When building a PC, there's a lot to keep in mind. Even though installing a CPU coooler can be annoying, it's still an important part of the building process. Before you've got anything to install, however, you've got to find a cooler that's right for you. You can check out lists of the best CPU coolers around and pair one of those with the best PC case fans out there, but you'll be better off finding a cooler that's a good fit for your particular CPU.

If you've got a 5600X, you're in luck when it comes to coolers, because below we've found great options for every kind of cooler. Whether you're on a budget, prefer an AIO, want to try out a passive cooler, or something else, there are excellent coolers of every type out there.