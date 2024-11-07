The AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is a powerful processor requiring sufficient cooling to allow the cores to run as intended. With a maximum boost speed of 5.2 GHz and room for overclocking, there's plenty of performance available with the right CPU cooler. AMD recommends an AIO liquid cooler and after extensive testing for our Ryzen 7 9800X review, I'd agree with that sentiment. Our trusty be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 handled the 8-core CPU but it's also one of the most expensive air coolers on the market. For best results, go with a 360mm radiator-touting AIO kit. Here are my recommendations to help you make the right choice.

How to pick the best CPU cooler for this AMD gaming CPU

The most important factor when choosing a CPU cooler for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is the TDP. So long as the cooler matches or exceeds the rated heat output of the processor, you shouldn't have any trouble keeping the CPU within an optimal operating temperature range. The Arctic Liquid Freeze III 360 is one of the greatest AIO kits available for performance and value. For around $100, you get access to one of the most efficient ways of keeping the Ryzen 7 9800X3D cool. It supports the latest AMD and Intel platforms too.

Should you prefer an air cooler, I'd recommend the be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5 or Noctua NH-D15. Either of these premium coolers can cope with the heat generated by the CPU. So long as your AIO has a radiator at least 240mm long or the air cooler has more than one fan and a beefy heatsink, the CPU shouldn't need to thermal throttle to keep temperatures in check. Spending on the CPU cooler for the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D is worthwhile since you're spending enough already on the chip and shouldn't have to deal with reduced performance.