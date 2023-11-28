AMD's Ryzen 7 5800X3D caused a ruckus when it first came out, instantly becoming one of the best gaming CPUs on the market. That's because of AMD's 3D V-Cache technology , which adds extra L3 cache to the processor, reducing the number of times the chip needs to communicate with RAM. That translates into higher game frame rates, even with lower clock speeds. With a 105W TDP, the 5800X3D can be cooled by a wide variety of CPU coolers, and I've rounded up some of my favorites to choose from.

While most AIO liquid coolers use Asetek's design, be quiet! decided to make its own pump that hangs mid-way down the liquid tubes. This design change decouples the noisy pump from the chassis, reducing the overall noise of your computer under load. And the three Pure Wings 2 fans are pretty silent too.

Cooler Master makes some of the best CPU coolers around, and this MasterLiquid ML360L is up to the gaming loads that the 5800X3D puts out. With a 360mm radiator and three RGB fans, it'll keep your CPU cool in style, while running at lower fan speeds than smaller AIO coolers.

ASUS packs tons of technology into this premium AIO liquid cooler, like fans that magnetically connect and use pogo pins for power and data, helping lessen the cable clutter in your build. There's also a huge 3.5-inch LCD on the block to show the temperature or animated GIFs.

The NZXT Kraken 240 is a budget-friendly liquid cooler with two capable RGB-less fans and a 240mm radiator that's easily a match for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D's heat load. It also has an LCD screen on the CPU block that can show the temperature while you game or GIFs if you prefer.

This premium air cooler has been a firm favorite at XDA since its release. We could talk about the huge 140x150mm fans that move massive amounts of air almost silently or the beefy heatpipes, but really all you need to know is that this beastly cooler is built to last.

It's really hard to find an air cooler that can perform as well as the Peerless Assassin 120 SE without going to several times the cost. The dual-tower, dual-fan construction makes this a winner for keeping almost any CPU cool and it will have no issues with the 105W TDP of the 5800X3D.

Noctua is king of high-performing heatsinks for small form factor builds that can fit into teeny tiny packages. The company says it can handle the 5800X3D under normal loads without any overclocking headroom. That's okay, as the X3D package limits manual overclocking.

The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is one of our favorite air coolers for high-end builds, thanks to the dual Silent Wings 120mm fans that shift tons of air while staying relatively quiet. Even at their top speed of 1500rpm, these fans are whisper quiet at 24.3 decibels.

What you should know about picking a CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X3D

Even though the Ryzen 7 5800X3D can match flagship CPUs while running games, it's still a mid-tier processor, making it easier to run. You could save a bundle by picking one of the best B550 motherboards instead of one in the X570 range. It also means that you can save on cooling, as the lower power consumption means even small form factor coolers can handle this chip.

That said, the jump from a well-performing CPU air cooler to a premium one isn't that huge, and they will last for several builds. That is why my top pick for cooling the 5800X3D is the be quiet! Dark Rock 4. This premium air cooler has two near-silent fans, which blow copious amounts of air past the two tower cooler stacks. And it's matte black, so it'll suit almost any combination of hardware aesthetics. For small form factor enthusiasts, the Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 will easily handle the stock frequencies of the 5800X3D, and you could help it with a tiny undervolt if you find temperatures are a little warm.

And if you prefer an AIO liquid cooler, you'll have a huge range to choose from. While you can certainly pick a 240mm AIO like the NZXT Kraken 240 or ASUS ROG Ryujin III 240 and keep the thermals in check, it's never a bad idea to overspec your cooler. That means looking at AIOs with a 360mm radiator and three fans, so that they have more thermal headroom. I like the non-standard design of the be quiet! Pure Loop 360mm that decouples the pump for even lower audible noise levels. Or if you prefer RGB, the Cooler Master ML360L is one of the best affordable 360mm AIOs with A-RGB fans.