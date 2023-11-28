There's an expansive aftermarket for CPU coolers, with broad compatibility between socket types. Specifically, the Ryzen 7 7700X features an AM5 socket, but most brand-name coolers work with multiple socket types. That means you have a lot of options to choose from. If you don't know where to begin, keep reading because we've already picked out the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 7 7700X and rounded them up below.

The Ryzen 7 7700X is an excellent CPU with a reputation for running hot, so if you've decided on this processor for your AMD PC build , upgrading the cooler is a good idea. A good CPU cooler effectively pulls heat away from the chip and exhausts it via fans, and you don't need to spend a fortune to get a good one. It's a worthy investment, too, as the best CPU coolers for the Ryzen 7 7700X can not only help performance by regulating temperatures but can also extend your CPU's lifespan .

There's no denying that modern dual-tower air coolers are bulky, take up a lot of space inside your PC case, and can create clearance issues with other components. A single-tower CPU cooler like the Noctua NH-U12S Redux is a viable alternative. This streamlined air cooler features four copper heatpipes and an aluminum fin attached to a 120mm 1700rpm fan, providing efficient cooling for its size with a peak noise level of 25.1 decibels.

If you're building inside a case with a smaller form factor than an ATX tower, you'll need a cooler with a footprint to match. The Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 is the best low-profile CPU cooler for the Ryen 7 7700X with its efficient, powerful, and space-saving design that's only 37mm tall. Mounted atop its copper heatpipes and an aluminum fin is an NF-A9x14 slim 92mm fan that can spin at up to 2500rpm and maxes out at 23.6 decibels of noise.

Are you looking to dip your toes in the world of liquid cooling but don't want to spend too much? The CoolerMaster MasterLiquid ML360L ARGB V2 is an excellent AIO CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 7700X, and it doesn't break the bank. This one features a 360mm radiator with three 120mm fans (other radiator sizes are also available), customizable RGB lighting, and a max noise level of 27 decibels, making it quieter than comparable AIO coolers.

Overclockers, hardcore gamers, and other enthusiasts looking for maximum cooling performance should consider a liquid cooler like the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite CAPELLIX XT. This all-in-one cooler uses a liquid medium instead of heatpipes to pull heat away from the CPU, then expels it from the case via three 120mm RGB fans. This one has a 360mm radiator, but other radiator sizes are available to fit different case sizes and build layouts.

The be quiet! Dark Rock Pro 4 is another great air cooler for the Ryzen 7 7700X if noise is a concern and you want something cheaper than the Noctua NH-D15. What it lacks in flashy aesthetics, the Dark Rock Pro 4 makes up for in performance: Its dual-tower design efficiently keeps your system running cool, and despite its very impressive max fan speed of 2500rpm, this CPU cooler's noise maxes out at just 24.3 decibels.

Among the top-tier air coolers, the Noctua NH-D15 is the king. It delivers the performance you'd expect as Noctua's flagship CPU cooler, featuring six copper heatpipes and dual aluminum cooling fins that work with a pair of beefy 140mm NF-A15 PWM fans. The larger fans let this cooler pull away excess CPU heat while spinning at lower speeds. As a result, the NH-D15 has a max noise level of 24.6 decibels.

You can save money on your build with an inexpensive CPU cooler like the Thermalright Peerless Assassin 120 SE. This is arguably the best cheap air cooler for less than $50, with a dual-tower heatsink design that uses two 120mm PWM fans. The fans have a maximum speed of 1550rpm and a max noise level of 25.6 decibels, putting the Peerless Assassin 120 SE in the same league as air coolers that cost twice as much or more.

The DeepCool AK620 isn't just the best Ryzen 7 7700X CPU cooler you're likely to find for this price; it's one of the best dual-tower air coolers, period. Its six copper heatsinks, aluminum fins, and dual 120mm fans expel heat efficiency, and unlike many CPU coolers that top out at 1500rpm or so, the AK620 can spin up to 1850rpm. Despite that, it keeps the noise levels capped at 28 decibels.

How to choose the best CPU cooler for the Ryzen 7 7700X

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a beefy CPU that can run pretty hot, so it's worth the extra time and money to find the best cooler for your build. When selecting the best coolers for the Rysen 7 7700X, we looked for designs with higher fan spin rates and large passive cooling elements (heat sinks, fins, and pipes) capable of handling the heat created by this CPU. We also considered secondary factors such as noise levels and value.

Our favorite Ryzen 7 7700X CPU cooler for the money is the DeepCool AK620, which hits the sweet spot on the price-to-performance ratio. It's an excellent performer thanks to its dual-tower design, and unlike many CPU coolers that top out at 1,500-1,550rpm, the DeepCool AK620 can spin its fans at up to 1,800rpm while still keeping the noise levels below 28 decibels. It's also very affordable.

Enthusiast builders and those looking to overclock their Ryzen 7 7700X CPU (although whether the juice is worth the squeeze on this CPU is a matter of debate) should consider upgrading to the Noctua NH-D15, which is widely considered to be the best dual-tower air cooler for the money. Another great option is an all-in-one system like the Corsair iCUE H150i Elite Capellix liquid cooler. Liquid coolers are also a good alternative to air coolers as they take up less space around the CPU. Still, if you're working inside a smaller case and your mind's set on an air cooler, the single-tower Noctua NH-U12S and the low-profile Noctua NH-L9a-AM5 can offer adequate cooling and a modest footprint.