If you're looking for a great new CPU, some of the best chips around are Ryzen processors, like the Ryzen 5 9600X. However, you'll still need a top-notch cooler for your 9600X to perform its best. With the wide variety of options, finding the right cooler can quickly become a confusing process.
Luckily, we've found all the top coolers for the Ryzen 5 9600X below.
-
Editor's choice
be quiet! Dark Rock 5
This CPU cooler from be quiet! has it all: a sleek, all-black design, tons of cooling potential, an easy installation, and it comes in at well under $100. If you're looking for a high-performing, affordable cooler, the be quiet! Dark Rock 5 is an excellent choice.
-
Runner-up
Noctua NH-D15$110 $120 Save $10
Noctua's NH-D15 is one of the best air coolers out there. Thanks to Noctua's trademark reliability, high-performance cooling, and a sleek design, this air cooler can compete with even top-tier AIOs. Plus, this cooler will only run you around $110 or even less on sale.
-
Premium pick
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler$189 $220 Save $31
If you prefer an AIO to an air cooler, this 360mm Corsair iCUE H150i AIO liquid cooler is perfect for cooling even powerful chips like the 9600X. Plus, you get to enjoy whisper-quiet operation alongside a hearty dose of RGB lighting for extra style points.
-
Best value
Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE CPU Cooler
If you're making a budget build, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin cooler is an effective, affordable option that packs in two 120mm fans and six heatpipes for some impressive cooling for the price. That price? Just $35, making this a very budget-friendly choice.
-
Best low-profile
Noctua NH-L9a-AM5
Looking for a cooler to fit into a tight space? If so, Noctua's NH-L9A-AM5 cooler sports a low-profile design that makes fitting it into just about any case an absolute breeze. Plus, you still get some serious cooling performance as well as a pricetag under $50.
-
Best passive
Noctua NH-P1
Like the idea of a passive cooler for the ultimate in quiet operation? If so, Noctua's NH-P1 sports a sleek design perfect for keeping your 9600X cool without all the hassle and added expense of fans. Plus, this cooler costs well under $150.
-
Best 240mm liquid cooler
EK Nucleus AIO CR240 Lux D-RGB
This 240mm liquid cooler AIO from EK features a classy RGB-infused design, two high-performance fans, and enough cooling power to easily handle the heat a 9600X can pump out. What's more is that is cooler is affordable, too, coming in at under $150.
-
Best white cooler
Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB
For those building an all-white PC, Corsair's H150i RGB 360mm AIO liquid cooler features a gorgeous white design alongside a triple-fan setup and tons of RGB for the gamers out there. This premium cooler will cost you $250, but it's well worth the investment.
-
Cheapest option
Thermalright Assassin X120$18 $20 Save $2
Looking to save as much money as possible? If so, Thermalright's Assassin X120 air cooler sports four heatpipes and a 120mm fan all for the low, low price of $20 or even less if you can find one on sale. Coolers don't get much cheaper than this.
What to know about Ryzen 5 9600X coolers
The good news is that you've got tons of options for CPU coolers. However, the Dark Rock 5 is an excellent all-around choice that blends performance and value. If you've got more to spend, Corsair's iCUE 150i Elite is a top-notch choice of AIO liquid cooler, too.
On the other hand, if you're looking to save money, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin is packed with value, while Thermalright's Assassin X120 is just about as cheap as a cooler can get. Just make sure you're getting enough cooling for however hard you plan on pushing your 9600X.
