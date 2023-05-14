Gaming has come a long way from arcade cabinets and consoles. It's now pocket-sized, and as long as you have a decent smartphone, you can play games anywhere. You're not limited to solitaire or point-and-click games, either. Regardless if you're an Android user or have one of the best iPhones, you can play mobile versions of impressive game titles that you already may love from your gaming console thanks in part to the rise of cloud gaming.

However, controlling such games on a touchscreen can be a challenge. Grabbing a gaming controller for your iPhone can make playing far more enjoyable, much like gaming controllers for Android phones. So whether you just want to play Fortnite on Xbox Game Pass or want to get an advantage as a competitive player, there's an option here for you.

Our favorite game controllers for iPhones in 2023

Razer Kishi V2 Best overall Precise gaming control The Razer Kishi V2 is hard to beat. With pass-through charging, a direct connection through the Lightning port, and an easy-fit extendable bridge, this portable controller is absolutely worth grabbing. Pros Fits most modern iPhone models

Pass-through charging

No latency issues with direct connection

Two reprogrammable buttons Cons No headphone jack

Passthrough charging can be slow

More expensive than other options $99 at Amazon

If you'd rather focus on playing rather than hunting for a specific button or worrying about Bluetooth connections, the Razer Kishi V2 is your controller. It has a layout similar to controllers you might already be familiar with, like Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Cons, and it uses a standard ABXY button setup. The panels are small, fit snuggly in hand, and, thanks to their button placement, they won’t be a strain on your digits.

The Kishi V2 doesn’t need separate charging to operate, as it connects directly to the iPhone through the Lightning port. It offers pass-through charging, so you can also keep throttling the battery while playing. The pass-through feature doesn't offer the fastest charging, so your battery may not fully charge while playing, but you don't have to worry about your phone dying. Plus, because the Kishi plugs directly into your phone, you don't have to worry about Bluetooth connections or high latency.

If you’re familiar with the Android model of the Razer Kishi v2, the iOS model looks and performs almost identically (the only difference is the Lightning port connector). It also has an extendable bridge that adjusts to the size of your phone while holding it securely in place, so it will fit most newer iPhone models with no problem. And if you're taking it on the go, the Kishi V2 is small and lightweight, making it easy to take anywhere. The Razer Kishi v2 doesn't have a headphone jack and is more expensive than other options, but if you want the easiest way to play games on your iPhone, this is the best choice.

Source: Backbone Backbone One Runner-up Also great for PlayStation users The Backbone One is another great option if you want a direct connection to your phone. It's a sleek option with a comfortable controller configuration and pass-through charging. There's also a PlayStation model if that's of interest. Pros Highly portable design

Adjustable size to fit most iPhones

Headphone jack

PlayStation model available Cons Pricier than some others on the list

Doesn't fit over some iPhone cases

Pass-through charging can be slow See at Amazon $100 at Best Buy

The Backbone One is nearly identical to our top pick, the Razer Kishi V2, but there are small differences that push it down our list. But don't worry, this is still an excellent pick with advantages over Razer's option.

For one, it has a familiar layout, with ABXY buttons, a D-pad, and more. It also will plug directly into your iPhone through the Lightning connector, so you don't have to worry about set-up or lag while playing. You'll also get pass-through charging, although it'll be on the slower side. With the telescoping design of the unit, you can adjust its size to fit quite a few different sizes of iPhones as well. It even has a headphone jack if you want to stay wired.

Additionally, if you play PlayStation games through Remote Play, you can do so with the special PlayStation Backbone One. It features the unique DualSense button layout and matches the design of the gaming company's current-generation products.

However, it doesn't have the reprogrammable buttons the Kishi comes with. You may also need to use the included adapter to connect the Backbone One to your iPhone 13 or iPhone 14. There have also been reports it has trouble attaching around some cases. However, if none of that is an issue for you and you need what Backbone offers over Razer, this is the pick for you.

Source: 8BitDo 8Bitdo Pro 2 Best value Low-priced iPhone gaming controller If you need a bargain on your iPhone gaming controller, the 8BitDo Pro 2 has multiple desirable features at a low price point. It fits both the needs of the modern mobile gamer and of fans of retro gaming. Pros Excellent price point

Look and feel of a traditional game controller

Can set multiple custom profiles

Retro design Cons Only recently added iPhone support

Can't configure back paddle buttons from the controller

Bluetooth only $50 at Amazon $50 at Best Buy

8BitDo’s controllers began supporting all Apple devices, including the iPhone, in early 2023, immediately making it an option well worth considering if you don't want to spend $100 on a controller.

This controller is especially useful for playing retro games, as its design and button layout resembles a vintage controller. You'll get ABXY buttons and D-pad in the upper corner, and two joysticks each near a handle. Everything feels condensed, yet there’s plenty of room between buttons, so you should minimize incorrect inputs. You’ll receive a noticeable click as you press the ABXY buttons, which is a helpful bit of feedback. You'll also get some handy features, like motion controls, if you use it with a Switch console.

You can remap the buttons, including the two remappable ones on the back, through customization software, but unfortunately, you cannot customize all the buttons from the controller. You'll need to run the software through an iPhone app or on a computer. It also works through Bluetooth, so you might notice some delay between your inputs and the action on the screen. It has a rechargeable battery, but it'll last 20 hours on a charge, so you should get some long gaming sessions in just fine.

Just note that to ensure compatibility between your 8BitDo Pro 2 controller and your phone, you need to have the latest firmware version downloaded for the controller and the latest version of iOS running on your iPhone.

Source: PowerA PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus Bluetooth Controller Best controller mount Securely holds mounted iPhone $53 $80 Save $27 If you can't give up the feel for a real controller, the PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus is the perfect fit. It features a sturdy mount and a handy power bank, so you can settle in for a long game session. Pros Extremely comfortable controller size

Connection mount is sturdier than it looks

Handy power bank included Cons Far less portable than others on the list

No option for hard wiring it to iPhone $53 at Amazon

Using the PowerA MOGA XP5-i Plus is basically like using a full-sized controller. Just attach your iPhone to the mount, and you'll be able to follow along on your phone's display like a little TV.

The MOGA XP5-i Plus resembles an Xbox controller, so you'll likely be familiar with its setup. The D-pad settles near the left handle, and the left joystick sits higher on the controller. The ABXY buttons are on the upper right with the right joystick closer to the right handle. Its handles angle outward more than some of the others on our list, but I still found this design added to the comfort of a long game-playing session.

As you might expect with a full-size controller, its button size is ideal. It has tactile buttons, as well as extra buttons on the back that you can program for additional controls as well. Plus, the buttons offer a pleasing click for just the right level of feedback.

This controller comes with both a sturdy mount and a 3,000mAh power bank included. It's a little smaller capacity than other power banks, but you could easily carry the PowerA controller instead of a separate power bank, and it'll help keep you playing.

Source: Roto Riot Rotor Riot Best wired Hard-wired iPhone gaming controller When you want to make a simple connection with your iPhone controller and start gaming quickly, the Rotor Riot will fit your needs. It has a mount for your iPhone, and it connects via a hard-wire, so you can spend less time on setup and more time playing. Pros Built-in wire to connect to iPhone

Removable smartphone mount

Uses a sliding clamp to fit various iPhone sizes Cons Not as portable as some others

Mount's design makes controller feel top-heavy $40 at Amazon

If gaming over Bluetooth gives you nightmares about potential lag problems, the Rotor Riot is what you're looking for. It connects to your iPhone’s Lightning connector with a 2-foot cable built into the controller hardware, so it’s ready to go almost immediately.

The Rotor Riot is comfortable to hold and use, as it has a traditional controller design with large handles. It has well-positioned buttons that closely resemble an Xbox controller. It also has a pass-through port, so you can charge your iPhone while playing.

The ABXY buttons are at the top of the controller above the right handle. Additionally, the Rotor Riot has fire buttons that are part of the joysticks, which is a handy feature, once you become comfortable using it. However, the right-side B button is a little too close to the edge of the controller, so it's easy for your finger to slip off the edge.

The 2-foot cable seems a little long, but that allows it to accommodate some iPads. However, you can't disconnect the cable from the controller, making it a little tougher to carry. You can disconnect the mount to enhance portability, though.

Source: SteelSeries SteelSeries Nimbus+ Best battery Works with any Apple products When you want an iPhone controller specifically made to work with several different Apple devices and around 50 hours of battery, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ will deliver. Pros Excellent battery

Comfortable design and button positioning

Works with numerous Apple devices Cons Doesn't support rumble use

iPhone mount isn't sturdy $70 at Amazon $70 at Best Buy

If you don't want to worry about charging your controller over multiple gaming sessions, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is what you need, offering around 50 hours of battery on a single charge.

It's also one of the most compatible across multiple Apple products. Although you no longer specifically need MFi compatibility in a game controller to ensure that it will work with your iPhone, such compatibility can make use easy. The Nimbus+ gives you MFi compatibility, which is helpful for those who want to share the controller among multiple Apple devices. The Nimbus+ not only works with your iPhone, but it also easily connects to an iPad, Mac, or AppleTV.

The controller layout is standard, with ABXY buttons at the top right and a joystick close to the right handle. The ridge surrounding the buttons gives you a reference point while you’re preparing to press buttons, which I liked. The Nimbus+ has handles with a straight edge on the inside, rather than rounded handles, which allows me to rest your thumbs tightly against the controller. Its overall size makes it comfortable to use, and the device doesn’t weigh all that much. Part of the reason it weighs less than others on our list is that it doesn’t support rumble. Then again, plenty of iOS games don’t use rumble, so you might not miss this feature.

Finally, it has a built-in mount that will fit many different sizes of iPhones, but the mount doesn’t fit iPads. I wish the mount was a little sturdier, which would keep the iPhone more secure while playing.

Source: Microsoft Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core Best for Xbox owners Available in three colors $105 $130 Save $25 If you like to game on the Xbox, but you want a high-quality controller that you also can use with your iPhone for gaming on the go, the Elite Series 2 model works seamlessly with both devices. It’s comfortable to use for long periods of time, too. Pros Comfortable well-sized grips

Xbox layout is one of the best

Can save custom button profiles Cons No built-in mount to hold your iPhone

More expensive than others $105 at Amazon $130 at Best Buy $105 at Microsoft

If you are investing in a controller for your Xbox console that offers more features than a base controller, the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 Core is a good starting point. It also offers compatibility with iOS, Mac, and Apple TV devices, giving you plenty of versatility.

The same Xbox controller you're familiar with is here, with ABXY buttons on the far right, two joysticks, and a D-pad. One nice feature of the Elite Series 2 Core is that you can pick the D-pad design you want to use. There’s a standard D-pad as well as a faceted D-pad. You even can adjust the tension on the joysticks with a screwdriver. The ability to personalize the design of the Elite is a great feature for the serious gamer who demands precise control.

The Elite has an integrated rechargeable battery, so you can game for long periods of time without needing to connect. With the rubberized grips, you don’t have to worry about losing your grip during extended gaming sessions, either. However, the handles on the controller are shorter than most units on our list, which some people dislike.

This controller is not cheap, as it has a higher price point than any of the other iPhone controllers on our list. It also doesn’t have a built-in mount, meaning you have to balance the iPhone somewhere while playing, which can be a hassle.

PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller Best for PlayStation owners Two-toned color design Although the PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller has a design made primarily for the PS5, it also provides support for the iPhone. Its sharp design sets it apart from the typical basic-looking iPhone controller, as does its reasonable cost. Pros Built-in microphone included

Perfect size for comfortable gaming

Delivers haptic feedback Cons No built-in mount to hold your iPhone

Less-than-ideal battery life $70 at Best Buy $69 at Amazon

The PlayStation DualSense Wireless Controller has a great-looking design and excellent haptics, things you don’t always find with an iPhone gaming controller. The unit is available in several different color combinations, including multiple two-toned looks, which gives it an appealing design.

The ABXY buttons on the right and the D-pad on the left are both near the top of the controller. The buttons’ colors and design blend into the overall controller, giving it an interesting, almost futuristic look. The vibration feedback with the DualSense is impressive, too. It handles both subtle and violent vibrations accurately.

Compared to older versions of PlayStation wireless controllers, the DualSense is a bit bigger. This creates larger handles with textured, grippy material. You won’t lose your grip during long periods of gaming. This controller has a sturdy feel all the way around, including well-built buttons and analog sticks.

This is a console controller, so you won't have mobile features like a mount. You can purchase a third-party mount to attach to the DualSense, but it’d be nice to not have to carry a mount separately when gaming on the iPhone.

The best controllers for iPhones in 2023: The bottom line

When you are ready to game on your iPhone, adding a controller to the smartphone is the best option. Rather than controlling the game with the touchscreen, the controller makes gaming far easier and more enjoyable. I like the Razer Kishi V2 as the best iPhone controller for most people since it's easy to use and works by just plugging into the Lightning port. This means you'll get low latency and pass-through charging.

Razer Kishi V2 Best overall Offers precise gaming control With this follow-up to the popular first version of the Razer Kishi, you can use your iPhone almost like a Nintendo Switch. The physical controls offer significant precision, delivering a top-notch gaming experience. $99 at Amazon

Another great option is the Backbone One iPhone controller, which has a similar design to the Kishi v2. Both units are highly portable, which is ideal for gaming wherever you want with your iPhone. However, you don’t have to sacrifice gameplay or comfort by choosing one of these portable controller models.

If you prefer the look of a traditional gaming controller, I included many of those designs on our list, too. For a budget-friendly controller, the 8BitDo Pro 2 recently began supporting Apple devices, including iPhones. It has a history as a strong controller for Android phones, so I appreciate having this model now available for iPhones. Its feedback as you press each of the full-size buttons is outstanding, which should help you avoid mistakes.

