting to form a V-shaped edge that makes it easier to open the laptop. This model is fully configurable with up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook also features Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, allowing you to take notes and draw with ease.

Two full-function reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 or connect it to peripherals. Or if you’re looking for more on-screen space, hook it up to an external display with a compatible dock. For maximum convenience and compatibility, there’s also a microSD slot to makes it easy to add extra storage.

The four-sided NanoEdge display design gives the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 an even smaller footprint than you’d expect, bringing you all the benefits of a 14-inch FHD display in a 13-inch chassis. Featuring a precision-engineered mechanism, the versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle.

This innovative hinge has a dual action that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is rotated into laptop mode. It also helps enhance the powerful audio, by creating extra space underneath the laptop. Despite the compact design for a 14″ laptop, the Flip C436 still features a full-sized keyboard and spacious trackpad.

ASUS Flip C436 For those that enjoy the 14 inch form-factor, this is the best Chromebook from ASUS. You get an impressively built chassis, all the specs you need and some nice extras like Harman Kardon speakers. View at Best Buy

Best Google experience: Pixelbook Go

When it comes to Chromebooks, Google knows them better than anyone else. After all, Google designed and maintains Chrome OS. If you’re in the market for new hardware, it makes sense to consider Google’s Pixelbook Go on the shortlist. Aside from Google’s intimate knowledge of the software, the Pixelbook Go has an impressive design and an amazing touchpad/keyboard combo. This is truly one of the best designed Chromebooks you’ll find from an ergonomic perspective.

Best Buy sells numerous models of their Pixelbook Go, with processors ranging from an Intel Core m3, up to a i7. You can also configure RAM and storage options put 16GB/512GB combos. The laptop is a few years old, so you’re getting internals that are a few generations old. In terms of real-world performance, that certainly doesn’t slow down the Pixelbook Go for productivity tasks and general computing. Combine the design and performance with impressive battery life and you have a lovely Chromebook experience designed by Google.

Pixelbook Go Those that desire Google's vision for Chrome OS hardware should opt for the Pixelbook Go. There are numerous models to choose from with plenty of power on the more expensive SKUs. This well-designed Chromebook comes in black and pink. View at Best Buy

Best for media consumption: Galaxy Chromebook 2

The first Chromebook with a QLED display, this is the best option for users looking to make Chrome OS their go-to platform. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 continues the overall design of the original Galaxy Chromebook, but reduces some of the premium features to attain a more reasonable price. The most impressive feature here is definitely the display. Get awestruck by every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED display on a Chromebook, which produces over 100% volume.

The processor options are not quite as high-end as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but the Intel Core i3 should do the job for most users. Storage on this device tops out at 128GB, but this is still ultra-fast SSD storage we’re talking about. You also retain 8GB of RAM, and get improved battery life. While the S-pen is still supported, it’s not bundled with the laptop so you’ll need to purchase it separately. This also means there’s no slot for storing the S-pen in the body of the Chromebook.

Overall, this is the best Samsung Chromebook for you if you can live with the removal of the 4K display and fingerprint sensor. The highly attractive price will sway most users to choose this 2nd-generation device.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 With the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung removed a few premium features but also drastically reduced the price. As the first Chromebook with a QLED display, this machine still packs plenty of power and style for most users. View at Best Buy

Best for education: Lenovo Chromebook C340

This 11″ Chromebook is portable enough to move around the classroom, but durable enough to withstand a few bumps. The lightweight Chromebook C340 11″ boasts an ultraportable, 360° convertible design and all-day battery life. It’s just 2.65lbs / 1.2kg and takes up less space than a piece of printer paper, but Intel processing gives it power that defies its size. The laptop comes in two snazzy colors, Platinum Grey and Sand Pink.

Inside you’ll find an Intel Celeron N4000 Processor (1.10 GHz, up to 2.60 GHz with Turbo Boost, 2 Cores, 2 Threads, 4 MB Cache),4 GB LPDDR4 2400MHz (Soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. It’s also easy to connect to other devices, thanks to its two ultrafast USB-C 3.1 Gen 1 ports, two USB-A 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and audio jack. Built-in 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.2 make connecting wirelessly at school a breeze.

Lenovo Chromebook C340 Unlike most compact Chromebooks, the C340 Chromebook comes in a refined silver finish that offers a premium feel. In addition to working in the classroom, it’s also a great work from home pick, with a 720p webcam and two 2W speakers. View at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1 on a budget: Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1

If you want a 2-in-1 Chromebook from Dell at a low price, consider the 3100 series 2-in-1 model. Inside you’ll find the Intel Celeron N4020 (Dual Core, up to 2.8GHz, 4M Cache, 6W processor To round out the specs, you get 4 GB, LPDDR4X RAM and 16 or 32 GB of flash storage, depending on the options chosen. The display features a 11.6″ HD 1366 x 768 WVA 16:9 Touch with Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT, making this a durable and portable machine.

In terms of connectivity, you get Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3,1 Gen 1, and a Micro SD memory card along with a headphone/microphone combo jack. This 2-in-1 has plenty of options and enough battery life to get through the day.

Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1 If you need a compact 2-in-1 Chromebook, Dell has an excellent option in the Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1. Durability and long battery life make this a solid daily driver Chromebook. View at Best Buy

Best with 3:2 display: Acer Chromebook Spin 713

Every Chromebook manufacturer has a hero device — for Acer that device is the Chromebook Spin 713. Inside you’ll find the impressive Intel Core i7-10510U processor Quad-core at 1.80 GH. Along with this powerful processor, the Spin 713 also packs 16 GB, DDR4 SDRAM and a 128 GB SSD for storage. In terms of display, you get a 13.5″ 2K (2256 x 1504) 3:2 IPS Touchscreen panel with excellent maximum brightness and clean viewing angles. The display is also protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass, as is the trackpad. With its 360-degree convertible modes, you can work in space-limited environments such as in-flight or on the train, while also easily making presentations or sharing your screen in convenient and collaborative ways.

If you need to stay connected on the go, this Chromebook comes with an insane number of functional features including Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a built-in HDMI port, as well as dual USB Type-C ports to deal with productivity needs. Battery life is excellent for a high-performance Chromebook, over 10 hours of usage on average. On top of all of this, you can also run Chrome Enterprise seamlessly out of the box, making this an appealing option for business customers. All of these features are packed in a beautifully designed metal chassis that makes this the best overall Acer Chromebook.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer's Spin 713 is an ultra-premium Chromebook from top to bottom. With good looks and verified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, this is an impressive machine. Top of the line specs and a convenient 2-in-1 design give you the power and portability to work anywhere. View at Best Buy

Best 2-in-1 value: HP x360 14c

Perhaps you’re looking for a powerful 2-in-1 Chromebook, but without the high price tag of the flagship HP Elite c1030? The x360 14c still features an excellent 14″ diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) display with a maximum brightness of 250 nits. Several of the bells and whistles are also present, with a seamless metal cover, keyboard deck and audio tuned by Bang & Olufsen. The fingerprint sensor is not included on the x360 14c.

Inside you’ll still find a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor, with 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM, but with a reduced (from the c1030) 64GB eMMc storage capacity. Enjoy a smoother wireless experience with the Wi-Fi 6 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5.0 combo. The x360 features the same ports as the c1030, and also includes fast charging capability with HP advertising 90% charge in 90 minutes. At just over three and a half pounds, the x360 14c is a bit heavier but not uncomfortable to carry in a backpack. Indeed, this is one of the best HP Chromebooks you can buy overall.

The most important aspect here is price — at under $640, the x360 14c is nearly half the price of the c1030. This is the machine for you if you need top performance, but aren’t yet ready to spend $1,000 on a Chromebook.

HP x360 The HP x360 delivers a premium 2-in-1 Chromebook experience at a lower price point than the c1030. You still get a beautiful display, plenty of RAM, and fast-charging capability out of the box. View at Best Buy

That wraps up our list of the best Chromebooks available at Best Buy. With so many options, you can easily find the device for you. Those that enjoy the elusive 3:2 display on a Chromebook will love the Acer Spin 713. It’s a premium Chromebook that’s a productivity beast. If you’re looking for the best pure Google experience, check out all available models of the Pixelbook Go.

Regardless of your preference, Best Buy has a selection of great deals you can take advantage of to get the best Chromebook for you.