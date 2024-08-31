The search for your ideal CPU can be a long one, especially with all the premium Intel chips and Ryzen processors out there. But the 9900X is a strong choice for just about anyone. Nonetheless, you'll still need an effective cooler to get the most out of a 9900X and keep it running cool.

Not to worry, though, because we've found all the best coolers for the 9900X below.

What to know about Ryzen 9900X coolers

The good news is that there are lots of coolers that pair well with a 9900X. For most folks out there, Noctua's NH-U12A not only brings fantastic cooling performance to the table, but it's also still affordable. If you've got more to spend, Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite is worth consideration. On the other side of things, for those on a budget, the Thermalright Assassin X120 is an exceptional value when it comes to CPU coolers.

Whether you're looking for black or white, RGB or no RGB, we've found coolers to suit just about any taste or preference above.