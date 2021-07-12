Best Chromebooks with 4G LTE / 5G: Acer, Samsung, and more

Connectivity is important when using a Chromebook. The majority of your daily workflow lives in the cloud. If you use a Chromebook full time, you probably also use a cloud-based storage solution like Google Drive. While WiFi access is fairly ubiquitous in populated areas, you might need LTE or 5G connectivity for remote travels. It’s possible to tether your Chromebook to a smartphone, but that’s not quite as convenient as built-in cellular connectivity.

Finding a Chromebook with LTE is actually a bit challenging. There aren’t that many consumer Chromebooks out there with LTE as an option, even fewer of those also have reasonable specs for daily use. If you’re a business user, a few more options exist, but they can be pricey. Currently there are no 5G-compatible Chromebooks, but we’ll update our list when that inevitably changes. In this article we’ll take a look at the best LTE connected Chromebooks available from a variety of brands.

Best Samsung LTE Chromebook: Samsung Chromebook Plus LTE



Working on the go is key for so many users. Samsung and Verizon teamed up to put LTE inside this Chromebook for maximum power and versatility. With built-in LTE, the lightweight 2-in-1 Chromebook Plus lets you get more done anywhere, anytime, without having to search for Wi-Fi. Stay on top of projects with the included pen, dual camera, and full Google experience. Cross more off your list without slowing down with a powerful battery and Intel processor. You also get a beautiful 12.2″ FHD LED display, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage.

The biggest compromises here are certainly the older processor and reduced storage capacity. However, if you’re working from the cloud these things can be easily overlooked. The built-in pen makes it easy to take notes for meetings on the road. If you want an LTE-powered Chromebook from Samsung, this is the best option out there.

Best HP LTE Chromebook for enterprise: HP Elite c1030 Enterprise

If you’re someone who needs a premium Chromebook with a beautiful design, look no further than the HP Elite c1030. The ultra-thin aluminum chassis with 360° design is absolutely gorgeous. Carefully crafted, the stunning micro-edge, 13.5″ diagonal, 3:2 WUXGA+ screen is nearly bezel-less and optimized for the web. In addition to the aesthetically pleasing design, this machine is also MIL-STD 810H tested for durability.

On the internal specs side of things, you get 8 GB of DDR4-2666 MHz RAM, with a 128 GB PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 10th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. For ports, you get 2 USB C ports, 1 USB 3.1 Gen 1 port, and a micro SD card slot. Speakers are crisp and loud, with a stereo setup tuned by Bang & Olufsen. All of these features are packed into a body weighing less than three pounds. If all of that isn’t enough, there’s also a fingerprint sensor for added security.

The only downside to the Elite c1030 is the price. At north of $1,400, it’s quite expensive. Despite the high price, this is the best all-around HP LTE Chromebook for everyday business use. If you use this Chromebook all day for work, consider adding a versatile dock to connect with external monitors.

Best Acer LTE Chromebook: Acer Chromebook Spin 513

If you’re looking for a 2-in-1 at a more affordable price, the Spin 513 is the Chromebook for you. Barely larger than a sheet of paper, this ultra-portable and stylish 2-in-1 Chromebook allows users to flow seamlessly between work, home, and passion projects. Slim bezels highlight the attractive 13.3″ FHD display. Inside you’ll find the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Octa-core 2.40 GHz mobile processor, with optional 4G LTE connectivity on the go. To round out the specs, you get 4 GB, LPDDR4X RAM and 64 GB of flash storage.

The Spin 513 is also durable, with Corning’s Gorilla Glass covering the display and trackpad. For those working on the go, this Chromebook has some of the best in-class battery at over 13.5 hours of use on average. Video calls are enhanced by the dual built-in microphones that improve sound quality for all of your meetings. Portable and powerful, this Chromebook can get you through the day and handle any task you throw at it.

Best Dell LTE Chromebook for education: Chromebook 3100 Education

Dell has an Education Edition of the popular 3100 series that’s designed to withstand the rigors of the classroom. Featuring the same specs as the 3100 2-in-1 series, this laptop was redesigned to improve durability. The Chromebook 3100 Education Series is rigorously tested to endure the school day and beyond. Students can learn uninterrupted with tamper- and spill-resistant keyboards and a long battery life. It’s tested to survive 5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps.

Students can learn, discover and share without worry thanks to the spill and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. Plus, its top mounted design ensures the entire palm rest doesn’t need to be replaced in case of damage to the keyboard. Ports are covered and secured with reinforced brackets, and they’re tested to ensure students can connect and disconnect as many times as they need. Dell also has the option to add LTE connectivity for learners in remote areas without WiFi access.

Best LTE Chromebook overall: HP x360 13c

Reduce your carbon footprint with a Chromebook that has a 75% recycled aluminum top cover and recycled materials on the keyboard, speaker, and packaging. This consumer Chromebook is solely offered at Best Buy and matches the same specs found in the HP Elite c1030 Enterprise model discussed earlier. You get a stunning 13.5-inch diagonal, WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) display, multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, and anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor powers the Chromebook, with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. HP’s fast charge technology allows you to get 50% charge in just 45 minutes. Throw in a fingerprint sensor, B&O audio, and USI pen support to top off an impressive spec sheet for a consumer device.

The best part about the x360 13c is the price. While it retains all of the high-end specs found on the Elite c1030, the price is much lower at $949. Considering the incredibly rich feature-set and reasonable price, this is one of the best consumer Chromebooks you can buy today.

These are our choices for the best LTE Chromebooks you can buy today. If you need a premium business option, the HP Elite c1030 is hard to beat. With Chrome Enterprise out of the box, you’ll be ready to work right away. If you need an awesome connected Chromebook for education, check out the Dell 3100 Education Edition.

Chrome OS is constantly evolving and since it’s an incredibly versatile platform, we expect to see 5G Chromebooks in the near future. You might consider bookmarking this page as we’ll update this list fully as new products release.