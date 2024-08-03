The 2024 AMD Zen 5 CPU lineup promises a significant performance boost over last-gen hardware, with the Ryzen 7 9700X being a particularly attractive option for high-end PC builders. Although these new processors are more energy-efficient than their Zen 4 counterparts, they still require a good cooling solution. You've got a lot of options, though, so it can become overwhelming to sort through. Worry not though, we've gathered the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 7 9700X and listed them below. Our picks cover everything from cheap air coolers, to premium liquid-cooling setups, and everything in between. No matter what cooling solution you want for your Ryzen PC build, you'll find it here.

Editor's choice Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE CPU Cooler The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is a solid, affordable, and no-frills CPU cooler powerful enough for the Zen 5 processors. Its dual-tower configuration pulls heat away from the CPU with six heat pipes, large heat fins, and two 120mm fans. It's also available with RGB accent lighting for around the same price if you want to add a little bling to your build. $35 at Amazon

Best value Thermalright Assassin X120 $18 $20 Save $2 If you don't have room for a dual-tower fan, or you're just looking for a cheap CPU cooler, the Thermalright Assassin X120 does the job for very little money. Copper heat pipes, a large aluminum fin, and a 120mm fan do a good job of keeping your system running cool, while a max noise level of 25.6 decibels keeps the noise to a reasonable minimum. $18 at Amazon

Premium pick Noctua NH-U12A $120 $130 Save $10 Noctua is a household name in the world of PC cooling solutions and the NH-U12A is a top-notch cooler that's perfect for powerful CPUs like the Ryzen 7 9700X. Rather than a huge dual-tower design, the Noctua NH-U12A features two 120mm fans positioned on either side of large fins connected to seven heat pipes. It's incredibly efficient and outperforms many larger 140mm coolers. $120 at Amazon

Best low-profile Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 If you're working inside a smaller non-standard case, such as a mini ATX or ITX case, you likely won't be able to use a tall tower-style cooling fan. The Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 is a low-profile alternative that's purpose-made for compact PC builds. At only 37mm tall, it combines copper heatpipes and an aluminum fin with a 2500rpm fan. It provides a lot of cooling power in a pint-sized package. $45 at Amazon

Best RGB Arctic Freezer 36 - A-RGB Edition $34 $60 Save $26 Arctic is another top brand for PC cooling, and its Freezer 36 A-RGB Edition is a stylish option for anyone looking to add some customizable flair to their build. It's a tower-style fan with four heat pipes and two 120mm fans, so it's a bit smaller than dual-tower designs like our top pick. It's also available in black or white, both with RGB fans, so it's a perfect match for any case. $34 at Amazon

Best liquid cooler Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler $189 $220 Save $31 Liquid cooling is probably overkill for most people, but it's worth considering for high-end builds and "enthusiast" CPUs like the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X. By using liquid to pull heat away from the processor and exhaust it from the case via a 360mm radiator with three fans, it's a solid choice for overclockers and hardcore gamers. $189 at Amazon $211 at Newegg

Most quiet be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 $80 $90 Save $10 The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 is the latest version of one of our long-time favorite CPU coolers. It's our recommendation for those who prioritize silence, with a max noise level of only 24 decibels when under full load. It's sturdy and efficient, too, with seven heat pipes, dual fins, and two Silent Wings fans. $80 at Amazon $80 at Newegg

Best passive Noctua NH-P1 Of course, if you want the absolute quietest cooling solution out there, it doesn't get any quieter than a passive cooler. The Noctua NH-P1 ditches the fan altogether, featuring a simple (yet well-engineered) combination of heat pipes and heat sinks. Just note that a passive cooler like this is not suitable for power users and for overclocking. Its all-metal design is also quite heavy. $110 at Amazon

Budget AIO ID-COOLING FROSTFLOW X 240 CPU Water Cooler If you're interested in liquid cooling and want a cheaper option than the Corsair iCUE H150i, the ID-Cooling Frostflow X 240 is an effective AIO cooler that's easy on the wallet. It's not the quietest, and it lacks any RGB styling, but for the price, it's an effective all-in-one cooling solution. $55 at Amazon

Choosing the best CPU cooler for the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X

Unlike many CPUs, the AMD Ryzen 7 9700X doesn't include a cooler, so you'll have to source your own. Choosing the best AM5-compatible CPU cooler isn't as exciting as shopping for a GPU for your Ryzen 7 9700X build, but it's necessary. Like a good thermal paste , a reliable CPU cooler is essential for maintaining performance and extending the lifespan of your PC's hardware (and not just the processor itself, but other components as well).

The good news is that you don't have to pay much for a good cooler. While not the cheapest on this list, our top pick, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE, is still very affordable. Its six heat pipes and dual-fan setup deliver excellent air cooling, and it's also available with RGB lighting if you want to add some flair to your setup. If you want something even cheaper, the Assassin X120 air cooler, also from Thermalright, punches well above its weight. Our value pick's single-fan design also makes it a viable choice for compact PC builds.

The Ryzen 7 9700X is an enthusiast-tier CPU, though, so if you're building a high-end PC around this processor, you might want something more. Look no further than our premium pick, the Noctua NH-U12A. This high-end air cooler looks gorgeous and delivers premium cooling performance and quiet operation with its seven heat pipes and dual-fan configuration. Furthermore, despite its 120mm size, its performance is on par with many 140mm coolers, making it an excellent option for PC cases that can't fit a larger cooler.