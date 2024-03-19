When it comes to gaming handhelds, there's a ton of competition, but that doesn't mean the new MSI Claw isn't an impressive machine. But if you pick one up, you might want to do some gaming with it on a traditional controller. While there are many, many choices of controller out there, we've found all the best ones to use with an MSI Claw, regardless of what you might prefer.

  • Xbox Wireless Controller
    Xbox Wireless Controller
    Editor's choice
    $53 at Amazon
  • Black Xbox Elite Series 2 wireless controller, front view
    Source: Microsoft
    Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller
    Premium pick
    $151 at Amazon
  • PDP Wired Game Controller front view
    PDP Wired Game Controller
    Best value
    $27 at Amazon
  • PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
    PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller
    Best premium PlayStation
    $199 at Amazon
  • Black Nintendo Switch Pro controller, front view
    Source: Nintendo
    Nintendo Switch Pro Controller
    Best Nintendo
    $70 at Amazon
  • A render of the 8BitDo Pro 2 controller in grey color.
    Source: 8BitDo
    8Bitdo Pro 2
    Best for emulation
    $50 at Amazon
  • Amazon Luna Controller front view
    Amazon Luna Controller
    Best for cloud gaming
    $70 at Amazon
  • A render of the Sony DualSense controller in white color.
    Source: Sony
    Sony PlayStation DualSense Controller
    Best PlayStation
    $69 at Amazon
What to know about controllers for the MSI Claw

With Bluetooth and a USB port, just about any controller can work with an MSI Claw, so you're free to pick whatever controller you like the best. However, if you're looking for a reliable all-around pick, the Xbox wireless controller is an excellent choice for most use cases, while if you have the cash, the premium Xbox Elite Series 2 controller is a nice upgrade over the standard Xbox controller.

Of course, if you prefer PlayStation, the DualSense or the more premium DualSense Edge are also great choices if you'd rather not opt for an Xbox controller. Regardless of which controller you go with, be sure whatever game you play supports a controller.

MSI Claw
