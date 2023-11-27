Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X is one of the best processors you can buy, with tons of performance from its 170W TDP. You’ll want to start with one of the best AM5 motherboards to take advantage of every ounce of power. Then, you’ll want the best cooling solutions to tame those thermals. Whether you prefer air cooling for simplicity or AIO or custom water cooling for the best performance, we’ve got you covered with the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 9 7950X.

  • DeepCool Assassin IV
    DeepCool Assassin IV
    Editor's choice

    This sleek air cooler hides dual-tower heat sinks with seven copper heat pipes, translating into high-performance cooling for the Ryzen 9 7950X. And even though it's large, it stays away from the RAM slots on AM5 so it's compatible with high-profile modules.

    $100 at Amazon $100 at Newegg
  • The Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE CPU cooler.
    Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE
    Best low-end air cooler

    The Peerless Assassin 120 SE slashes thermals on any CPU it's attached to, with a dual-tower, dual-fan design that looks much more premium than its price-tag would suggest. It's the new bang for buck air cooler, and can handle up to 265W, more than enough for any Ryzen 7000 series.

    $37 at Amazon $37 at Newegg
  • The Noctua NH-D15.
    Noctua NH-D15
    Best premium air cooler
    $110 $120 Save $10

    Noctua's NH-D15 has been king of the air coolers since it was first released, so it's perfect to pair with the most powerful Ryzen 7000 processor. With two oversize fans to push air past the dual tower coolers, thermal issues are a thing of the past.

    $110 at Amazon $110 at Newegg
  • corsair icue link h150i rgb
    Corsair iCUE Link H150i RGB
    Best white AIO liquid cooler
    $215 $250 Save $35

    If you're trying to put together an all-white build, Corsair has you covered with the iCUE Link H150i RGB. It'll keep your CPU cool, while clearing the usual AIO cable mess by moving all of the connectors to the end of the radiator, instead of the CPU block.

    $215 at Amazon $250 at Best Buy
  • EK Nucleus AIO CR240 Lux D-RGB
    EK Nucleus AIO CR240 Lux D-RGB
    Best 240mm liquid cooler with RGB
    $123 $160 Save $37

    EK makes some of the best watercooling gear, so it's a natural choice to cool down the 7950X. A 240mm radiator like this one is the minimum to keep the 170W of this processor under control, and you get high-performance RGB PFT series fans to handle airflow.

    $123 at Amazon $123 at Newegg
  • NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360 render
    NZXT Kraken Elite RGB 360
    Best 360mm liquid cooler
    $270 $300 Save $30

    To ensure optimal performance for AMD's best consumer processor, we recommend at least a 360mm AIO. This stylish NZXT model fits the bill, with a customizable LCD display that can show thermal performance, videos, or GIFs, and a single breakout cable for less cable clutter.

    $283 at Amazon $283 at Newegg $270 at NZXT
  • The Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420 CPU cooler.
    Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420
    Best 420mm liquid cooler
    $121 $130 Save $9

    High-performance CPUs need a high-performance cooler, and this 420mm AIO from Arctic is a perfect match. It's optimized for AM5 wtih the center of the cold plate over the Ryzen 7000 hotspot, for better heat transfer away from the CPU.

    $152 at Amazon $129 at Amazon (RGB version) $121 at Newegg
  • Corsair Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB PRO
    Corsair Hydro X Series iCUE XH305i RGB PRO Custom Cooling Kit
    Best custom watercooling kit
    $550 $600 Save $50

    Custom watercooling gives you the best thermal performance but can be complex to figure out what parts you need. Corsair makes it simple, with the XH305i kit that comes with everything you need to build a CPU-only loop, including tools.

    $550 at Amazon $550 at Newegg

What you need to know about choosing a CPU cooler for the Ryzen 9 7950X

The 170W TDP of the Ryzen 9 7950X isn’t easy to cool. Our testing showed that it likes to boost clocks until it hits Tjmax, which is 95 degrees Celsius, and then it self-throttles to stay under that mark. This sustained thermal load can overpower smaller coolers, so I picked the DeepCool ASSASSIN IV as my top choice. Not everyone likes to use AIO coolers, and this oversized air cooler is simple, and efficient at moving heat away from the CPU.

If cost is the primary consideration, Thermalright’s Peerless Assassin 120 SE undercuts the competition by a wide margin, and will do a fine job of keeping the 7950X cool, if with a little less thermal headroom. AIO liquid coolers will offer better thermal performance, especially the 420mm on the Arctic Liquid Freezer II 420. And if you want even more performance with the ability to add a liquid-cooled GPU at some point, Corsair’s Hydro X Series Custom Cooling Kit makes it easy to get started with custom watercooling. And to get the final piece of the performance puzzle, you’ll want to check out our list of the best RAM for AMD’s Ryzen 9 7950X.

