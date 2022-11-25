Come check out the best Black Friday CPU deals that will keep you warm this winter.

We're covering all the Black Friday deals that are coming out of Amazon and other retailers and already we've some killer PC component discounts. Processors from AMD and Intel are not excluded and this is what we'll be rounding up in this collection of Black Friday deals. Whether you're wanting the latest and greatest or are happy to save and choose an older chip, there's a deal here for almost everyone.

We will urge you to consider the socket that each of these chips support so you're not buying one that won't work with your existing motherboard.

Best AMD CPU Black Friday deals

Intel launched the Ryzen 7000 series in 2022, offering something even more powerful for system builders to throw inside their chosen chassis. Even though these chips are hot off the press, we've found some discounts on every one of them. But that's not all as you can find a deal across multiple Ryzen generations, allowing those with older systems to consider upgrading.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Premium Pick $664 $799 Save $135 AMD's flagship 7000 series processor is the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X. It has more cores (16!) than you'll know what to do with. $564 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X $440 $549 Save $109 The Ryzen 9 7900X comes in close second to AMD's flagship with only a few less cores (12!), but this still could be considered overkill. $440 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X AMD Ryzen 5 7600X $249 $299 Save $50 The Ryzen 5 7600X may be the entry-level processor for this generation of AMD chips, but it's still mighty powerful with 6 cores. $249 at Amazon

AMD Ryzen 9 5950X is a monster of a CPU. It has so many cores that it's quite frankly ridiculous. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X is only slightly more affordable (and reasonably humble) but will still kick out just as much heat. Then we've got the almighty AMD Ryzen 5 7600X, which is the go-to chip of this generation for gaming PCs. As well as these select AMD processors, there are countless other chips on sale right now for Black Friday. Here are some more of our favorites:

Best Intel CPU Black Friday deals

Like AMD, Intel also launched new processors for 2022, the 13th Gen series. You won't find any deals on these just yet, but for Black Friday, the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12600K has been discounted.

Intel Core i5-12600K processor Intel Core i5-12600K Best Value $238 $278 Save $40 The best processor from Intel's 12th Gen series for gaming and general computing. This is one impressive little chip that'll handle mostly what you can throw at it. $238 at Amazon

We reviewed the Intel Core i9-12900K and Core i5-12600K and loved both of these processors. Whilst the rest of the discounted Intel range is considerably smaller, here are some more Intel processor deals we've spotted on our travels: