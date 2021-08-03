These are the best laptops for creators: Dell, Acer, MSI, and more

Laptops have become immensely powerful in the past few years, allowing users to achieve all sorts of tasks. With Intel finally releasing the new Tiger Lake-H series of CPUs, OEMs have updated their machines to deliver the highest performance possible. Today we are going to take a look at some of the best laptops suited for creators. Whether you’re a 3D artist, videographer, or video game broadcaster, there’s a notebook for everyone.

We’ve specifically picked the following laptops, keeping in mind the fact these feature a powerful combination of CPU and discrete GPU.

Navigate this guide

Best overall laptop: Dell XPS 17 9710

The XPS series is the most premium lineup from Dell, with the latest 17-inch version being our top recommendation, as it can cater to most creators looking for a reliable laptop that also looks good. It has one of the best designs out there, is fairly slim (at least for a 17-inch notebook), and comes with powerful hardware.

The XPS 17 9710 can be configured with up to an 11th-gen Tiger Lake-H Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB of DDR4 RAM, and for graphics, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 to handle photo editing, video rendering, and all sorts of tedious workloads. In fact, it can also be used for a bit of casual gaming.

Dell XPS 17 9710 The Dell XPS 17 9710 is powered by the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3060 mobile GPU, making it an apt machine for creators. Buy at Amazon

Best dual-screen laptop: ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED

ASUS isn’t afraid of experimenting when it comes to making laptops. The ZenBook Pro Duo offers two high-resolution displays packed into the chassis of a regular 15-inch laptop. This brings a larger canvas for creators, which helps them enhance their productivity. The primary display uses a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) OLED panel that offers 440 nits brightness, 100% coverage of DCI-P3, and is Pantone Validated. Right below that is the ‘ScreenPad Plus’, which is a wide 14-inch 3840 x 1100 IPS panel that acts as a secondary monitor or can be configured to show apps, controls, tools, etc.

Powering the laptop is a 10th-gen Intel Intel Core i7-10870H processor, or you can take things up a notch with a Core i9-10980HK that can hit peak clock speeds of 5.3 GHz. For graphics, you can configure it with up to an NVIDIA RTX 3070, and other features include Thunderbolt 3, a large 92Whr battery, Windows Hello face recognition, and military-grade certification for having a solid design.

ASUS ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED The ZenBook Pro Duo 15 is a recommended laptop for creators looking for a dual-screen setup without compromising on the space on their desk. Buy at Amazon

Best multi-mode laptop: Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro

One of the most unique convertible laptops for creators, the unique hinge design allows you to fold the display in six different ways. The Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro can be configured with up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7-10875H processor with 32GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Super Max-Q GPU. It’s also available with an Intel Xeon workstation CPU, and NVIDIA’s Quadro RTX 5000 GPU meant for studio workflows. Acer recommends the laptop for Digital Sketching, 3D modeling and offers the laptop with a 4K display that is Pantone Validated, covers 100% Adobe RGB color gamut, and color accuracy of Delta E <2.

Acer ConceptD 7 Ezel Pro This laptop offers a unique hinge design allowing you to fold the display in various ways and comes with powerful hardware for creators and alike. Buy at Amazon

Best laptop with OLED display: Gigabyte AERO 15

Having a great display is crucial for creators, and Gigabyte tries to address that with the Aero 15 OLED. It features a Samsung-made AMOLED panel that’s available with 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution and supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 True Black, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, and is X-Rite Color Calibrated along with Pantone validation. The rest of the hardware is also top-notch as it can be configured with the latest 11th-gen Intel Core i9 i9-11980HK processor, up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 16GB GDDR6 GPU, dual M.2 slots for storage (PCIe 4.0 support), and Thunderbolt 4 ports.

Gigabyte Aero 15 OLED The Aero 15 OLED comes with a bright and punchy OLED display and top of the line hardware options that should meet the needs of most creators. Buy at Amazon

Best 15-inch laptop: Dell XPS 15 9510

The latest XPS 15 is our recommendation for the best 15-inch laptop as it offers a great blend of style and performance. It has a solid aluminum construction with a slim profile and can be configured with a 500-nits 4K UHD IPS panel or a 3.5K OLED. As for hardware, it’s powered by up to a Core i9-11900H, up to 64GB of RAM, up to a 4TB PCIe SSD, and graphics options of NVIDIA’s GeForce RTX 3050 Ti with 4GB of VRAM. The laptop also comes with Thunderbolt 4 for super-fast connectivity, a four-speaker system, and the option of a large 86WHr battery.

Dell XPS 15 9510 The latest Dell XPS 15 is one of the best 15-inch laptops on the market powered by the 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors and the option of NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. Buy from Best Buy

Best laptop for enterprise: Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4

Creators looking for a notebook that’s not just powerful to handle heavy workloads but also offers the best security features along with a rock-solid design, then they need a ThinkPad. The latest Gen-4 model of the ThinkPad P1 comes with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors available with up to a Core i9-11950H with vPro having 8-cores and boost clock speeds of 5GHz. The laptop also features a 16-inch display that can be configured with a 4K UHD+ (3840 x 2400) IPS panel with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 400, and 600 nits brightness. You also get a full-HD webcam with Windows Hello, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, studio-grade graphics courtesy NVIDIA RTX A5000 with Max-Q.

Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Gen 4 The ThinkPad P1 is one of the most powerful notebooks available under the series offering a good combination of rock-solid performance, a heavy-duty build and the best security features. Buy at Lenovo.com

Best laptop for gamers: MSI GE76 Raider

The MSI GE76 Raider is a powerful gaming laptop and is highly recommended for gamers who are into broadcasting or creating video game content. It comes with a full-HD webcam, allowing you to look sharp while streaming or making video calls, while the laptop also comes with top-of-the-line hardware that can deliver the performance for a variety of creators. You can configure the MSI GE76 Raider with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i9 processor, up to 64GB of DDR4 memory, and display options going up to a 4K UHD (3840×2160) 120Hz IPS panel.

Graphics are handled by NVIDIA’s latest GeForce RTX 30-series available with up to 165W RTX 3080, which is some insane amount of power for a laptop. It even comes with Thunderbolt 4 and HDMI out that can handle 8K at 60Hz or 4K at 120Hz.

MSI GE76 Raider The latest GE76 Raider is one of the best gaming laptops for video gamer streamers, as well as creators looking for a powerful machine with high-end hardware. Buy at Amazon

Best laptop on a budget: HP Victus 16

The newly launched Victus series from HP offers a cost-effective solution to creators looking for a laptop that can handle basic creative tasks. It comes with an industrial design with respectable mid-range hardware options for the asking price. You can configure the laptop with up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 32GB of memory, and up to a 1TB Intel SSD with 32GB Intel Optane memory. As for the display, the 16.1-inch panel is available in a 250 nits full-HD (1920 x 1080) option.

HP Victus 16 The Victus 16 series is a mid-range offering meant for creators and casual gamers looking for a fairly affordable laptop. Buy at HP.com

These are some of the best creator laptops you can buy today, and all of the above are expected to get the new Windows 11 update once it rolls out later in the year. Looking for more? Check out our roundup of the best laptops to purchase in 2021. We also have a list of the best gaming laptops and some of the only laptops that offer an optical drive.