The search for your ideal CPU can be a long one, especially with all the premium Intel chips and Ryzen processors out there. But the 9900X is a strong choice for just about anyone. Nonetheless, you'll still need an effective cooler to get the most out of a 9900X and keep it running cool.
Not to worry, though, because we've found all the best coolers for the 9900X below.
-
Editor's choice
Noctua NH-U12A$116 $117 Save $1
This high-performance air cooler from Noctua sports a pair of premium 120mm fans, a sizable heatsink, and the brand's classic brown-and-tan look. If you want a powerful cooler that's not an AIO, the NH-U12A is an incredibly reliable choice. Plus, it won't break the bank, either.
-
Runner-up
Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth
Cooler Master's MA824 Stealth sports an impressive eight heatpipes, a meaty heatsink, two 130mm fans for some serious cooling power, and it'll only cost you $100, even less if you manage to find one on sale. Altogether, this is a top-notch air cooler.
-
Premium pick
Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix AIO Liquid Cooler$190 $220 Save $30
Want a premium AIO? If so, Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite is worth a look. This cooler won't have any trouble managing a 9900X, it has a 360mm triple-fan design, and you're getting ample RGB, too. Plus, you can find this on sale for under $200.
-
Best value
Thermalright Assassin X120$18 $20 Save $2
For those on a budget, this Thermalright Assassin X120 cooler will only run you $20 or even less on sale. You also get a fairly sizable heatsink, a 120mm fan, and a respectable four heatpipes. For the money, this is tough to beat.
-
Most quiet
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 5$90 $100 Save $10
If there's nothing more you hate than a loud cooler, be quiet!'s Dark Rock Pro 5 is a great pick. This cooler is whisper-quiet, packs in a sizable heatsink, has seven heatpipes, and comes with two powerful fans. Most importantly, this retails for under $100.
-
Premium air cooler
Noctua NH-D15 G2 LBC
If you're looking for a premium air cooler that can compete with the likes of an expensive AIO, Noctua's NH-D15 G2 LBC can get that job done. With eight heatpipes, a meaty heatsink, and a pair of powerful fans, this cooler is more than enough for a 9900X.
-
Best 240mm liquid cooler
be quiet! BW017$70 $115 Save $45
Can your case only accomodate a smaller cooler? If so, this 240mm liquid cooler from be quiet! features a quiet operation, tons of cooling potential, and the convenience of an AIO. Plus, its sleek design works well with just about any build.
-
Best 420mm liquid cooler
Corsair iCUE H170i Elite LCD XT$281 $310 Save $29
With coolers, bigger is usually better, so this 420mm liquid cooler from Corsair is tough to top in terms of its raw cooling power. With three 140mm fans, you can push your 9900X as far as you want, if you can afford its hefty pricetag.
-
Best white cooler
Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB
Working on an all-white 9900X build? If so, Corsair's iCUE Link H150i RGB White cooler is the perfect cooler to pick up. With a triple-fan design and a chunky heatsink, this won't have trouble cooling a 9900X, and you're also getting lots of RGB.
What to know about Ryzen 9900X coolers
The good news is that there are lots of coolers that pair well with a 9900X. For most folks out there, Noctua's NH-U12A not only brings fantastic cooling performance to the table, but it's also still affordable. If you've got more to spend, Corsair's iCUE H150i Elite is worth consideration. On the other side of things, for those on a budget, the Thermalright Assassin X120 is an exceptional value when it comes to CPU coolers.
Whether you're looking for black or white, RGB or no RGB, we've found coolers to suit just about any taste or preference above.
