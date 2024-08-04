If you're looking for a great new CPU, some of the best chips around are Ryzen processors, like the Ryzen 5 9600X. However, you'll still need a top-notch cooler for your 9600X to perform its best. With the wide variety of options, finding the right cooler can quickly become a confusing process.

Luckily, we've found all the top coolers for the Ryzen 5 9600X below.

What to know about Ryzen 5 9600X coolers

The good news is that you've got tons of options for CPU coolers. However, the Dark Rock 5 is an excellent all-around choice that blends performance and value. If you've got more to spend, Corsair's iCUE 150i Elite is a top-notch choice of AIO liquid cooler, too.

On the other hand, if you're looking to save money, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin is packed with value, while Thermalright's Assassin X120 is just about as cheap as a cooler can get. Just make sure you're getting enough cooling for however hard you plan on pushing your 9600X.