The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is one of the best graphics cards for playing games at 1440p and 4K resolutions. In order to make the most of this available performance, we'd recommend pairing the GPU with an equally capable processor. AMD and Intel make some impressive chips, some designed specifically for gaming. There's strong choice available in the market but lucky for you, we've rounded up our favorites in this collection.

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-13600K Best CPU This is our favorite processor for playing games $285 $340 Save $55 Intel's Core i5-13600K is the company's latest mid-range CPU and is an absolute winner, with much improved performance over its predecessor that makes this now one of the best CPUs to put in a gaming PC. Pros Great value

Good gaming performance Cons Will struggle with more intensive workloads

Power hungry $285 at Best Buy $285 at Amazon $320 at Newegg

It's not required to spend hundreds on the very best processor available from either AMD or Intel if all you plan to do is play some games. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a great GPU, but the Intel Core i5-13600K is good enough to handle 1440p and 4K gaming. It offers the best value and yet still manages to pack a punch with its 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. The best part about this chip is its lower TDP, so you shouldn't have any trouble cooling it.

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D Runner-up A great value CPU for 4K gaming $494 $599 Save $105 AMD's Ryzen 9 7900X3D is a high-end gaming and productivity CPU with 12 cores and 3D V-Cache. It's primarily for gaming but can also perform well in core-intensive workloads. Pros Impressive gaming performance

Massive cache Cons No DDR4 RAM support

Weaker productivity performance $494 at Amazon $550 at Newegg $549 at Best Buy

AMD released a special version of its Ryzen processors with a 3D suffix. These processors are designed for gaming and other intensive tasks thanks to an expanded cache. The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X3D isn't quite the flagship processor for gaming on AMD, but it does offer an easier price to swallow for those who don't feel comfortable spending more than $500 on a single component. The Ryzen 9 7900X3D has 12 cores, 24 threads, and 140MB of 3D V-Cache. The Intel Core i9-13900K has just 36MB of cache.

Source: Intel Intel Core i9-13900K Best CPU for performance Need to work and play? This is the chip for you! $570 $590 Save $20 Intel's newest range-topper is a 24-core, 32-thread monster that devours gaming and even the most demanding workloads. Pros The best performance

Good price Cons Requires beefier CPU cooling

Higher power draw $630 at Amazon $570 at B&H

There's no overlooking the fact the Intel Core i9-13900K is one of the very best CPUs you can buy. The available performance is simply unmatched when focusing on single-core benchmarks, which is more important for playing PC games. There are 24 cores inside the Core i9-13900K with a grand total of 32 threads. This makes the processor not only great for gaming, but also handling more serious workloads, such as video editing.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Best gaming CPU Nothing beats this processor for playing games $655 $699 Save $44 AMD's Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU is a 16-core chip equipped with 3D V-Cache technology, allowing it to be one of the best CPUs for both gaming and productivity. With its massive 128MB L3 cache and extremely high turbo clock speed of 5.7GHz, this premium processor can tackle all graphically taxing games with ease. Pros The best gaming performance

Amazing energy efficiency Cons Expensive

Weaker productivity performance $655 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $684 at Newegg

If money is no problem, we'd go for the best AMD has to offer in the form of the Ryzen 9 7950X3D. This is the best gaming CPU available to this very day. It offers great in-game performance thanks to its impressive 144MB of 3D V-Cache, 16 physical cores, and 32 threads. As an added bonus, the processor has ample power to get through heavier tasks, though it falls short of AMD's own Ryzen 9 7950X and Intel Core i9-13900K.

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-13500 Best budget CPU Impressive performance at a reasonable price $248 $285 Save $37 Intel's Core i5-13500 is one of the most affordable Core i5 processors around and it's a fantastic little unit. It's a 65W CPU with 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores for some impressive results. It's ideal if you're on a budget. Pros Low price

Same cores as i5-13600K Cons DDR5 RAM is almost a must

Will struggle with heavier workloads $248 at Amazon $248 at Newegg

Saving the most money is easy with the Intel Core i5-13500. It's affordable enough to make it possible to build a budget-friendly PC without sacrificing too much on performance. In fact, this CPU has the same core configuration as our top Intel Core i5-13600K recommendation. The only downside is the lack of grunt for heavier workloads outside of gaming, and you'll need to use DDR5 RAM to get the most out of this chip.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700 Best value CPU An AMD Ryzen 7 7700X in disguise $310 $329 Save $19 The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an 8-core processor with 16 cores, the ability to boost up to 5.3GHz, and yet has a TDP of just 65W. It's a solid mid-range chip from AMD for general use or gaming. Pros Just as fast as Ryzen 7 7700X

Great value and efficiency Cons Fewer cores than Intel's counterpart

No DDR4 RAM support $329 at Best Buy $310 at Amazon $324 at Newegg

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700 is an interesting processor as it's essentially a cut-down version of the Ryzen 7 7700X. This allows you to save money on this excellent mid-range 8-core chip from AMD and boost it up to match the X version with a single setting change in UEFI BIOS. While there's no DDR4 RAM support like other AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors, this does unlock considerable performance gains if you're considering some of the best DDR5 RAM modules.

What you need to know

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 is a very capable graphics card. It's impressive when put to the test with a 4K monitor and some of the latest games. Nvidia's DLSS and ray tracing technologies also make it possible to enjoy some incredibly realistic lighting effects without decimating performance. This makes it easier to lose oneself inside a virtual world, and we'd recommend pairing the GPU with one of these excellent AMD or Intel CPUs.

Intel's Core i5-13600K is not the fastest, most powerful processor from Team Blue, but it does have more than enough firepower to keep up with the RTX 4080. Inside are 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores, resulting in a total of 20 threads to work with. Throw DDR5 RAM into the mix, and you will have one incredibly powerful gaming system. If you'd like to spend more on the very best gaming processor, however, there's nothing better than the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D.

It has a lot of cache for boost high-fidelity gaming, but all this comes at a high cost. We'd recommend looking at the AMD Ryzen 7 7700 if you'd prefer to pick up a better value processor. An interesting feat of the 7700 is the ability to quickly (and easily) transform the chip into an AMD Ryzen 7 7700X with the click of a button in UEFI BIOS. Regardless of which CPU you end up buying, you'll have a great time with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080.