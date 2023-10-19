Tired of that laggy system? Or building a high-resource PC that’s gonna heat up in minutes? Most of us tech geeks have been in either of these situations, and this frustrates us, a lot. I get it, but the pretty “cool” solution lies in a PC cooler. This hardware component can cool down your system either with a water-cooling mechanism or an air-cooling mechanism. Either way, the problem is resolved, and that’s the priority.
For anyone having an Intel 14th gen powerhouse, a high-end cooler is an added advantage. And, for that reason, we've curated a fantastic lineup of CPU coolers, suitable for Intel 14th gen CPUs.
-
Source: ARCTIC Liquid
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGBEditor's pick
-
Source: Corsair
Corsair iCUE H170i Elite LCD XTBest premium
-
Source: Thermalright
Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SEBest value
-
Source: DeepCool
DeepCool AK620 Zero Dark CPU Air CoolerAir cooler with digital display
-
Source: Noctua
Noctua NH-L9i-17xx chromax.BlackBest low profile cooler
-
Source: NZXT
NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360Best RGB
-
Source: Noctua
Noctua NH-P1Fanless passive cooler
-
Source: LIAN LI
LIAN LI GALAHAD AIO Cooler 240mmCheapest AIO
-
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black EditionStealthy aesthetics
-
MSI MAG Coreliquid P240 AIO Liquid CoolerBest Non-RGB AIO
-
Source: ASUS
ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB AIOFor ROG Strix themed PC builds
-
Source: Thermaltake
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGBUnique fan design
-
Source: ARCTIC Liquid
ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGBEditor's pick$145 $160 Save $15
If you are looking for the absolute top-of-the-line cooler, this is it! With a maximum rotational speed of 1800 RPM and 0.3 sones noise, it becomes a perfect choice for someone looking to enhance efficiency and speed without compromising on the performance. As a matter of fact, it also got the award for “Best CPU Cooler (Water)” in the European Hardware Awards 2022. Plus, it comes with a 6-year warranty too so you won’t be worried about spending a hefty sum. Installing and removing this cooler is also not a problem!
-
Source: Corsair
Corsair iCUE H170i Elite LCD XTBest premium
The Corsair CPU Cooler is a premium choice for your Intel 14th gen processor. With its massive 420mm radiator, this cooler is ideal for users who demand top-tier cooling performance for high-end gaming rigs, content creation workstations, or overclocking setups. The fans operate quietly, with fan speeds adjustable up to 1,700 RPM, as quiet as 33.8 dBA. One pretty unique feature is its brilliant 2.1" IPS LCD screen with a high-resolution 480x480 display, capable of showcasing your CPU temperature as well as other metrics.
-
Source: Thermalright
Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SEBest value$35 $37 Save $2
Unlike the first two options, this one is an air cooling solution with a maximum airflow of 66.17CFM. The price is comparatively low compared to the water coolers, which makes it a suitable budget pick for the Intel 14th gen systems. With its dual-tower design featuring 6 heat pipes, it's engineered to efficiently dissipate heat. Key specifications include two 120mm TL-C12C PWM fans, operating at a maximum speed of 1550 RPM and a relatively quiet noise level of 25.6 dB. Plus, it's suitable for both Intel and AMD platforms because it comes with metal fasteners for both paltforms.
-
Source: DeepCool
DeepCool AK620 Zero Dark CPU Air CoolerAir cooler with digital display$80 $85 Save $5
The DeepCool AK620 DIGITAL CPU Air Cooler is a powerful and feature-rich cooling solution that caters to users looking for a balance between performance, aesthetics, and functionality. Its high-speed 120mm FDB fans deliver efficient cooling all while keeping the noise levels under 28dB (even at full load). Plus, with six 6mm copper heat pipes, it offers an impressive 260W TDP for swift cooling. One really cool feature is the digital display screen which shows key metrics and also issues a warning when the CPU temperature exceeds 90°C.
-
Source: Noctua
Noctua NH-L9i-17xx chromax.BlackBest low profile cooler
If you are building your PC in a Mini-ITX case and want a cooler that's simple in design, but exceptional in performance, this is it. While the design is just plain black, this cooler features the award-winning NF-A9x14 slim 92mm fan with Low-Noise Adaptor and PWM controls for automatic speed control. Plus, with a maximum RPM of 2500 at just 23.6dB, it works much better than regular air coolers offering just around 1800 RPM. The best part is the 6-year manufacturer's warranty so you are assured of the quality and performance. Talk about a bargain!
-
Source: NZXT
NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360Best RGB$292 $300 Save $8
The NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360 is an exceptional AIO liquid cooler designed for high-performance cooling. With a 360mm radiator and 3 fans at 2,800 RPM, it will keep your intel system cooled at all times. And, it works with minimal noise resulting in quiet coolant circulation. One really cool thing about this one is the unique RGB. It adapts according to the speed of the fan giving it all a really cool effect. Plus, the reinforced tubing with nylon-braided sleeves provides durability and leak protection.
-
Source: Noctua
Noctua NH-P1Fanless passive cooler
The Noctua NH-P1 is a unique and innovative cooling solution that takes the idea of silent PC cooling to the extreme. It's a fanless heatsink, meaning it operates without any fans, relying solely on natural convection for cooling. But, in case you really want a fan, there's the option to include an almost inaudible NF-A12x25 LS-PWM fan. This cooler is designed with compatibility in mind, fitting both AMD AM4 and Intel LGA1700/1200 sockets. Plus, it also ensures clearance for the top PCIe slot on most ATX and microATX motherboards.
-
Source: LIAN LI
LIAN LI GALAHAD AIO Cooler 240mmCheapest AIO$95 $105 Save $10
This is another impressive 240mm liquid CPU cooler featuring a triple-chamber pump design that reduces friction in coolant flow. It comes with 120mm high static pressure PWM fans that operate quietly within a range of 800 to 1900 RPM. The high-density aluminum radiator features 14 rows of tubes for maximum liquid and heat transfer. And, all of this process is done with a noise level of just 32dB. Sounds great, right? It's even better as it comes with a 5-year warranty
-
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black EditionStealthy aesthetics$44 $60 Save $16
Looking for something sleek and stylish? Well, this one’s it! This cooler uses Direct Contact Technology with four heat pipes so your system is cool at all times. With a noise level of just 26 dB and a max speed of 2000 RPM, it maintains a great balance between cooling and quiet operation. Upgrading or removing the fan is a breeze thanks to the intuitive fan bracket design. Plus, one noticeable element is the stacked fin array design which minimizes airflow resistance. So, you’ll be cooling your system in one of the most efficient ways possible.
-
MSI MAG Coreliquid P240 AIO Liquid CoolerBest Non-RGB AIO$80 $90 Save $10
The MSI MAG Coreliquid P240 is a powerful AIO CPU liquid cooler with a 240mm radiator and dual 120mm PWM fans. The cooler features a split-flow radiator design with an integrated three-phase pump for durability and reduced motor resonance. Plus, there are two 120mm PWM fans that ensure excellent airflow and pressure, all while keeping noise levels as low as 18 dB. This means it's both tough and quiet! One unique feature in this cooler is that it has a ceramic construction, which is normally not the case of PC coolers.
-
Source: ASUS
ASUS ROG Strix LC II 360 ARGB AIOFor ROG Strix themed PC builds$155 $190 Save $35
This pump ensures a fair amount of cooling with its 360mm radiator and optimized airflow. It offers Intel LGA1700, 115x/2066, and AMD AM4/TR4 support so your Intel 14th gen is good to go. Designed to complement ROG motherboards, this cooler will be right at home in a ROG Strix-themed PC build. However, it's important to note that the noise level can go up to 37.6 dB, which may be a bit on the noisy side for some users.
-
Source: Thermaltake
Thermaltake TOUGHLIQUID Ultra 280 RGBUnique fan design
The included 140mm fans are high performers with an RPM variation from 500 to 2000 RPM. Also, they deliver a remarkable 119.1 CFM of airflow to increase the speed of cooling down your system. With a 280mm radiator and extended tubing at 460mm, it provides extensive protection against heat. The unique element here is the 2.1-inch Rotational LCD Display with a top-notch 480x480 resolution, which adds to the aesthetics as well as provides real-time information and customizable visual content.
Which cooler should you buy?
With so many options in the market, choosing a cooler that suits your specific needs is crucial. Our best-of-the-best pick among all these coolers is the ARCTIC Liquid Freezer II 360 A-RGB, selected as our Editor’s Pick. It boasts amazing long-lasting build quality, a unique pump and CPU block design, and an eye-catching aesthetic, making it the top-of-the-line option for your Intel 14th-gen CPU.
However, if you're on a budget, the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE is also a fair choice, offering a dual-tower heat sink. Although it ships with a slightly lower max RPM fan at 1500, the performance is still quite impressive. Lastly, if you're looking to go all out and budget isn't a concern, then the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360 is the way to go.