Best Chromebooks for writers in 2022

For some writers, Chromebooks might be the device of choice. Chromebooks have really long battery life, boot up quickly, and are sometimes very smooth to use when compared to a Windows or Mac system. Better yet, some Chromebooks are cheaper, too. So, if you’re a blogger, novelist, scriptwriter, or anyone who creates words for a living looking for a new Chromebook, then you’re in the right place. We’ve put together this guide looking at the best Chromebooks for writers in 2022.

Our guide covers all kinds of categories. We’ll be looking at budget Chromebooks, flagship Chromebooks with the best touchscreens, cheap Chromebooks, and even ChromeOS tablets and devices with LTE. We’re sure that whatever you need, we’ll have you covered. Check it out and navigate the guide with the links below.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

Navigate this guide:

Best overall: HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook

Topping our list is one of the very best Chromebooks you can buy for your money in 2022, the HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook. It has already made our list in a lot of our Chromebook buying guides, and it is really hard to not suggest it for writers, either. The reason why? This Chromebook has an amazing touchpad, amazing keyboard, and very modern specifications. Of course, this is a flagship device so it might be expensive, but don’t let that stop you from splurging. And if you don’t want to splurge, our next pick will be good for you, too.

The number one reason we suggest this Chromebook for writers has a lot to do with the touchpad. MacBook Pros and many new Windows laptops like the Surface Laptop Studio have what’s known as a haptic touchpad. For a writer who will always be scrolling through documents, this is a huge plus. We say that because a haptic touchpad lets you tap on the surface anywhere to click. It also will give you nice feedback, for dragging things around. Haptic touchpads are also all glass, so it feels the very best when you use them. Your fingers won’t feel cramped or tired after a long day of work and writing.

Moving beyond the haptic touchpad, there’s also the keyboard which is the most critical part of a writer’s workflow. We recently reviewed this Chromebook, and when we did, we loved the keyboard. We found it as one of the very best on a Chromebook. The keys are evenly spaced and have a lot of travel, so you’ll be able to avoid typos and other mistakes. And of course, it is backlit, so you can work at night and not worry about typos in the dark.

The last part of what went into our pick has a lot to do with the specifications. You see, this is a Chromebook with the latest and greatest from Intel. It has 12th-generation Intel CPUs inside. Those CPUs are U-series chips that have performance and efficiency cores. Thanks to this, writers will be able to multitask, open a ton of Google Chrome tabs, and even use Android apps on this HP Chromebook. Other than that, this Chromebook has a 3:2 aspect ratio screen, coming at 1920 x 1280 resolution. That aspect ratio means writers can stack windows side by side and get more work done without worrying about connecting to a display. And what’s even better? This Chromebook has a lot of great ports to avoid using dongles, which might annoy writers to carry around when on the go. There’s Thunderbolt 4, USB-A, HDMI, and a headphone jack.

HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook is the best Chromebook you can buy with the latest CPU, an amazing haptic trackpad, and display. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy at HP

Best budget: Acer Chromebook Spin 714

Our top pick for writers is one that’s priced north of $1,000. So if you’re a writer on a budget and still want a premium-feeling Chromebook, then the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is for you. It still has an amazing display, a great backlit keyboard, and some newer specifications when compared to the other picks on our list. Best of all, it is priced at around $700. Here’s a bit more on why we like it so much.

First of all, you’re getting great performance for this price. This device has the 12th generation Intel Core i5-1235U CPU. These CPUs are rare to find in a Chromebook. If you’re a writer like me, then you might tend to multitask a lot, and this is what this Intel CPU is great for. Like on the very best Windows systems, it’ll hold up strong against the big test of having open multiple Chrome tabs for research, and also juggling multiple Google Docs for note-taking. There’s even enough power to run all the Android apps you might dream of.

Of course, we can’t forget the display, either. Regular cheap Chromebooks come with low-resolution HD screens which aren’t great for writing. With those, you won’t be able to open windows side by side, as there are not enough pixels. Those Chromebooks are also tuned to the 16:9 aspect ratio, where you have an annoying bottom chin on the display that gets in the way. Well, this HP Chromebook is different. It is tuned to the newer 16:10 aspect ratio, which is much taller, so you can fit more content on the screen at once. The resolution is also set to set to 1920 x 1200. You’ll be able to enjoy anything you want on this display, be it Google Docs, or even just multimedia. Considering this is a 2-in-1, that resolution is a huge win for us. Not only can you multitask in laptop mode, but you’ll also be able to feel immersed in movies and other content in your downtime when you’re not writing. Just flip the screen over and enjoy!

But what matters most is the keyboard. This Chromebook has the typical island-style keyboard, but there’s a bonus. Like our top pick, the keyboard is also backlit, so working in the dark won’t be an issue.

Best tablet: Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

So far, our list has focused on a lot of Chromebooks that are 2-in-1s or laptops. But traditional tablets are great for writers, too. You’ll often see many writers with iPads or Android tablets, and if you really love ChromeOS, do keep in mind there’s a new emerging market for Chromebook tablets. We covered a few in the past, but the top one we suggest if you’re a writer is the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. It has an amazing display, a really good keyboard cover, and decent SoC under the hood.

Let’s dive deeper into that display first, though. It’s what writers will end up staring at all day, after all. Note that this Chromebook tablet has an OLED display. OLED displays are different from the traditional IPS and LCD displays in other Chromebooks. They can produce more accurate colors and hit higher levels of brightness. For writers, that means webpages will look crisp and accurate. Images that are often inserted into documents and posts will look amazing, too. We reviewed the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 and really loved the display.

What’s the other thing that writers might do? Take notes of course. It could be during meetings, at an event, or just for brainstorming. Well, those are all things that will work well on this Lenovo tablet. As a tablet, you can buy an optional Lenovo USI Pen and ink on the screen. You also can attach the keyboard case and type up a storm. We really loved the keyboard case and found that it was sturdy enough to use in our lap. We also found that it was incredibly wide, with very good key travel. Best of all, the keyboard case can protect the screen for travel — without the need for a screen protector.

Moving on though, we do want to mention the system on chip under the hood of this device. It’s not an Intel or AMD processor. Rather, it’s a Qualcomm chip. To be more specific, it’s the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c. This chip is paired with 8GB of RAM and performed well in our review, where we put it through our tests of web browsing, as well as playing Android games. That said, we think it’ll be perfect for any writer using Google Chrome, as well as a mix of social media Android apps.

The last thing of note to mention on this Chromebook is definitely the cameras. This Lenovo has 2 sets of cameras. There’s a front-facing 5-megapixel webcam and a world-facing 8-megapixel webcam. If you’re a writer on call with your colleagues, you’ll look great. And when not on call, you can use the rear camera to snap pictures of whiteboards and other documents for research.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 The Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 is a great tablet for writers thanks to the OLED screen, rear camera, detachable keyboard Features: Pros: Cons: See at Best Buy

Best with LTE: HP Elite C1030 Chromebook

One of the biggest problems that worry me as a writer is not being able to connect to Wi-Fi. In these situations, I can’t work, as a lot of my work is online-based. That’s why I look out for a Chromebook that has LTE connectivity. There aren’t as many as you think, but one of the best you can buy is the HP Elite C1030 Chromebook. This Chromebook will help you stay connected on the go and in emergency situations, too. It’s also a fancy device, which will help you stand out if you’re a writer that always goes to coffee shops and other places where you work out of from beyond your home.

Let’s get into the LTE aspect of this device first. At checkout on HP.com, you can choose to add an LTE option if you please. LTE on this device is powered by the Intel XMM 7360 LTE-Advanced Cat 9 modem. You won’t get newer 5G speeds with that modem, but LTE speeds are still fast enough for common things a writer might end up doing (web browsing, checking social media.)

Moving on to the other aspects of this device, we really do like the overall design. This Chromebook isn’t plastic and boring. It’s one of HP’s fanciest. It’s all aluminum and is very thin. Specific dimensions come in at 11.6 x 8.5 x 12 inches, and the weight is 2.87 pounds. Again, for an on-the-go device, that’s plenty portable. This is also a 2-in-1 Chromebook, too, so a writer can convert it and use it in various modes. Examples include a tablet mode for scrolling social media, a tent mode for showing a colleague a presentation, and a laptop mode for day-to-day work.

The processor inside this Chromebook and also the display are what make us suggest this device for writers. It is true that the processor is older, but this is not a low-end processor, and we think it’ll be great for serious multitasking. HP includes the 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor onboard, paired with 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. As for that display, it’s a 13.5-inch diagonal WUXGA+ ( 1920 x1280 ) resolution touchscreen display. As with two of our other picks on this list, that resolution is because of the 3:2 aspect ratio that’s in use. It’s taller and great for multitasking and snapping apps side by side.

HP Elite C1020 Chromebook The HP Elite C1030 Chromebook has optional LTE, which makes it great for writers on the go Features: Pros: Cons: See at Newegg

Best for outdoors: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

One of the best Chromebooks you can use outdoors as a writer is the original Galaxy Chromebook. This Chromebook packs a fantastic OLED display tuned to the 4K resolution. It also is fairly decently performing and has a built-in Spen. Read on to hear more about why we like this Chromebook so much.

The modern follow-up to this Chromebook, the Galaxy Chromebook 2, has a QLED display. That’s a popular model with a lot of people, but we opted to choose this older version for the display. This one is OLED and it is also 4K resolution. This display has the same immersive feeling as the one you’ll find on the Galaxy Chromebook 2, but it’s much higher resolution. It also gets crazy bright. I have this Chromebook as my daily driver, and I often take it with me in my yard when I work outdoors in the summertime. It doesn’t have that much glare. Oh, and for a writer, this 4K resolution means you’ll have a lot more room to multitask. You can go into ChromeOS’ settings and change the scaling to make items smaller so you can fit more apps on your screen than you would on the Galaxy Chromebook 2. That Chromebook only tops out at FHD resolution.

The other reason we suggest this for writers? This older Galaxy Chromebook comes with a garaged SPen. Similar to a Galaxy S22 smartphone, you won’t have to buy one separately for taking notes. Even the CPU in this Chromebook isn’t all too bad. Samsung used the 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and has an option for the Intel Core i7 processor, too. Again, we think this is great for things a writer might do — a mix of social media apps, browsing in Chrome, and looking at videos. I manage to get through all these tasks without issue on my device.

Personally, as a writer, I’ll mention that I have this Samsung Chromebook as my daily ChromeOS device when I’m not using Windows. The keyboard on the device is one of my favorites. The keycaps are soft and go into the chassis with ease without harder, and the backlighting is nice and even. Even the trackpad has been great for me, though I wish it was a bit wider.

Other than that, I do think there are still some issues writers might have with this Chromebook though, There are only two USB-C ports on board. Samsung wanted to make this the thinnest Chromebook ever, so you’ll have to buy a dongle if you’re using older USB drives. The battery life won’t be the best on this Chromebook either because of the 4K panel. I barely get 3 hours when I use mine for work.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is still their most high-end offering. This is absolutely the Samsung Chromebook to get if you're looking for a 4K display, an S-Pen out of the box, and the beefiest processor options. Features: Pros: Cons: See at Amazon

Best for portable office: Acer Chromebook 317

No writer is always at home, sometimes a writer might end up in the field. And for that, a writer will need a Chromebook with a big screen that goes beyond the basics. Yes, 13-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch laptops are more common, but 17-inch Chromebooks are around too. We think a 17-inch Chromebook will be great for a writer. Here’s a bigger dive into what makes the Acer Chromebook 317 so great.

For writers what’ll matter most for this Acer being great is the keyboard. On this Acer device, there are two rare things for a Chromebook. The first is the number pad, which sits to the left of the keyboard deck. This helps a writer avoid using the Shift key all the time when dealing with numbers. The second is the backlights. Yup, for the price of $500, this Chromebook has backlighting! That means writers can work in the dark or in poor lighting conditions.

Next up is the display. Yes, it’s a 17-inch panel, but it’s not an ordinary panel. Instead of going with a low-resolution, Acer bumped things up to FHD 1920 x 1080. That means a writer will get an amazing multitasking experience. The screen is even touch compatible, too. Writers can stack windows side by side, open Android apps, and interact with them using their fingers rather than the keyboard and mouse.

The other cool thing? It’s the portability aspect. You might think that a 17-inch Chromebook has to be heavy, but this device isn’t like that. A writer can carry it around along with extra gear without worry. The Chromebook is only 0.89 inches thick and weighs in at just under 5 pounds. This definitely isn’t like an older 17-inch Windows laptop at all. It’s plenty portable.

The third and final thing we like about this Chromebook is its overall performance and ports. While it’s not the highest-end CPU, this Chromebook has the Intel Pentium Silver N6000 processor. That’s a decent CPU since ChromeOS is very optimized as is. Acer also pairs it with 8GB of RAM, making this great for multitasking. There is slower eMMC storage, though, but this isn’t all too important for some writers, as writing usually doesn’t involve heavy data processing to begin with. A for ports, there’s no HDMI onboard for connections to monitor, but the wide and big chassis means there’s room for USB-A, USB-C, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack.

Best with long battery life: HP Chromebook X2 11

Our second to the last pick on the list of best Chromebooks for writers is the HP Chromebook X2 11. This is quite a small Chromebook, but it is one that has long battery life. We get that the small form factor might not be for every writer out there, but do hear us out on why we suggested it first.

First off, this tablet is priced at $570. That’s not that expensive when you consider the overall specifications of this device. This Chromebook has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c under the hood. As we mentioned with the Lenovo at the top of this review, this means that writers will get some really good performance out of the device. For web browsing as well as using Android apps, this little tablet will exceed.

Other than that, the Qualcomm chip means long battery life. Qualcomm chips are more power efficient than their Intel and AMD counterparts. When we ran it through our tests, we got to 8 hours of battery. It lasted us an entire day of work, as well as spare time for running Android apps. This is one of the Chromebooks on our list that we actually spent a lot of time with, too, so take our word for it when we say that it lasts.

One of the other reasons we suggest this Chromebook for writers is the size. It measures 9.94 x 6.96 x 0.3 inches and weighs just 1.04 pounds with connected. That small form factor might sound bad, but it really isn’t. The display is what makes up for it. The 11-inch screen on this tablet is still quite immersive. The 2.1K resolution (2160 x 1440) multi-touch enabled panel has slim bezels and can hit 400 nits of brightness. Plus, the added kickstand from the keyboard case makes using this tablet as a laptop easier, as you can pull out the kickstand, put it in your lap, and get going to typing when you want.

Of course, there are some extras we think writers might like. There’s a fingerprint reader for logins, to help keep the tablet secure. There’s also a 5MP wide-vision front camera and an 8MP rear camera for taking pictures of objects in the world around you. HP even bundles the HP Pen in for the price, too. It will mean you can take notes, write up scripts, and more.

HP Chromebook X2 11 The HP Chromebook x2 11 combines the power of Chrome OS with the portability of a traditional tablet. You can work anywhere thanks to the optional 4G LTE capability. This is the new top-of-the-line Chrome OS tablet experience. Features: Pros: Cons: See at Best Buy

Best cheap: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is a new budget entry in Samsung’s Chromebook lineup and we think it’s a great budget Chromebook for This 14-inch Chromebook has a solid display and attractive white-on-black design. It also passed Mil-STD-810G testing, making it a very durable choice for writers who are always out and about. Other than that, if you’re a writer that loves coffee or liquids, be assured that this Chromebook will be safe from accidents. It has a spill-proof keyboard.

On the inside, you get an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc storage. It’s worth noting the only model of the Galaxy Chromebook Go with a touchscreen is the LTE variant, but it’s not for sale in all countries. The Intel Celeron N4500 isn’t a bad CPU, either. It’s great for supporting basic multitasking, and browsing in Google Chrome. Writers won’t have issues with the CPU power.

Samsung also included plenty of connectivity, with 1 USB3.2 port, 2USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack. If you’re a writer who cares about portability, this Chromebook weighs just 3.2lbs making it fairly light for a 14-inch device. Since this is a newer device, you’ll also get Chrome OS updates for a long time, making this a device that’ll last the test of time.

While this isn’t the ideal setup in every way for writing, it’s a great budget device. You get a screen that’s large enough for writing tasks and solid battery life. That, along with the option of adding LTE in some countries, makes this a perfect travel companion if you don’t want to break the bank. Also, if you still have wired headphones, you can jam out while composing your next article or assignment for school.

The only real bummer here for writers is the 32GB eMMC storage. That isn’t a lot of space, even by Chromebook standards. If you want to use this as your daily driver for writing, make sure you have a good cloud solution in mind before buying the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go Samsung's Galaxy Book Go is a great Chromebook, with a fancy design, and quality display, it's a great pick for $300. Features: Pros: Cons: See at Samsung

We’ve now come to the end of the Best Chromebooks for writers. We think that this list should be extensive for everyone, but if you didn’t find what you liked, don’t worry. Best Buy has some great Chromebooks, as well as Walmart.