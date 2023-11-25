Thankfully, you've got a ton of great aftermarket coolers to choose from, but there are so many that finding the best one for your setup can become a time-consuming chore. To help you out, we've done the research to bring you the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 7 5800X to suit just about any need and budget. Our picks include everything from cheap CPU coolers to all-in-one liquid coolers, so you're sure to find something to please.

Most CPUs include a basic cooling fan, but if you're looking for the best CPU cooler for something like the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X, you're probably going to want to upgrade from the one it came with. PC builders know the importance of keeping things running cool, as excess heat can cause your CPU to degrade faster over time . If you're building an AMD PC for gaming , creative work, or something else, and have chosen the Ryzen 7 5800X, it's worth spending a little extra to replace the stock CPU fan and keep your build running cool.

The Noctua NH-L9a-AM4 is an excellent CPU cooler if you're working inside a smaller case. The design features a low-profile heatsink that pulls heat from the CPU. That fin sits below a Noctua NF-A9x14 PWM cooling fan that exhausts the heat and can spin at up to 2,500rpm. The whole thing is 37mm tall, and Noctua claims that the slim design offers 100% compatibility with RAM and PCIe components. A max noise level of 23.6 decibels is the icing on the cake.

If you like the idea of liquid cooling but don't want to shell out too much cash, the ID-COOLING Frostflow X 240 is an excellent budget-friendly AIO. This 240mm liquid CPU cooler won't win any visual design awards with its plain styling and lack of RGB lighting, but two 120mm fans that can spin up to 1800rpm make it a very effective thermal solution. It can get loud at the highest settings, however, with a max noise level of 35 decibels.

Want the quietest CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X? How about one that makes zero noise? The Noctua NH-P1 is a fanless heatsink that offers 100% passive cooling. Without a fan, it's not ideal for demanding builds, but it's a worthy option if you want to ditch the fans and eliminate noise. However, you can still easily mount a 120mm fan on it if you have one handy and need some extra cooling power.

If you need something more powerful than the Noctua NH-D15 or the Dark Rock Pro 4, then it's probably time to look at a liquid cooler like the Corsair iCUE H100i ELITE CAPELLIX XT. This 240mm all-in-one cooler uses water to pull excess heat away from your CPU and exhausts it from the case via two 120mm fans, which is a more efficient design than standard heatpipes. It also looks slick with its RGB lighting, and it's available in white or black to fit your build's aesthetic.

The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is one of our favorite large coolers for higher-end builds owing to its dual Silent Wings 120mm fans. These fans offer a maximum speed of 1500rpm, but even at its highest setting, the Dark Rock Pro 4's noise levels max out at 24.3 decibels. If noise is a concern and you want a top-tier air cooler, it doesn't get much better (or quieter) than this.

As Noctua's flagship product, the NH-D15 is widely considered the best aftermarket air cooler for CPUs like the Ryzen 7 5800X. It's not the cheapest, but with a beefy dual-tower design, six copper heat pipes, and two 140mm 1500rpm fans, it's a highly efficient (and quiet) cooler for any build. The chromax.Black edition also dispenses with the brand's usual tan-and-brown aesthetic, making it a better color match for most PC parts.

If all you're looking for is a cheap aftermarket CPU cooler to replace the stock fan that your Ryzen 7 5800X came with, the Thermalright Assassin X120 is hard to beat for the price. It features a simple single-tower design with copper heat pipes, an aluminum fin, and a 120mm fan that can spin at up to 1550rpm. And, with a max noise level of 25.6 decibels, it runs pretty quietly.

It lacks flashy RGB lighting, but the Deepcool AK620 is our favorite CPU cooler for the price, thanks to its excellent performance, efficient dual-tower design, and solid value. Its two 120mm fans (which can spin at up to 1850rpm) and copper heatsink make this a highly capable cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X and similar AM4 socket processors. It's also reasonably quiet, with a max noise level of 28 decibels.

How to choose the best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 5800X

When evaluating the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 7 5800X, we weighed our picks based on AM4 socket compatibility, cooling capability, noise levels, and price. We chose a range of coolers, from fans and liquid coolers to a passive cooler, to suit a variety of needs and build types. We also

Our top pick, the DeepCool AK620 cooler, offers the best spread of features and cooling capabilities at a very competitive price point, making it a great choice for most builds using an AMD Ryzen 5000 series CPU. With its dual-tower design that combines dual 120mm fans with a heatsink, the DeepCool AK620 is a highly capable cooler for the money. Enthusiast builders looking for even more power should consider upgrading to the Noctua NH-D15. This 140mm dual-tower cooler is widely regarded as one of the best coolers for the Ryzen 7 5800X and other Zen 3 CPUs, and Noctua is one of the top names in the game.

On the other hand, if you're spending around $100 or more on your CPU cooler, you might want to consider an AIO like the Corsair iCUE H100i Elite Capellix. An all-in-one cooler such as this can provide excellent temperature regulation, using liquid to pull heat away from the CPU and expel it via exhaust fans. If you don't want to spend that much, then the ID-COOLING Frostflow X 240 is another great liquid cooling option for less than half the cost. Whatever you decide, these coolers should keep your AMD Ryzen 7 5800X build running smoothly.