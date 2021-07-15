Best Chromebooks with touchscreens: ASUS, Samsung, and more

If you’re buying a new Chromebook, the chances are you want a device with a touchscreen. It makes sense. We use a touch interface on our smartphones all day, so having a laptop with that capability is comforting. Luckily, Chromebooks with touchscreen support are incredibly common. So common in fact, that it’s tough to nail down a short list to consider for a purchase.

You can find a touchscreen Chromebook for pretty much any use-case and with a wide range of available specs. All of the top OEMs make touchscreen models, some of which you can find on our lists of the best HP Chromebooks or best Acer Chromebooks. In this article we’ll run down the best available options from each manufacturer, from budget offerings to top of the line models.

Best overall: ASUS Flip C436

As well as sleek looks, comfort and ergonomics are a priority with the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, with the body and lid meeting to form a V-shaped edge that makes it easier to open the laptop. This model is fully configurable with up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook also features Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, allowing you to take notes and draw with ease.

Two full-function reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 or connect it to peripherals. Or if you’re looking for more onscreen space, hook it up to an external display with a compatible dock. For maximum convenience and compatibility, there’s also a microSD slot to makes it easy to add extra storage.

The four-sided NanoEdge display design gives the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 an even smaller footprint than you’d expect, bringing you all the benefits of a 14-inch FHD display in a 13-inch chassis. Featuring a precision-engineered mechanism, the versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle. This innovative hinge has a dual action that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is rotated into laptop mode. It also helps enhance the powerful audio by creating extra space underneath the laptop. Despite the compact design for a 14″ laptop, the Flip C436 still features a full-sized keyboard and spacious trackpad.

ASUS Flip C436 For those that enjoy the 14 inch form-factor, this is the best Chromebook from ASUS. You get an impressively built chassis, all the specs you need and some nice extras like Harman Kardon speakers. View at Amazon

Best with LTE: HP x360 13c

Reduce your carbon footprint with a Chromebook that has a 75% recycled aluminum top cover and recycled materials on the keyboard, speaker, and packaging. This consumer Chromebook is solely offered at Best Buy and matches the same specs found in the HP Elite c1030 Enterprise model discussed earlier. You get a stunning 13.5-inch diagonal, WUXGA+ (1920 x 1280) display, multitouch-enabled, IPS, edge-to-edge glass, micro-edge, and anti-glare Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor powers the Chromebook, with 8GB of RAM and 256 GB of SSD storage. HP’s fast charge technology allows you to get 50% charge in just 45 minutes. Throw in a fingerprint sensor, B&O audio, and USI pen support to top off an impressive spec sheet for a consumer device.

The best part about the x360 13c is the price. While it retains all of the high-end specs found on the Elite c1030, the price is much lower at $949. Considering the incredibly rich feature-set and reasonable price, this is one of the best consumer Chromebooks you can buy today.

HP x360 13c If you like the look of the HP Elite c1030 but wanted a consumer model, the x360 13c is your Chromebook. This laptop features the same specs found on the Elite c1030, including a nano-sim slot for LTE. In addition, you'll pay about $500 less which is never a bad thing. View at Best Buy

Best for education: ASUS Flip C214

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is built to deliver an innovative and inspirational learning experience. As well as a versatile touchscreen display and a built-in stylus, there’s also a 360 degree hinge and a world-facing camera. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has classroom-ready durability to reassure teachers and students alike, with an all-round rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and ultra-tough hinge. With its school day-long battery life and time-saving, easy-to-service modular construction, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for anything. This laptop isn’t really about the internal specs, but you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc storage inside.

Accidents happen, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for them. It’s built to withstand everyday classroom knocks, bumps, drops and spills without damage. Built to surpass demanding military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, it’s also torture-tested to pass stringent ASUS quality tests. It can withstand occasional drops of up to 120cm — more than standard desk height — and the hinge and I/O ports are fully tested to endure the stresses and strains of everyday use.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 includes a special world-facing camera so students can explore and learn in a totally new way, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. There are also plans for the world-facing camera to support versatile apps, giving both students and teachers an exciting new learning aid.

ASUS Flip C214 ASUS has quite a few solid options for students. This particular model is perfect for younger kids as it has a ruggedized design that's spill and drop resistant. The affordable price and convertible form-factor also make it an appealing option for college students as well. View at Amazon

Best for business: ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook

Business laptops need a bit of power mixed with style. Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style.

Narrow bezels frame the display — an FHD IPS touchscreen model with a 72% color gamut — providing a larger screen to bezel ratio. So whether the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is running a conference call, streaming a video, or building a presentation, this 2-in-1 device looks great. Like all ThinkPad laptops, the C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks.

ThinkShield combined with Chrome Enterprise equals an unbeatable combination for security. The built-in security suite boasts a number of physical and biometric security features, like a webcam privacy shutter, the proprietary Google H1 TPM chip, and an optional touch fingerprint reader. Chrome Enterprise keeps your business safe with seamless updates and protection against evolving threats. Plus, each device includes a Kensington lock slot so it can be tethered when needed.

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Running Chrome OS with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700C processor and integrated AMD Radeon graphics, the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise delivers a powerful performance in a sleek and durable aluminum chassis. Bootup takes seconds and once an employee logs in, the device becomes unique to that user. Plus, unlike your typical ThinkPad, this laptop comes in Abyss Blue — adding a bit of flair to worker style. View at Amazon

Best true convertible: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

The 2-in-1 design is fairly ubiquitous throughout the Chromebook space. Unfortunately, most of those 2-in-1 devices don’t have a detachable keyboard. If you want a Chromebook that converts into a true tablet, the Lenovo Chromebook Duet is calling your name. The tablet features a unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design, with a sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover. Its 10.1″ display features thin 9.13mm bezels and FHD (1920 x 1200) resolution in 400 nits brightness, for sharp details and color.

Use the Lenovo Chromebook Duet as a laptop with a full-sized, comfortable, and responsive keyboard, or detach it for use as a 10.1″ tablet. The five-point pogo pin and magnet design makes it easy to connect and detach, and it’s thin and light in either mode— from 7.35mm / 0.29″ and 450g / 0.99lbs as a tablet, to 18.2mm / 0.71″ and 920g / 2.03lbs. With great battery life, it’s easy to take just about anywhere. On the inside, the Duet is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60T Processor (2.00 GHz, 8 Cores, 8 Threads), 4 GB LPDDR4x (soldered) RAM, and 64 GB eMMC storage. Overall, this is the best true 2-in-1 Chromebook out there.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet There aren't too many Chromebooks with a detachable keyboard. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is a great option if you want a Chromebook that can convert into a true tablet experience. Unlike other 2-in-1 designs, the keyboard detaches entirely for a slim and light tablet experience. View at Amazon

Best Netflix machine: Galaxy Chromebook 2

The first Chromebook with a QLED display, this is the best option for users looking to make Chrome OS their go-to platform. The Galaxy Chromebook 2 continues the overall design of the original Galaxy Chromebook, but reduces some of the premium features to attain a more reasonable price. The most impressive feature here is definitely the display. Get awestruck by every image with the world’s first jaw-dropping QLED display on a Chromebook, which produces over 100% volume.

The processor options are not quite as high-end as the original Galaxy Chromebook, but the Intel Core i3 should do the job for most users. Storage on this device tops out at 128GB, but this is still ultra-fast SSD storage we’re talking about. You also retain 8GB of RAM, and get improved battery life. While the S-pen is still supported, it’s not bundled with the laptop so you’ll need to purchase it separately. This also means there’s no slot for storing the S-pen in the body of the Chromebook.

Overall, this is the best Samsung Chromebook for you if you can live with the removal of the 4K display and fingerprint sensor. The highly attractive price will sway most users to choose this 2nd-generation device.

Galaxy Chromebook 2 With the Galaxy Chromebook 2, Samsung removed a few premium features but also drastically reduced the price. As the first Chromebook with a QLED display, this machine still packs plenty of power and style for most users. View at Samsung

Best on a budget: Chromebook 11-3180

Budget conscious users will see the value in picking up an older Chromebook 11 model. This Chromebook features a Dual Core Intel Celeron N3060, 11.6″ screen, 4 GB of RAM, and 16 GB SSD storage. You get 3 USB ports, two of these are USB 2.0 and one is USB 3.0. HDMI and a headphone/microphone jack are also included.

While this model is not as modern as others on our list, it’s still durable and has enough battery life to get through the day. If you’re looking to spend under $150 on a Chromebook, this might be the one for you. Due to the small SSD size, we recommend using a cloud platform for all file storage.

Chromebook 11-3180 For bargain hunters, the Chromebook 11-3180 is an older model from Dell that's still relevant. You get similar functionality to the newer 11 inch models, but at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Acer Chromebook 315 Touch

The 315 Touch offers a 15.6″ display, the largest display available on a Chromebook built by Acer. The 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS display with touchscreen is really the selling point. If you work with numbers or spreadsheets, the dedicated number pad will be appreciated. Inside this Chromebook packs the Intel Celeron N4000 processor Dual-core at 1.10 GHz with 4 GB, LPDDR4 standard memory. Rounding out the internal specs is 32 GB of flash memory.

It’s worth noting that with the larger display, you do sacrifice a bit of storage capacity in this model. This laptop also features USB C for fast charging and file transfer, which is useful for the increased battery draw on the larger display.

Acer Chromebook 315 Touch This is one of the few Chromebooks on offer with a 15.6 FHD display. If you want a large screen, and solid all-around performance, the 315 Touch is worth exploring. View at Acer

Those looking for the best overall experience should check out the ASUS Flip C436. It’s pricey, but you absolutely get what you pay for. If you’re primarily looking to stream movies on your Chromebook, the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 is hard to beat.

Whichever model you choose, you’ll get the intuitive experience of touchscreen controls in Chrome OS while using your browser and Android apps.