City-building games offer players the chance to create, manage, and shape entire civilizations. Steam has become a hub for some of the best city-builder games in the industry, offering a massive library of titles that cater to different types of players. These games allow you to step into the shoes of an urban planner and make decisions that will shape these virtual worlds. In this article, we’ll explore ten of the best city-building games you should try on Steam, each offering its own unique take on the genre and a new challenge to take on.

10 Dorfromantik

A tranquil take on the City-Building genre