Best Chromebooks under $300: ASUS, Acer, Samsung, and more

One of the key selling points for buying a Chromebook is the value proposition. Many Chromebooks offer solid specs and speedy performance without the high price of a Mac or Windows laptop. There are many options out there at any price point, but if you’re on a strict budget you might need the best possible deal. In this guide we’ll take a look at the best available Chromebooks under $300. In selecting these devices, we’ve carefully considered performance, durability, and design. There’s a Chromebook under $300 for every use case and style.

Best for education: ASUS Flip C214

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is built to deliver an innovative and inspirational learning experience. As well as a versatile touchscreen display and a built-in stylus, there’s also a 360 degree hinge and a world-facing camera. The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has classroom-ready durability to reassure teachers and students alike, with an all-round rubber bumper, spill-resistant keyboard and ultra-tough hinge. With its school day-long battery life and time-saving, easy-to-service modular construction, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for anything. This laptop isn’t really about the internal specs, but you get an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc storage inside.

Accidents happen, and the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 is ready for them. It’s built to withstand everyday classroom knocks, bumps, drops and spills without any damage. Built to surpass demanding military-grade MIL-STD-810G durability standards, it’s also torture-tested to pass stringent ASUS quality tests. It can withstand occasional drops of up to 120cm — more than standard desk height — and the hinge and I/O ports are fully tested to endure the stresses and strains of everyday use.

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 includes a special world-facing camera so students can explore and learn in a totally new way, allowing them to capture photos and videos in tablet mode. There are also plans for the world-facing camera to support versatile apps, giving both students and teachers an exciting new learning aid.

Best on a budget: Galaxy Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is a new entry in Samsung’s Chromebook lineup. Announced just a few weeks back, this 14″ Chromebook has a solid display and attractive white on black design. It also passed MIL-STD-810G testing, making it a very durable choice for younger children. On the inside you get an Intel Celeron N4500 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMc storage. It’s worth noting the only model of the Galaxy Chromebook Go with a touchscreen is the LTE variant.

Samsung also included plenty of connectivity, with 1 USB3.2 port, 2USB-C ports, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm headphone/mic jack. If you care about portability, this Chromebook weighs just 3.2lbs making it fairly light for a 14″ device. Since this is a newer device, you’ll also get Chrome OS updates for a long time, making this a device students can use throughout their school years.

Best 15.6 inch option: Acer Chromebook 315 Touch

The 315 Touch offers a 15.6″ display, the largest display available on a Chromebook built by Acer. This is also one of the best Chromebooks with a touchscreen from Acer. The 15.6″ Full HD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, IPS display with touchscreen is really the selling point. If you work with numbers or spreadsheets, the dedicated number pad will be appreciated. Inside this Chromebook packs the Intel Celeron N4000 processor Dual-core at 1.10 GHz with 4 GB, LPDDR4 standard memory. Rounding out the internal specs is 32 GB of flash memory.

It’s worth noting that with the larger display, you do sacrifice a bit of storage capacity in this model. This laptop also features USB C for fast charging and file transfer, which is useful for the increased battery draw on the larger display.

Best cheap Netflix laptop: Acer Chromebook 514

If you’re looking for the best Chromebook on a budget, then look no further than the Acer Chromebook 514. As you’ve seen here, many Chromebooks like to pack everything and the kitchen sink into a specification sheet, despite ChromeOS not being all that intensive. If you’re looking for a basic media machine with a touch screen that can get the job done, then the Intel Celeron N3450-powered Acer Chromebook 514 may do the job.

Packing 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, a Full HD 14 inch touchscreen, and 64GB of eMMC storage, it’s got all the basics covered for an excellent Chromebook experience on a budget. Getting everything you need for under $200 definitely makes this one of the best Chromebooks under $300.

Best detachable: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Detachable laptops differ from 2-in-1’s, wherein you can entirely remove them from their keyboard and use them as a tablet. They tend to be a lot less bulky, although they may compromise on specifications as a result. The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best detachable Chromebooks on the market, though it features a MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a full HD screen too, so it’s a perfect media streaming machine when it’s engaged in tablet mode.

Do you want to use it for work? Then reconnect the keyboard, and it turns back into a laptop with a fully functioning keyboard. It’s not going to be the fastest or the best, but it’ll get the job done. It’ll do it without breaking the bank too, as it starts at $230 from Lenovo’s website. The great value on offer makes this one of the best Chromebooks under $300.

Best battery life: ASUS Flip CM3

Those that care more about battery life than performance will love the Flip CM3. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 strikes the balance between work and play. The 360 degree hinge enables multiple modes and provides the versatility to work or study using the orientation you like the best. Featuring a 12 inch display with a 3:2 aspect ratio and thin bezels, the ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3 provides an expanded view in the portrait orientation to inspire you to see the world from a new perspective.

ASUS Pen (USI) support enables intuitive writing with an active stylus for enhanced productivity. The ultra-portable design and long-lasting battery life are tailored to an on-the-go lifestyle, and the silky-smooth palm rests and ErgoLift hinge design ensure comfort when typing.

The amazing battery life and 3:2 aspect ratio make this a unique choice for those that need portability to work on the road. Inside, this Chromebook is powered by a MediaTek 8183 Processor 2.0 GHz (1M Cache, up to 2.0 GHz, 8 cores), up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 128 GB eMMc storage. While the processor isn’t the beefiest one out there, the average of 16 hours battery life on a single charge is worth the trade-off. This is undoubtedly the best ASUS Chromebook for amazing battery — it’s also one of the best Chromebooks under $300.

Best for durability: Dell Chromebook 3100 Education Edition

Dell has an Education Edition of the popular 3100 series that’s designed to withstand the rigors of the classroom. Featuring the same specs as the 3100 2-in-1 series, this laptop was redesigned to improve durability. The Chromebook 3100 Education Series is rigorously tested to endure the school day and beyond. Students can learn uninterrupted with tamper- and spill-resistant keyboards and a long battery life. It’s tested to survive 5,000 free-fall micro-drops and 30 inch drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps.

Students can learn, discover and share without worry, thanks to the spill and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. Plus, its top mounted design ensures the entire palm rest doesn’t need to be replaced in case of damage to the keyboard. Ports are covered and secured with reinforced brackets, and they’re tested to ensure students can connect and disconnect as many times as they need. Dell also has the option to add LTE connectivity for learners in remote areas without WiFi access. You can get bulk education discounts from Dell as well, making this one of the best Chromebooks under $300 for education.

Best 14 inch value: Acer Chromebook 314

Education users need a good mix of everything on their Chromebook. The Acer Chromebook 314 delivers just that with a nicely sized display, durability, and excellent battery life. The Intel Celeron N4000 processor Dual-core at 1.10 GHz powers this Chromebook, with 4 GB, LPDDR4 RAM, and 64 GB of flash storage. While this processor is the same one found on the 315 Touch, the battery life is quite a bit better with the small display panel. Featuring over 12 hours of use on average, this machine should get you through the day.

If you plan to gift this Chromebook to a child for school, it’s also incredibly durable and can withstand short drops. A good mix of portability, power and durability make this a solid option in the classroom or at home for assignments. All that durability and portability for a low price definitely makes it one of the best Chromebooks under $300.

Best for younger kids: HP Pro Chromebook 11 G8 EE

If you’re a fan of HP, the Pro Chromebook 11 G8 EE is one the best HP Chromebooks out there. The relatively low cost and general durability makes this Chromebook an excellent choice for students. If you’re an educator or parent choosing a Chromebook for students, the HP 11 G8 is an excellent option. This machine has a pick and spill-resistant, full-size, chalkboard gray and pebble gray keyboard with skirt anchored keycaps. Younger students can easily use this Chromebook, with the lay-flat design and 122 cm drop-tested design for durability.

Most education Chromebooks don’t blow anyone away with the spec sheet, and the HP 11 G8 is no exception. You get 4GB of RAM and an Intel Celeron processor that handles basic tasks with ease. Ports match those found on more premium models, and the display is sufficiently bright at a max of 220 nits. At under $300, this is an excellent option for student use at home or in the classroom.

If you need a Chromebook that looks great and performs on the go, the Galaxy Chromebook Go is an excellent choice. For students or K-12 teachers, consider picking up the HP Pro Chromebook 11 G8 EE or the Dell Chromebook 3100 Education Edition. Let us know which Chromebook on our list is your favorite.