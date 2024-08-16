AMD's Ryzen 9000 series is now available, and the flagship Ryzen 9 9950X is the best of the bunch. Even though Zen 5 is more efficient than the previous AM5 generation, the flagship still needs a hefty cooling solution. That's because it has a 170W TDP, which is more than mid-range coolers can handle. You don't have to worry too much though, as there are plenty of cooling options for your new processor. We've gathered up the best coolers for the Ryzen 9 9950X, including air and liquid-cooling options, so you can find the one that fits your build.

Related AMD's Ryzen 9000 series is a welcome departure from CPUs running near TjMax I like what we've seen with AMD's Ryzen 9000 series processors. The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 7 9700X have notable performance gains with a drop in price, power draw, and temperatures. We've stopped the whole "who can run their chips the hottest" competition and are hopefully returning to a time of efficiency and I cannot wait to see what AMD and Intel can do with cooler CPUs. Today's performance is all we need for gaming and running heavier software. It's time to bring temperatures back into the fold.

Things to keep in mind when choosing a cooler for the Ryzen 9 9950X

When picking a CPU cooler for the Ryzen 9 9950X, remember that it has the same 170W TDP as the Ryzen 9 7950X it's replacing in the lineup. That's not an easy wattage to cool, especially with Ryzen's preference to boost until it hits TJmax, then throttle to stay under. Our testing shows that the midrange 9000-series Zen 5 chips are more efficient, so we have high hopes for the new flagship chip. Still, you'll want to stick to liquid coolers or larger air coolers, like the Noctua NH-U12A or NH-D15 G2 LBC. These large air tower coolers will move excess heat away from your CPU easily, and the fans Noctua supplies are some of the quietest on the market.

If cost is the primary driver, Thermalright's Peerless Assassin 120 SE is hard to beat, at under half the price of most similarly-performing coolers. It might not leave much thermal headroom with the Ryzen 9 9950X, but that's a good trade for the price. AIO liquid coolers will do a better job, and really all you need to know is if the one you like fits in your PC chassis, and if you want to have RGB fans or not.