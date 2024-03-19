When it comes to gaming handhelds , there's a ton of competition, but that doesn't mean the new MSI Claw isn't an impressive machine. But if you pick one up, you might want to do some gaming with it on a traditional controller. While there are many, many choices of controller out there, we've found all the best ones to use with an MSI Claw, regardless of what you might prefer.

If you prefer the PlayStation controller layout over the Xbox one, Sony's DualSense controller is the best PlayStation controller yet. It features impressive technology, thanks to its adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, making it feel different from any other controller on the market.

Not only is Amazon's Luna controller the best way to play cloud games, but you can also connect it over Wi-Fi if you're looking for the full cloud experience. It also supports Bluetooth and USB if you'd prefer, and it sports a familiar Xbox-style button layout.

For all the retro gamers out there in love with emulation, the 8Bitdo Pro 2 controller has a retro look and feel while still offering up all the modern responsiveness and button layouts you expect from a controller, making it a great choice for just about any retro game.

If you're looking for a Nintendo controller but want something more familiar and more traditional, the Switch Pro controller is a full-featured, comfortable controller that sits great in the hands and is perfect for playing Nintendo games or anything else you might be interested in.

If you want an upgrade over PlayStation's DualSense controller, the DualSense Edge is a premium option that features textured grips, swappable sticks and caps, remappable buttons, and a whole lot more on top of an overall excellent build quality. This is the ultimate DualSense controller.

If you're looking to save money on a controller but still play games on a quality piece of hardware, the PDP Wired controller is a fantastic pick. It has a familiar Xbox controller layout, comes in a variety of colors, and costs less than $30.

If you're looking for better build quality, adjustable sticks, swappable D-pads, and a variety of bumpers compared to the standard Xbox controller, the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is an awesome all-around upgrade. If you want a premium Xbox controller, there's no better choice.

The current generation Xbox wireless controller is an excellent all-around choice. With a comfortable design, responsive thumbsticks, and just about all the buttons you could possibly need for any game, it is a great, budget-conscious choice of controller perfect for use with an MSI Claw.

What to know about controllers for the MSI Claw

With Bluetooth and a USB port, just about any controller can work with an MSI Claw, so you're free to pick whatever controller you like the best. However, if you're looking for a reliable all-around pick, the Xbox wireless controller is an excellent choice for most use cases, while if you have the cash, the premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a nice upgrade over the standard Xbox controller.

Of course, if you prefer PlayStation, the DualSense or the more premium DualSense Edge are also great choices if you'd rather not opt for an Xbox controller. Regardless of which controller you go with, be sure whatever game you play supports a controller.