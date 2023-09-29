The RTX 4070 is a decent step up from the RTX 3080, thanks to the better ray tracing performance and DLSS 3. While the pricing isn’t exactly earning Nvidia any extra points, the best RTX 4070 graphics cards are worth considering if you want to build a powerful new PC. It certainly makes more sense than buying the more expensive 4080.

So, if you’re about to buy this card or already own it, what processor should you pair with it? Unlike modern graphics cards, CPU pricing is much more reasonable these days. You have a lot of options to choose from, and both AMD and Intel are offering fantastic price-to-performance ratios. To narrow it down for you, here are the best CPUs for the RTX 4070.

Our top picks for the best CPUs for your RTX 4070

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D Editor's pick $390 $450 Save $60 If you want the best possible gaming performance at a reasonable price, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is what you’re looking for. You’re getting 8 cores, 16 threads, and better efficiency thanks to 3D V-cache. It’s an excellent choice to pair with GPUs like the RTX 4070 or higher. Pros Fantastic gaming performance

Surprisingly efficient

Easy to cool Cons Productivity-related performance is relatively weak $399 at Best Buy $396 at Newegg $390 at Amazon

The Ryzen 7 7800X3D is easily the best CPU to pair with the RTX 4070. That’s not because it’s the fastest (that title belongs to the 7950X3D), but because it’s the perfect blend of performance and value. It builds upon the success of the Ryzen 7 7700X but features the same 8 cores and 16 threads. The major improvement here is the inclusion of 3D V-cache.

This allows AMD to more than double the L3 cache, translating to a boost in performance for almost every game out there. The 7800X3D has no problem handling demanding games at 1080p, the resolution where almost all games are more CPU-bound. Even more impressive is the fact it can trade blows with the 13900K, Intel’s current flagship CPU.

On top of that, it’s more efficient and easier to cool. This has become a bit of a trend with AMD’s 3D V-Cache chips, and every CPU that has this technology has made the regular version look a bit silly. However, the 7800X3D is more expensive than the 13600K. That Intel chip can be overclocked and offers better performance for production workloads.

With that said, if you don’t care about productivity-related performance and just want high framerates with an efficient CPU, get the 7800X3D. If you’re interested to see how the 13600K compares, read on.

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Premium pick $650 $699 Save $49 The Ryzen 9 7950X3D is a 16-core, 32-thread, monster of a CPU. It offers unparalleled gaming performance, surprising efficiency, and good performance for productivity workloads. If you can stomach the cost, know that you’re getting the best gaming performance possible. Pros Exceptional gaming performance

Easier to cool than the 13900K

Low power consumption in games Cons Not the best for lightly threaded productivity workloads $650 at Amazon $699 at Best Buy $684 at Newegg

As if the Ryzen 9 7950X wasn’t already impressive, 3D V-cache shows us what AMD is capable of when they face serious competition from Intel. The 7950X3D gives us the same boost clock of 5.7GHz as the 7950X, but doubles the L3 cache to a whopping 128 MB. Combine that with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a lower TDP of 120W, and the result is the best gaming CPU that money can buy.

Of course, this level of performance comes at a high cost. The 7950X3D is considerably more expensive than the 13900K. With the 7950X3D you’re getting more L3 cache, but losing out on the better performance in lightly threaded tasks with the 13900K. It’s interesting how Intel is better at productivity and AMD is better for gaming. The situation has flipped compared to previous generations.

That’s not to say that the 7950X3D is bad at productivity, it’s just that the 13900K is a bit better. If you care more about gaming performance, the 7950X3D is the obvious choice. Just keep in mind that you’ll need one of the best AM5 motherboards to fully take advantage of it.

Should you be spending this much on a CPU just for gaming? The practical answer is no. But, if the cost isn’t an issue, and you plan to upgrade the RTX 4070 in a few years, the 7950X3D will handle anything you throw at it.

Intel Core i5-13400F Best value $207 $215 Save $8 The Intel Core i5 13400F is an excellent CPU for value-conscious buyers. While it’s cheap, the level of performance you’re getting at this price is ridiculous. The 13600K is faster, but the Core i5 13400F is the better choice if you only care about gaming performance at higher resolutions. Pros Superb price-to-performance ratio

Low power consumption

Low cost of entry compared to the Zen 4 platform Cons No integrated graphics $207 at Amazon $207 at Best Buy

The Intel Core i5 13600K was highly praised during the launch of the Raptor Lake lineup because of its excellent value. However, if you’re looking for a budget CPU to pair with the RTX 4070, the Core i5 13400F is the better value. This is especially true at higher resolutions.

If you’re going to be playing games at 1080p, the 13600K makes more sense. However, games are more GPU-bound at 1440p and 4K, and that’s where the 13400F tends to shine. At those higher resolutions, the RTX 4070 will handle most of the work, while the 13400F will still shine in games that are more demanding on the CPU.

It’s an excellent combo if you want to save money and spend it on peripherals. You’re getting 10 cores (6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores), and 16 threads. It can boost up to 4.6GHz. The best part is that this CPU will work with DDR4 motherboards. This means that the total you’ll be spending on your rig will be less compared to a Ryzen setup.

The only reason to avoid this one is if you care about serious productivity performance. While the 13400F is still capable in that department, it’s not strong enough to handle serious workloads for professionals. However, if you only care about gaming, this is the best value out there for the RTX 4070.

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-13600K Best mid-range chip The 13600K is the best mid-range gaming CPU out there. While the Ryzen 5 7600 is close in terms of performance, Intel’s support for DDR4 means that a 13600K build will always be cheaper. It’s the gaming CPU for the masses, and the performance makes it an easy recommendation. Pros Fantastic performance in every game

Low cost of entry compared to the Zen 4 platform

Works well with almost any tier of PC build Cons Runs a bit hot

High power usage $318 at Amazon

The Intel Core i5 13600K is easily the best CPU out of Intel’s 13th Gen lineup. While the 13400F above is a better value for pure gaming performance, the 13600K offers more cores and better performance for productivity-related tasks. It fits into almost any build, regardless of how much you want to spend.

In our case, when pairing it with an RTX 4070, you’ll get superb performance across the board. CPU-intensive games at 1080p are not a problem at all, and games at 1440p or higher will run buttery smooth.

This is because the 13600K can boost up to 5.1GHz. The higher frequency translates well to real-world use, and you’ll definitely notice the difference if you’re upgrading from any previous Core i5 CPU. It still supports the DDR4 platform, so a 13600K build will end up costing you less than one that uses the Ryzen 5 7600 or 7600X.

It features 14 cores and 20 threads, and productivity performance is comparable to or better than the 7600X (depending on the task). The only downside is the high power consumption. Because of that, this mighty i5 tends to run a bit hot. You’ll have to cool it properly if you want to get the most performance out of it.

Other than that, it’s an excellent processor for those who need great productivity performance paired with exceptional value and performance for gaming.

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Best AM4 chip $158 $309 Save $151 The Ryzen 5 5600X is an older CPU, but it’s even better now in terms of value because of its cheaper pricing. This six-core processor holds up well when paired with the RTX 4070, and is a great upgrade for those who already own an AM4 motherboard. Pros Great price-to-performance ratio

Low TDP

PCIe Gen 5 support Cons Slightly outdated

Limited overclocking potential $158 at Amazon

The Ryzen 5 5600X is not the latest or greatest. However, this AM4 chip is still a viable option as it can be found for a great price in many regions. If you already have an AM4 motherboard or can manage to find one for cheap, this is an excellent processor even in 2023.

It offers six cores, 12 threads, and a boost clock of 4.6GHz. Since it uses the AM4 platform you don’t need to invest in expensive DDR5 memory either. To this day, the 5600X offers great performance in tasks such as photo/video editing, coding, and even lightweight animation.

A cheaper alternative is the Core i3 13100F. However, the Intel CPU only features four cores. For a bit more money, you can get the Core i5 13400F. That i5 is a much better deal, but if you can find a 5600X and an AM4 motherboard for cheap, you won’t be disappointed with the value.

When paired with the RTX 4070, the 5600X does well at 1440p and 4K. At 1080p and in more CPU-bound games, the 5600X still gives you decent framerates. Of course, that’s considering that you’re turning down a few settings here and then. For the price, that’s not a bad compromise at all.

Source: Intel Intel Core i7-13700K Best for overclocking $376 $419 Save $43 The Core i7 13700K is the more practical CPU for performance and overclocking enthusiasts. Compared to the 13900K, this i7 CPU is easier to cool, doesn’t demand as much power, and offers excellent gaming and productivity performance in return. Pros Almost as good as the 13900K in games

Superb productivity performance

Support for both DDR5 and DDR4 Cons No cooler in the box

Demanding cooling requirements $376 at Amazon $411 at Newegg

In our head-to-head comparison between the 7800X3D and the i7 13700K, the 7800X3D offered much better gaming performance. That’s why it's higher on this list. However, there is a strong case to be made for the 13700K, as it is still quite fast and costs less than the Ryzen 7 CPU.

One of the more interesting elements here is the aspect of overclocking. Certain Z790 motherboards from the likes of Gigabyte and MSI offer one-click overclocking, allowing you to easily turn up the boost clock. Manual overclocking potential is even better, and considering this processor is cheaper than the 13900K, it also ends up being more practical.

What if you’re not into overclocking? Well, if you want to play it safe, you’ll be glad to know that the 13700K also works with DDR4 motherboards. This means the platform cost is lower, and since the CPU itself is priced reasonably, the overall amount you’ll spend is cheaper than a 7800X3D system.

Source: AMD AMD Ryzen 5 7600 Most efficient The Ryzen 5 7600 is the cheaper, more value-oriented younger brother to the 7600X. While the 7600X was great, this non-X version offers similar performance along with a bundled stock cooler. Pros Includes a stock cooler

Identical performance to 7600X with PBO

Excellent value Cons High platform cost

Requires some tweaking for the best possible performance $220 at Amazon

The Ryzen 7000 series launch was initially met with a lukewarm reception. This is because while Zen 4 presented great gaming performance, the platform cost was high and power consumption was a valid concern. Fortunately, they’ve corrected their course, and the Ryzen 5 7600 is proof of that.

The Ryzen 5 7600X was already an incredible processor, but the 7600 “non-X” is the better value. It still has integrated graphics and features the same six cores and 12 threads. The boost clock has been reduced from 5.3GHz to 5.1GHz, but the TDP is also lower at 65W.

What does this mean for you? Well, you’re essentially getting similar performance to the 7600X, but with better efficiency at a lower price. It’s more efficient than the 13600K, and can easily trade blows with it when it comes to gaming performance.

To get the most out of this chip, you’ll need to turn on Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO). You can do this by using AMD Ryzen Master. PBO is a mechanism that changes your power and current settings to improve the boost frequency. Once this is turned on, you’ll get even more performance out of the 7600.

This is a great combo for the RTX 4070. While the platform cost is higher, the fact the CPU is cheaper means you won’t overspend too much on the motherboard or RAM. As a result, you get a perfectly capable rig that can handle any game at higher resolutions.

Source: Intel Intel Core i9-13900K Best for productivity $552 $630 Save $78 While the Core i9 13900K might not be as fast as the 7950X3D for gaming, the productivity performance and raw power here are incredible. With the right cooling setup, it overclocks very well, making it a great choice for hardware enthusiasts who want the best possible performance for their workflows. Pros Superb productivity performance

Great performance in games

Support for DDR4 Cons Runs very hot

Very high power usage $552 at Amazon

The Intel Core i9 13900K is a power-hungry beast, and that’s not something that should be taken lightly. While that means it offers exceptional performance in both games and production workloads, there’s also the fact that it draws a lot of power.

It’s an overkill processor, but one that surprisingly doesn’t have an unreasonable price. It’s incredible how competition works wonders for consumers. You’re getting 24 cores, 32 threads, and an impressive boost clock of 5.8GHz.

While the 7950X3D is faster in games, you might appreciate the 13900K’s raw power for single-treaded tasks. It’s a productivity powerhouse, and depending on the program, it matches or beats the 7950X3D in terms of productivity performance.

It also supports the DDR4 platform. Now, pairing this beast of a CPU with an older DDR4 memory doesn’t make much sense. However, if you only care about gaming performance, DDR4 will still serve you well while lowering the cost of entry to Raptor Lake.

Of course, it’s not perfect. If you’re spending this much and care about the best possible gaming performance, get the 7950X3D. For those of you who want a better value, the 78003D makes more sense.

This one is for those of you who want superb productivity performance and some overclocking headroom.

CPUs are almost too good these days

It’s incredible to see how the competition from AMD has changed things over at Intel. Sometimes it feels like a chess match. For every move that Intel makes, AMD has an answer, and vice versa. In all honesty, all the CPUs on this list work perfectly with the RTX 4070. The decision comes down to your wants and needs.

If you want a straightforward answer, the best CPU to pair with the RTX 4070 is the Ryzen 7 7800X3D. It offers incredible productivity and gaming performance along with surprisingly good efficiency. This processor will handle most games and production workloads easily, and you won’t feel the need to upgrade for years to come.

AMD Ryzen 7 7800X3D $389 $449 Save $60 AMD's Ryzen 7 7800X3D CPU is the company's cheapest model with 3D V-Cache and can deliver gaming performance on par or even better than that of the Ryzen 9 7950X. $399 at Best Buy $396 at Newegg $389 at Amazon

However, if you want even more performance in games or your workflow demands higher productivity performance, the 7950X3D is a safe bet. While it’s expensive, it’s the sort of investment that will pay off in the long run. Just make sure you can make use of all that horsepower properly.

Finally, the Intel Core i5 13600K is perhaps the most practical choice out of them all. While it’s nowhere close to the performance of the 7800X3D, it’s more than enough for most people. Core i5s have always been great for gaming, and the 13600K is proof that sometimes less is more.