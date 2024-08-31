The search for your ideal CPU can be a long one, especially with all the premium Intel chips and Ryzen processors out there. But the 9900X is a strong choice for just about anyone. Nonetheless, you'll still need an effective cooler to get the most out of a 9900X and keep it running cool.

Not to worry, though, because we've found all the best coolers for the 9900X below.

  • Noctua NH-U12A
    Editor's choice
    Noctua NH-U12A
    $116 $117 Save $1

    This high-performance air cooler from Noctua sports a pair of premium 120mm fans, a sizable heatsink, and the brand's classic brown-and-tan look. If you want a powerful cooler that's not an AIO, the NH-U12A is an incredibly reliable choice. Plus, it won't break the bank, either.

    $120 at Amazon $116 at Newegg
  • cooler master masterair ma824 stealth, angled view
    Runner-up
    Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth

    Cooler Master's MA824 Stealth sports an impressive eight heatpipes, a meaty heatsink, two 130mm fans for some serious cooling power, and it'll only cost you $100, even less if you manage to find one on sale. Altogether, this is a top-notch air cooler.

    $100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg
  • Corsair iCUE H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT
    Premium pick
    Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler
    $190 $220 Save $30

    Want a premium AIO? If so, Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite is worth a look. This cooler won't have any trouble managing a 9900X, it has a 360mm triple-fan design, and you're getting ample RGB, too. Plus, you can find this on sale for under $200.

    $190 at Amazon $190 at Newegg
  • Thermalright's Assassin X120 CPU cooler.
    Best value
    Thermalright Assassin X120
    $18 $20 Save $2

    For those on a budget, this Thermalright Assassin X120 cooler will only run you $20 or even less on sale. You also get a fairly sizable heatsink, a 120mm fan, and a respectable four heatpipes. For the money, this is tough to beat.

    $18 at Amazon $30 at Newegg
  • be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5
    Most quiet
    be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5
    $90 $100 Save $10

    If there's nothing more you hate than a loud cooler, be quiet!'s Dark Rock Pro 5 is a great pick. This cooler is whisper-quiet, packs in a sizable heatsink, has seven heatpipes, and comes with two powerful fans. Most importantly, this retails for under $100.

    $90 at Amazon $90 at Newegg
  • render of noctua nh-d15 g2 lbc air cooler
    Premium air cooler
    Noctua NH-D15 G2 LBC

    If you're looking for a premium air cooler that can compete with the likes of an expensive AIO, Noctua's NH-D15 G2 LBC can get that job done. With eight heatpipes, a meaty heatsink, and a pair of powerful fans, this cooler is more than enough for a 9900X.

    $150 at Amazon $150 at Newegg
  • render of the be quiet! bw017 aio cooler
    Best 240mm liquid cooler
    be quiet! BW017
    $70 $115 Save $45

    Can your case only accomodate a smaller cooler? If so, this 240mm liquid cooler from be quiet! features a quiet operation, tons of cooling potential, and the convenience of an AIO. Plus, its sleek design works well with just about any build.

    $70 at Amazon $115 at Newegg
  • Corsair iCUE H170i Elite LCD XT
    Best 420mm liquid cooler
    Corsair iCUE H170i Elite LCD XT
    $281 $310 Save $29

    With coolers, bigger is usually better, so this 420mm liquid cooler from Corsair is tough to top in terms of its raw cooling power. With three 140mm fans, you can push your 9900X as far as you want, if you can afford its hefty pricetag.

    $281 at Amazon $300 at Newegg
  • corsair icue link h150i rgb
    Best white cooler
    Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB

    Working on an all-white 9900X build? If so, Corsair's iCUE Link H150i RGB White cooler is the perfect cooler to pick up. With a triple-fan design and a chunky heatsink, this won't have trouble cooling a 9900X, and you're also getting lots of RGB.

    $215 at Amazon $215 at Best Buy

What to know about Ryzen 9900X coolers

The good news is that there are lots of coolers that pair well with a 9900X. For most folks out there, Noctua's NH-U12A not only brings fantastic cooling performance to the table, but it's also still affordable. If you've got more to spend, Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite is worth consideration. On the other side of things, for those on a budget, the Thermalright Assassin X120 is an exceptional value when it comes to CPU coolers.

Whether you're looking for black or white, RGB or no RGB, we've found coolers to suit just about any taste or preference above.

