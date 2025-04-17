Once you install the Raspberry Pi OS, you can program in various languages like Python, Scratch, Java, C/C++, and others supported by Linux. Python is the most popular programming language for Raspberry Pi. Before building any projects on the Raspberry Pi, there are essential tools that you need to install, one of them being a code editor. There are those already installed by default, and they work great. However, if you need more advanced features, you must explore other options, which we have also discussed below. I believe you will find one that fits your needs.

5 Thonny

Simple code editor for beginners

If you are new to programming, consider beginning with Thonny before you explore other code editors. It comes pre-installed with Raspberry Pi OS, and you can use it without additional setup. It has a clean and intuitive interface and features for programming and learning Python. Thonny has a built-in Python shell, step-by-step debugging, and a variable inspector that visually tracks the data changes as code runs, making it easier to understand how Python programs execute, especially for beginners.

With Thonny, you can even see how Python evaluates your expressions. When working with functions, it opens a new window with a separate code pointer and local variables table, and this gives a good understanding of how function calls work in understanding recursion.

Spotting errors is easy, as the code editor highlights them. It also highlights variable occurrences to remind you that the same name doesn’t always mean the same variable, and through this, you can spot typos easily. It distinguishes local variables from global variables. Beginners also benefit from code completion instead of typing everything.

4 Visual Studio Code

Powerful and most popular code editor with many plugins