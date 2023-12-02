When building a PC, there's a lot to keep in mind. Even though installing a CPU coooler can be annoying, it's still an important part of the building process. Before you've got anything to install, however, you've got to find a cooler that's right for you. You can check out lists of the best CPU coolers around and pair one of those with the best PC case fans out there, but you'll be better off finding a cooler that's a good fit for your particular CPU.
If you've got a 5600X, you're in luck when it comes to coolers, because below we've found great options for every kind of cooler. Whether you're on a budget, prefer an AIO, want to try out a passive cooler, or something else, there are excellent coolers of every type out there.
Cooler Master Hyper 212 Black EditionEditor's choice
Noctua NH-D15Premium pick
Vetroo V5Best value
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4Most quiet
Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 Low-Profile CPU CoolerBest low profile
This affordable air cooler from Cooler Master has a long legacy of effectively cooling CPUs on a budget thanks to its Halo fan and set of four copper heat pipes. If you're looking to cool your 5600X effectively, the Hyper 212 is an excellent all-around choice.
Noctua NH-D15Premium pick$110 $120 Save $10
Noctua's famous NH-D15 air cooler is a high-performance cooler perfect for just about any chip. Thanks to Noctua's premium 140mm fans, this cooler doesn't have trouble competing with even more expensive AIO setups. Plus, it's remarkably quiet, too, even at higher fan speeds. If you're looking for an excellent cooler, this is it.
Vetroo V5Best value$30 $35 Save $5
Vetroo's V5 air cooler is an extremely affordable aftermarket cooling solution that comes not only with a 120mm fan but addressable RGB lights, too. Plus, you can choose from a couple different colors. If you need a cheap way to upgrade the cooling on your 5600X, this cooler from Vetroo is worth a look.
be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4Most quiet$85 $90 Save $5
This meaty air cooler from be quiet! offers up some serious cooling performance thanks to two top-notch Silent Wings fans. Not only is this cooler performant, but like the name suggests, it's exceptionally quiet, too. If making sure you can't hear your fans is the top priority, this air cooler is worth picking up.
Coming in at just 37mm of total height, this low-profile cooler from Noctua is perfect for those looking to do a small form-factor build with a 5600X. Plus, Noctua's reputation for performance and reliability in the cooler space means you won't have to sacrifice much performance with this slim design.
ID-COOLING FROSTFLOW X 240 CPU Water CoolerBest value AIO
Usually, AIO coolers cost more than your average air cooler, but that's not the case with the Frostflow. This 240mm CPU liquid cooler is a great option for those looking to cool their 5600X with water but don't want to spend and spend. Plus, it comes in white and black.
Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX XTPremium AIO$165 $180 Save $15
The iCUE H100i offers up some premium liquid cooling performance if you think you'll be generating a ton of heat with your 5600X. With a 240mm radiator, two 120mm fans (with RGB support), and options for a white and a black colorway, this AIO is an excellent, versatile choice, if you can afford it.
Noctua NH-P1Best passive cooler
Do you hate fans but love a cool CPU? If so, Noctua's NH-P1 passive cooler is worth a look. This cooler features a fanless heatsink for passive cooling via natural convection, while you can choose to attach an optional fan that's almost silent for some extra cooling capacity, if you really need it.
Choosing the best CPU cooler for the 5600X
There are, indeed, tons of great choices for cooling your 5600X. Ultimately, personal preference will decide which is right for you. Depending on your case, budget, preferred volume levels, and how hard you want to push your chip, you may want one cooler over another.
Nonetheless, Cooler Master's Hyper 212 Black is an excellent all-around pick of cooler for the 5600X, while if you can afford it, Noctua's NH-D15 is an excellent choice of air cooler and Corsair's iCUE H100i Elite is an excellent choice of AIO. If you're looking for a passive option, Noctua's NH-P1 is worth considering, while if you're looking for quiet, the Dark Rock Pro 4 is an impressive cooler.
Regardless of what you end up settling on, all the coolers above are great coolers for the 5600X.
AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X is an exceptional choice of CPU if you're thinking about doing an AMD build on a budget. It might be as powerful as something like the 5950X, but it's fiercely competitive with Intel chips in its price category and even beyond in some cases.