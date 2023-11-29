AMD’s Ryzen 7 7800X3D is the best gaming CPU for high-FPS gaming, especially in competitive titles like Counter Strike: Global Offensive 2, where every frame counts. It will also need one of the best AM5 motherboards for gaming to work at its optimal peak, coupled with a quality CPU cooler. While the 7800X3D has a 120W TDP, our testing found it used closer to 90W under full load, closer to the 65W Ryzen 7000 chips. That means you can cool it with a wider range of CPU coolers, and these are some of the best.

The lower TDP of the 7800X3D means that you could go completely fanless and make a silent build with this oversized tower cooler by Noctua. It leverages natural convection to move heat away from the CPU, and unlike other large air coolers, won't interfere with the RAM slots so high-profile DIMMs can be used.

This premium cooler from ASUS has a huge 3.5-inch LCD screen for showing stats, videos, custom artwork, or GIFs. It also hides a VRM fan that cools down the AIO pump and the components on the motherboard near the CPU socket. The premium fans also magnetically connect for a simple one-cable installation.

For a cost-effective cooling solution, the MasterLiquid ML360L is well worth a look. It's got a dual-chamber pump designed to be quieter than the traditional Asetek designs. And the 360mm radiator has more fins than the previous version and is cooled by three quiet 120mm A-RGB fans.

EK's Nucleus line of AIO coolers is great for use with AM5 CPUs, offering a high-performance copper cold plate, two pressure-optimized fans, and stylish A-RGB that can even change based on the CPU temperature. The pump top is also rotatable so the EK badge can be in the correct orientation no matter which way the cooler is mounted.

This stunning AIO cooler from Corsair has a customizable LCD on the CPU block, perfect for showing off how well it performs thermally. It also uses iCUE Link to connect to other Corsair gear, so all your lighting will be in sync. And all connectors are moved to the end of the radiator for less cable clutter.

The MasterAir MA824 Stealth is a high-performance air cooler with dual towers and dual fans to whisk away heat from the CPU in short order. It also comes with two quiet Mobius fans, one that's 120mm and one that's 130mm. It's also easier to mount than most, with long screws that go all the way through the finstack.

Thermalright's Peerless Assassin 120 SE is well-named, as it can cut down many of the higher-priced air coolers with its high-performing dual-tower design that can handle up to 265W of heat, plenty of capacity for the 7800X3D. It also has two 120mm PWM fans to move air silently or to ramp up when the CPU demands more cooling.

Even though the 7800X3D can be cooled by lower-performing coolers, it's worth choosing the largest AIO liquid cooler your case can fit to chase every last frame that the CPU can put out. For most cases, it will be a 360mm AIO like this one, which is also refillable for a longer lifespan and uses three quiet PWM fans to remove the heat.

What you need to know about picking a CPU cooler for Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Thanks to its lower TDP, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D can be cooled capably by any of the best AM5 coolers. While it’s for the AM5 socket, the mounting holes are the same as on AM4, so any cooler that works well with that socket will also be a good fit. This list includes a wide range of coolers to fit air or liquid preferences and budget and other considerations like noise level.

The top pick is the be quiet! Pure Loop 2 FX 360mm AIO liquid cooler, as it has a large amount of thermal headroom thanks to its large 360mm radiator, while not costing much more than a premium air cooler. It also has a dual-decoupled pump, which limits the additional noise transferred to your case via vibrations, making your system quieter overall. If you prefer air cooling's simplicity, Thermalright’s Peerless Assassin 120 SE is hard to beat for the money, with its dual-tower design and two 120mm PWM fans to whisk away heated air. For a more premium look, the Cooler Master MasterAir MA824 Stealth has a shroud around its heatsink and a much easier mounting system that uses longer bolts that go all the way through the finstack.

If you like the idea of seeing your thermal performance at a glance, two of the AIOs on this list have large LCD panels on the block that can be set to display temperatures, fan speeds, or amusing GIFs if you prefer. The Corsair iCUE Link H100i LCD 240 or the ASUS ROG Ryujin III 360 will also keep your 7800X3D running smoothly with great heat dissipation, but they are significantly more expensive than most other coolers. Whatever you decide, any of the coolers on this list will keep your Ryzen 7 7800X3D from throttling, and that’s the most important thing.