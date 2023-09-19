While the specs are great, any good gaming machine is incomplete without the right accessories, and a controller is the most essential accessory you can buy. Fortunately, there are a lot of options to choose from. From the official Xbox controller to other less obvious options, here’s a look at the best controllers you can buy for the Lenovo Legion 9i.

If you’re into beastly gaming laptops , the Lenovo Legion 9i is one of the best out there. It features the 24-core Intel Core i9 13980HX, Nvidia's latest RTX 4080 or 4090 GPUs, and up to 2TB of blazing-fast NVMe storage. Pair that with a 16-inch mini-LED display, and you get one of the best laptops for content creation and gaming.

If you’re looking for a cheap, reliable wired controller, this PowerA controller is the one to get. It’s very similar to the standard Xbox controller, but it adds two back buttons that you can use for on-the-fly button mapping. This controller also features a headset dial with volume control that lets you mute in-game chat with one button. It's available in well over a dozen color options.

This Razer controller takes a lot of inspiration from the Xbox Elite controller but somehow manages to turn things up a notch. It features mechanical switches that give the buttons and D-pad a tactile feel, making them incredibly precise. It also features six additional multi-functional buttons that you can map to any in-game action. There are also interchangeable thumbsticks and different hair trigger modes for limitless customization.

The 8Bitdo Pro 2 takes everything great about the original SNES controller and gives it a modern spin. While this might seem like a novelty design to some of you, the solid construction is comparable to that of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S controllers. The D-pad feels excellent, as do the face buttons and analog sticks. It's the perfect accessory if you appreciate older games.

If you own a Nintendo Switch alongside the Legion 9i, then the Switch Pro controller is the most sensible option. The button layout is similar to an Xbox controller, but it features a flatter and bigger design that still manages to feel comfortable. The rumble functionality works with Steam games, but it can be hit or miss if you play games using other platforms. However, the D-pad is excellent.

The Sony DualSense is one of the best controllers out there, thanks to the haptic feedback and ergonomic design. Sony’s incredible vibration technology is now supported in a variety of PC games, letting you get a feel of what gaming might be like on the PS5 (if the game supports it). The DualSense also features super-accurate thumbsticks, adaptive triggers, and an aesthetically pleasing design.

If you already like the Xbox controller layout but need more features, the Elite Series 2 is the one to get. It features a rubberized grip, tension-adjustable thumbsticks, and extra paddles on the back that you can map to any in-game action. The shorter hair trigger locks make it great for playing shooters, and the ability to save up to three profiles makes it a great option for LAN parties.

The 8BitDo Ultimate C is an excellent wireless controller that won’t break the bank. It connects via a 2.4G wireless dongle, which will help lower the overall latency. While it’s a cheap wireless controller, the rumble vibration, analog triggers, and button feel are on par with more expensive options. It’s also available in two pastel colors, Field Green and Lilac Purple, which are incredibly easy on the eyes.

The Xbox Wireless controller features a comfortable design, a familiar button layout, and responsive shoulder buttons and triggers. You can connect it to the Legion 9i via Bluetooth, and it works with almost any game out there, regardless of the platform. It’s available in a ton of colors and even some special edition finishes.

Level-up gaming sessions with the best controllers for Lenovo Legion 9i

The Lenovo Legion 9i is an impressive gaming laptop that features a self-contained water cooling system. This advanced cooling system allows you to overclock it and get the best performance possible. It can handle any game you want to play at high settings, but to elevate that already great experience, you’ll need a good controller.

Our default recommendation is the Xbox Wireless controller. Most people are already familiar with the Xbox layout, but even if you’re not, you’ll feel right at home in the first few minutes. Its iconic shape has stood the test of time, and this design makes it one of the most comfortable controllers out there. The layout is easy to understand, and everything from the shoulder buttons to the sticks feels great.

If you want to save some money, the 8BitDo Ultimate C is also a great choice. While it’s a cheap controller, it rivals the build quality and construction of higher-end options. The D-pad is excellent, and the 2.4GHz wireless dongle helps a lot with lowering the latency. Other than that, the pastel colors feel like a breath of fresh air compared to other designs.

Finally, we have the Xbox Elite Series 2, a controller for those who demand the best. It builds on the excellence of the standard Xbox controller but adds adjustable thumbsticks, hair trigger locks, and paddles on the back that you can map to different actions. If you play a lot of shooters or demand more control in the form of customization, this Elite controller is well worth the price of admission.