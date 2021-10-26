Best Chromebooks available at Walmart in 2021

Walmart is one of the largest retailers of consumer goods in the United States. Chances are pretty high that you also have a physical Walmart store in your city or town. With typically low prices and local returns available, buying your next Chromebook from Walmart is an appealing option. While Walmart tends to focus more on the budget Chromebook segment, you can also find some solid deals on previous flagship devices from Samsung, Acer, and ASUS. Whether you’re trying to buy a cheaper device for your kid or need something reliable for work, Walmart has options at every price point. In this guide, we take a look at the best Chromebooks available at Walmart from all of the popular OEMs.

Best overall Walmart Chromebook: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook

Samsung’s original Galaxy Chromebook still has the most impressive spec sheet if you’re specifically looking for a Chromebook built by Samsung. The Galaxy Chromebook is a beautiful machine. Especially in the metallic red aluminum body that is solidly built, yet weighs less than 2 ½ pounds, and is less than half an inch thick. It has a 13.3” 4K AMOLED screen that has been rated as one of (or the) best laptop screens out there at this time. For such a thin and light machine, it offers two USB-C ports for peripherals or charging, a micro SD slot for storage expansion, and even a stylus that slides into the body that allows you to write or draw on screen, take screen shots, and more.

The keyboard is very thin but does offer some tactile feedback when using, and the large trackpad is solid and responsive. With a 10th generation i5 processor, 8 gigs of RAM, and a 256 gig solid drive, you’re not going to want for power – you don’t really NEED that much for Chrome OS to be honest, but it’s there. There is no optical drive (it’s simply too thin to include one). Speakers are above average – I’ve heard better but these are far from bad, and most will not see a need to add auxiliary speakers when using the Chromebook for normal activities.

The Galaxy Chromebook is speedy and nice to work on overall, but once again, this is a Chromebook. People who use Chromebooks tend to use them for a specific list of things. Watching content, taking notes, basic office apps, and some Android apps. The AMOLED screen is super detailed, bright, and colorful, but do you REALLY need 4K on a 13.3” screen? Yes, it looks great, but it kills the battery life. I have to wonder given the quality of the panel, if Samsung could have toned this down to a 2K screen, or maybe even a high quality AMOLED 1080p screen? It would still look fantastic.

A fingerprint reader at the upper-right of the keyboard offers log-in options, and along with a very sub-standard 1 megapixel web cam on the screen, there is also an 8 megapixel camera on the body itself at the upper-left end of the keyboard. While the quality of that camera is much better than the web cam (which is dark, grainy, and just UGH), you will only use the secondary camera when folding the screen back into “tent” mode and holding up the Chromebook in front of you. Samsung thinks perhaps students might use this feature to take pics of class boards, etc., but in all honesty, those students will be using their cell phones for that.

The colors are vivid, it has good brightness and the viewing angles are excellent! Movies, videos and games all look great on this display. You can pair an Xbox Game Controller to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook via Bluetooth and it worked great. You can play both Android games and Stadia games with no problems at all. Asphalt Legends 9 looks great and runs very smoothly on this device. Oceanhorn also looks great and runs very smoothly on this device as well. Overall, the Galaxy Chromebook can handle any entertainment ask with ease, and look good doing it.

Galaxy Chromebook Samsung's original Galaxy Chromebook is still their most high-end offering. This is absolutely the Samsung Chromebook to get if you're looking for a 4K display, an S-Pen out of the box, and the beefiest processor options. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

Best Walmart Chromebook with 3:2 display: Acer Spin 713

This Acer Spin 713 exudes quality. It looks quite nice, if a bit understated. It feels really solid in your hands, living up to it’s MIL rating. No flex from what I can find. The hinge really impressed me when I checked it out at Best Buy. The hinge is very stable for a convertible device, there’s no wobble in sight. Thanks to its 3:2 aspect ratio I find that the tablet mode to be quite usable compared to other convertible laptops. Though I wouldn’t say its too heavy, you’ll notice the difference compared to a real tablet, but that goes without saying.

The glass trackpad is as smooth as silk and has a satisfying, solid click. The keyboard as well, is satisfactory. Definitely one of the better Chromebook keyboards out there. Also, you’ll really appreciate the variety in ports. It’s nice to an HDMI port on a Chromebook again.

Now onto the screen, the big kahuna. Wow, what a nice screen. Honestly, this is as good as it needs to be. Anything else for the average computer user is beyond overkill. The resolution is more than sufficient, without a pixel to be found. The clarity is out of this world, and the colors are saturated and vibrant. If you want, this thing can get brighter than any other Chromebook in class. The Spin 713 averages between 400-450 nits of brightness in actual outdoor use. The color temperature favors the warmer side. That’s just a personal gripe as I prefer a cooler screen temperature and there’s no real way to change it in ChromeOS.

Speaking of ChromeOS, this thing flies with it. Nothing you throw at it slows it down. It’s definitely one of the most buttery smooth experiences you’ll have computing. The specs on the Spin 713 makes use of Chrome OS to the fullest. Again, to reiterate what I’ve said a few times before, this is as good as it gets without being overkill. I know many people were concerned about the fan, but the only time you ever hear it is when you power it on. It also never really gets hot. It can get a little warm if the vents are blocked or if you use it heavily while charging. Other than that though, it stays pretty cool normally.

The 3:2 display is also a big factor here for productivity, widely regarded as the best aspect ratio for getting work done. Whether you write for a blog, compose spreadsheets all day, or work as a creator, the Spin 713’s screen has plenty of vertical real estate to get things done. Even so, watching videos and playing games on this machine is also very natural and looks great. If you want a Chromebook that can do it all, look great, and still doesn’t break the bank, Acer has a very appealing option in the Spin 713. The company even gave this model a processor bump in 2021 to add the new Tiger Lake chips from Intel. The value on this machine is crazy good at the price point and really worth considering if you need to buy a Chromebook at Walmart.

Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Acer's Spin 713 is an ultra-premium Chromebook from top to bottom. With good looks and verified MIL-STD-810G military-grade durability, this is an impressive machine. Top of the line specs and a convenient 2-in-1 design give you the power and portability to work anywhere. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

Best budget Walmart Chromebook: Samsung Chromebook 4

Samsung’s compact 11.6″ Chromebook 4 is a great value option for students. Slim, under 3 pounds, and with military-grade durability, it’s made to handle bumps and drops. Plus, it comes with a full-sized keyboard and trackpad. With a lightning fast Gigabit Wi-Fi connection, you can rapidly stream or download massive files for school. The Chromebook 4 also delivers up to ten hours of battery on a full charge that quickly recharges on a USB-C charger.

The processor is identical to the Chromebook 4+. You also get 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage. The display on this laptop is not quite as premium as Samsung’s other offerings, but that’s also reflected in the $200 price. Overall, this Chromebook will be a viable option for students or teachers that need the basics to teach or learn in the classroom. If you want to use this compact device with a larger screen, consider investing in a quality docking station.

This Chromebook utilizes the Celeron N4000 processor and 6GB of RAM. I really think that anyone who hasn’t had a Chromebook or hasn’t updated in a while will be happy if they find a machine that uses the N4000 processor. Although it is only a dual-core Celeron processor that doesn’t wow you with its base speed, it has a 4MB cache. Most of the processors in budget machines in past generations had 1-2MB caches at most. This change is one that you actually feel when using the Chromebook because this will increase the pace of things most users like to do, such as switching between tabs, quickly loading pages, and multitasking. There’s an option for 6GB of RAM on this machine, if you buy directly from Samsung’s website.

The weight of the machine and the form factor are very satisfying. This device adds very little weight to your bag while traveling and for walks across campus, that lighter frame is much appreciated. I enjoy the fact that despite being so light, it doesn’t feel overly cheap. It’s far sturdier than one would expect for a cheap and light device. Overall, for anyone who enjoys the lightweight portability provided by an 11.6 inch machine, this one fits the bill while feeling substantial enough that it avoids feeling flimsy.

Display quality isn’t really a strong suit of this Chromebook — it’s not the brightest or sharpest panel. However, those buying this machine are likely looking for something portable that can be easily accessed by children, and it definitely fits that bill. If you need a machine with an incredibly sharp screen and portability, you might want to consider the Chromebook V2 Plus discussed later in this guide.

This isn’t really the best experience for typing, as the keyboard and touchpad can be a bit cramped. If you’re looking to type out long term papers and essays, you might want something with a bit more room, like the Galaxy Chromebook 2, to navigate. However, for younger students that are mainly interacting with the Chromebook on a more basic level, this is a great option at a solid price.

Chromebook 4 11.6 Students that need a compact and durable laptop will enjoy the Chromebook 4 11.6. With military-grade durability and ultra fast WiFi, this Chromebook has everything you need to get through a day in the classroom. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

Best budget Walmart Chromebook with a large display: Samsung Chromebook 4+

First things first, we must establish that this laptop is geared towards being an affordable laptop. It’s unfair to compare it with higher end laptops in terms of features and capacity. It is however a worthy successor to the Chromebook 3, and probably one of the best laptops at its price point.

The specs are available, but just a quick rundown. The aesthetic is pretty nice and kinda reminiscent of a MacBook. Clean and uncluttered, with no visible screws and sleek contours. The screen is a nice 16.5, and the 4+ offers 64 GB storage, and 4 or 6 GB RAM. There are 2 USB-C ports, 1USB-A port, a micro-SD slot (perfect for a budding photography hobby), and of course a headphone jack. The processor is the Intel Celeron 4000. It weighs in at a very lightweight 3.7 lbs, and has a battery life of 10.5 hours per the detail specs.

For those of you that need the basics only, here are the reasons I think this laptop is superb. This laptop is lighter, has a bigger screen, and more memory than almost any other comparably priced laptop. This is a nice uncomplicated laptop that can easily handle simultaneously streaming movies, browsing the web, checking email, and doing homework.

In other words, this Chromebook is ideal for students and people who don’t need a super expensive computer just to perform most of their online business. Can this laptop compare with a $2,000 dollar gaming laptop? No, but that’s understandable. This is a sturdy workhorse though. Many schools issue each child a Chromebook, and my kiddo was easily able to navigate the menus and interface with ease. If your kids drop this Chromebook, it’s plenty durable to sustain a quick fall. The keys are also pick-resistant, so they can take quite the beating as well.

There aren’t that many great 15.6″ budget Chromebooks out there, so Samsung has a consistent hit on their hands with the Galaxy Chromebook 4+. You’re not going to get the best performance in the world, but it does exactly what you need at this price point. In addition, you can do a little bit of multi-tasking thanks to the 6GB of RAM inside You’ll definitely to invest in a cloud storage service as this Chromebook lacks higher on-board storage options, but that’s the only big concern with the Galaxy Chromebook 4+. Those that enjoy listening to music with wired headphones will also appreciate the 3.5mm headphone jack to plug in your favorite cans. If you need a Chromebook with a large screen at a budget friendly price, this is the best option out there.

Chromebook 4+ Those that enjoy a larger screen will enjoy the 15.6 inch display, which is tucked inside a thin and light chassis. With long battery life and up to 128GB of storage, this Chromebook is a great value if you need the extra screen real estate. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

Best Walmart Chromebook tablet: Lenovo Chromebook Duet

Lenovo’s original Duet Chromebook is the de facto standard for Chrome OS tablets. Not only is it incredibly affordable, it also packs quite a bit of power into its small frame. The one pound aluminum alloy tablet is the first (and most important) piece. The second is a gray fabric “stand cover”, a magnetically attached back panel that has a kickstand you can fold out to prop up the tablet on a desk. The third bit is a magnetically attached keyboard with touchpad, which can flip up to cover the screen. With all three pieces combined, the Duet trio forms a 2.03 pound package altogether. The tablet features a unique dual-tone Ice Blue & Iron Grey design, with a sophisticated fabric texture on the stand cover.

The tablet alone measures 0.29 by 9.4 by 6.3 inches and combines a glossy front panel with a two-tone back that has an eight megapixel rear-facing camera lens in one corner. There’s a two megapixel front-facing webcam in the medium-thick screen border or bezel. Two speakers and two pinhole microphones decorate its top edge (as you hold it in landscape mode). Along its right edge are a volume rocker, the power button, and the USB port, which serves for data transfer, charging—the supplied power plug’s cord is rather short—and DisplayPort video output. Pogo pins on the tablet’s bottom edge fit the keyboard.

Detachable laptops differ from 2-in-1’s, wherein you can entirely remove them from their keyboard and use them as a tablet. They tend to be a lot less bulky, although they may compromise on specifications as a result.Use the Lenovo Chromebook Duet as a laptop with a full-sized, comfortable, and responsive keyboard, or detach it for use as a 10.1″ tablet. The five-point pogo pin and magnet design makes it easy to connect and detach, and it’s thin and light in either mode—from 7.35mm / 0.29″ and 450g / 0.99lbs as a tablet, to 18.2mm / 0.71″ and 920g / 2.03lbs. With great battery life, it’s easy to take just about anywhere.

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best budget detachable Chromebooks on the market, though it features a MediaTek Helio P60T, 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. It has a full HD screen too, so it’s a perfect media streaming machine when it’s engaged in tablet mode.

Do you want to use it for work? Then reconnect the keyboard and it turns back into a laptop. It’s not going to be the fastest or the best, but it’ll get the job done. It’ll do it without breaking the bank too, as it starts at $230 from Lenovo’s website. The great value on offer makes this one of the best Chromebooks under $300 for any task.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is one of the best detachable Chromebooks you can buy today, and what's more, you're not going to need to break the bank to pick one up. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy at Walmart

Best Walmart Chromebook for kids: Samsung Chromebook Go

The Galaxy Chromebook Go is built to withstand the inevitable hiccups that come with everyday life. Made with a military-grade design, your Galaxy Chromebook Go is carefully built to be durable —it’s even strong enough to withstand the occasional drop, ding or spill. Open and close the lid with confidence —the hinge is built to take it too. Plus, the hinge features a 180-degree design that gives you multiple viewing angles to fully enjoy your Galaxy Chromebook Go.

If you’re in the market for a low cost Chromebook, and you’re willing to live with a screen that’s not the best, especially by today’s standards, this might be a good option. If you must have a super high resolution display, look elsewhere. The screen in this one is not IPS, and the viewing angles are limited, the resolution is only 1366×768.

That said, everything else is good. It’s quick, runs smooth, powers through everything you throw at it in terms of basic tasks. It streams 4K/60 content from YouTube without dropping frames. (you’ll want an external display to appreciate it though). Benchmarks are better than expected given the specs on offer. Results were better than 70% of all users that ran the same benchmark, and 80% better then those using ChromeOS. You can easily use this Chromebook all day, then into the next and still have over 50% battery left, which it estimated to be nearly 8 more hours of runtime. I think the claimed 12hr battery life is actually very realistic, a surprise as these estimates are usually off by quite a bit. Samsung did a good job tuning this one to get all it’s potential, efficiently. Even stressing it like this it doesn’t get hot, just barely warm. There’s no fans or anything for cooling, so it remains totally silent.

The keys feel good, though spacing is a little strange. It’s definitely something you’ll get used to over time. The same can be said for any new keyboard. The touch pad works well and is responsive. I like that it has a hardware button for clicking, or a tap will also work. It supports the usual gestures and all feels natural. Sound quality is surprisingly good. It’s clear and loud with good lows, mids, and highs. The two speakers are down firing mounted in the bottom, and will get a bit muffled when using on a soft surface. The camera is just OK, not great by any means. It will do for Skype and other video calls just fine but that’s about all you need it for anyway.

Overall, Samsung knew what they were doing with the Galaxy Chromebook Go. This machine is designed for children to use for school work, or for adults that need a second machine for content consumption and light productivity. For both of those tasks, this is a great value. If you travel often, you can also go for the LTE enabled model which is only slightly more expensive and is available from Verizon on a device payment plan if you want to go that route. The durability and overall design are impressive and anyone that is looking for a basic Chromebook with style will be happy with the Galaxy Chromebook Go.

Galaxy Chromebook Go Samsung recently announced the Galaxy Chromebook Go and it's a beautiful device. The white on black contrast makes this one of the best looking Chromebooks under $300. You also get a quality display and a newer Intel Celeron processor inside. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

Best premium Walmart Chromebook on a budget: ASUS Chromebook C436

ASUS put a lot of effort into designing the Chromebook Flip C436. The precision-crafted chassis has a dual-tapered design, with the body and lid meeting to form a V-shaped edge that makes it easier to open the laptop. This model is fully configurable with up to a 10th gen Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This Chromebook also features Universal Stylus Initiative (USI) pens, allowing you to take notes and draw with ease.

The design of this Chromebook is also very portable. It’s not quite as thin and light as the Pixelbook and Galaxy Chromebook 2, but only slightly so. What’s more, it’s less than 0.22 pounds and 0.10 inches thicker than the famously thin MacBook Air, so you can stuff this in a mid-sized backpack or a tote bag without any hassle. This is a great option to consider if weight and size is a massive factor. Fingerprint readers should be a standard on modern Chromebooks and the C436 was one of the first Chromebooks to add one, leading the pack in this regard. The reader, positioned in the upper right corner, has received rave reviews from users. The oversized, glass trackpad is slightly inconsistent. Like many Chromebook convertibles, the C436 tends to suffer from some palm rejection issues when laid flat on a tablet for drawing.

ASUS also includes plenty of ports for connectivity with the C436. Two fully-functional reversible USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports make it easy to charge your ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 or connect it to peripherals. Or if you’re looking for more onscreen space, hook it up to an external display with a compatible dock. For maximum convenience and compatibility, there’s also a microSD slot to makes it easy to add extra storage. That might be something to consider, since even this high-end Chromebook comes with limited on-device storage.

The four-sided NanoEdge display design gives the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 an even smaller footprint than you’d expect, bringing you all the benefits of a 14 inch FHD display in a 13 inch chassis. Featuring a precision-engineered mechanism, the versatile 360° ErgoLift hinge on the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 has a silky-smooth action that holds the display securely at any angle. You can use this ergonomic design for drawing, watching movies, or even to position the machine in a comfortable way for video calls, something that is a big deal these days.

Indeed, the hinge design also improves the typing experience on the C436, similar to the ASUS Chromebook Cx9 I reviewed recently. This innovative hinge has a dual action that lifts and tilts the keyboard into the perfect typing position when the display is rotated into laptop mode. It also helps enhance the powerful audio by creating extra space underneath the laptop. Despite the compact design for a 14″ laptop, the Flip C436 still features a full-sized keyboard and spacious trackpad. All in all, this is clearly one of the best Chromebooks for typing if you also want a fairly light and portable laptop.

Speakers are also quite nice on this Chromebook, something that tends to be an Achilles heel for many portable Chromebooks out there. You shouldn’t even need headphones to enjoy some short Youtube videos or Netflix while traveling. One of the only concerns with the C436 is touch sensitivity with a general USI pen. It tends to work very well with the $60 ASUS USI pen, which is sold separately, but users complain about touch sensitivity when using third-party options from vendors on Amazon. You can of course spring for the ASUS pen, but this really shouldn’t be a concern when buying a premium Chromebook. Keep in mind that USI pens tend to be fairly expensive as it is, so finding one substantially cheaper on Amazon isn’t very likely anyway. If you can get over this small issue, this should be a great option and a Chromebook that will last you for years to come.

ASUS Flip C436 For those that enjoy the 14 inch form-factor, this is the best convertible Chromebook from ASUS. You get an impressively built chassis, all the specs you need and some nice extras like Harman Kardon speakers. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy at Walmart

Most durable Walmart Chromebook: HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE

Empower students to realize their potential with personalized, interactive, cloud-first learning on the HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE. The flexible, durable HP chassis supports every way students learn; the fast-booting Chrome OS is immediately ready and makes management easy. Versatile and adaptable to every student learning style Enable students to learn in their own way with 360°-adjustability into four modes and access to over 200 Android and G Suite education apps. A Chromebook built to withstand students and school days Give students a Chromebook that can survive a fall off a desk, a splash from a soda or a tugged power cord. It resists spills and attempts to remove keys, has metal-reinforced corners, and is 122 cm drop tested-higher than most desks. Classroom-ready performance Quickly stream and access textbooks, tests, and more with Intel processors and the Chrome OS. Work continuously with a long battery life and fast recharging. Make it easy to control and manage student interactions with HP Classroom Manager.

HP designed this Chromebook for education. This durable laptop is drop tested for up to 4″, is spill resistant, and features a 1.1 GHz Intel Celeron N4020 Dual-Core processor with 4GB of LPDDR4-2400 RAM, and a dual-band 802.11ac wireless network connection to access books, tests, and more via the Google Chrome browser and G Suite applications. Integrated Intel UHD Graphics power the 11.6″ 1366 x 768 resolution IPS (In-Plane Switching) touchscreen, which has a 360° hinge for four different setup modes. They include the traditional laptop mode, a stand mode with the keyboard folded back, a flat tablet mode, and a tent mode where the computer stands on its screen edges. Use the configuration that best suits your needs.

Enable students to learn by typing, touching, capturing, writing, and drawing2 with 360°-adjustability into four modes, access to over 200 Android and G Suite education apps, and optional active HP Wacom EMR pen and dual cameras. Quickly stream and access textbooks, tests, and more with Intel® processors and the Chrome OS. Work continuously with a long battery life and fast recharging. Make it easy to control and manage student interactions with HP Classroom Manager.

For creative students, this Chromebook includes a bevy of multimedia tools for video and graphics work. And they can see what they’re recording onscreen and capture photos for projects with the optional world-facing 5MP 2nd camera. Annotate, solve math problems, take notes, and learn languages onscreen with integrated touch. Support natural writing and drawing with the optional digitizer and active HP Wacom EMR Pen. Reinforced USB-CTM ports on each side support USB-CTM accessories and Chromebook charging from a USB-CTM adapter. Connect to accessories with two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports and 3.5 mm mic and speaker ports.

The most unique and useful feature for students is the 360°-adjustability into four modes. If you want to use this machine in the classroom setting, it’s also drop-tested similar to the G8 Education Edition. While the x360 11 G3 EE is a bit more expensive than other 11.6 inch models on our list, it’s worth the price bump. This is definitely one of the best HP Chromebooks.

HP Chromebook x360 11 G3 EE Another entry in the x360 series makes our list, this time for power in a compact design. This small 2-in-1 Chromebook gives you practical power and portability. Features: Pros: Cons: View at Walmart

That’s out list of the best Chromebooks available at Walmart right now. If you’re looking for the perfect holiday gift, Chromebooks are an excellent option for children, grandparents, and just about anyone on your list. For a kid friendly option, pick up the Samsung Chromebook Go, which is durable and sleek. Your kids can tote it around and use it as a tablet and learning tool. Plus, the Chromebook Go doesn’t break the bank. If premium is what you’re after, you can’t go wrong with either the original Samsung Galaxy Chromebook or Acer Chromebook Spin 713. Both of these devices have beautiful screens and enough horsepower for true productivity and light gaming. Let us know which Chromebook on our list is your favorite.