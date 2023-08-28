A great curved monitor isn't exactly a rare sight anymore. You can find plenty of large screens with an extra bend to present a more immersive view. After switching to a curved monitor, it's hard to go back to a regular monitor, and those who have made the upgrade are rarely disappointed. It no doubt helps that these great monitors can fill many different roles, from gaming to creative and design work. We were also sure to include a bunch of different panel technologies, rounding up some of the best OLED monitors, mini-LED panels, and more basic IPS and VA options.

Our favorite curved monitors in 2023

Dell UltraSharp 34 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor (U3423WE) Editor's choice All-around best for general use Dell's UltraSharp U3423WE is an excellent option for anyone who needs a productivity monitor. It can handle multiple PC inputs thanks to its wide port selection (with USB-C), it has a gorgeous 34-inch ultrawide screen with good color reproduction, and it has a modern design with height, tilt, and swivel adjustments. Pros Color-accurate IPS Black panel

Easy joystick controls

KVM, PiP, and PbP features

USB-C and integrated speakers Cons 60Hz refresh rate isn't great for gaming

No HDR $690 at Dell $684 at B&H

As long as you're looking for a versatile monitor for use outside of gaming, the Dell UltraSharp U3423WE should be a top pick. At about a $740 regular price, it doesn't exactly come cheap — and there are more affordable options listed below — but it's ultimately worth the money for those who need to maximize productivity and who want to look at excellent color and contrast day in and day out. XDA writer Arif Bacchus reviewed the UltraSharp U3423WE, ultimately coming to the conclusion that "you should absolutely buy the... monitor if you need the best for increased productivity and multitasking, especially if you do creative work."

The 34-inch screen has a 21:9 ultrawide aspect ratio with 3440x1440 (WQHD) resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. It uses an IPS Black panel with a 2000:1 contrast ratio, and it supports 1.07B colors. It also manages to cover the sRGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts with precision, which is what's needed for photo editing and content creation. Even if you're just using the monitor to stream shows, browse the web, and handle email, the ultrawide screen's ability to display multiple windows side-by-side will come in handy. It even has built-in speakers for times when you don't want to wear a headset.

For ports, the monitor is set up with an upstream USB-C port with video and 90W charging capabilities to handle laptops and essentially serve as a hub for your other accessories. It also has five downstream USB-A ports, USB-C downstream (data) and USB-C upstream (data), RJ45 Ethernet, 3.5mm audio, and a Kensington lock slot. A keyboard-video-mouse (KVM) switch makes it easy to swap between connected PCs, and the Picture-in-Picture (PiP) and Picture-by-Picture (PbP) features let you view two inputs at the same time.

GIGABYTE G34WQC 34' 144Hz Gaming Monitor Best value Affordable ultrawide gaming $353 $400 Save $47 Gigabyte's G34WQC is an affordable ultrawide gaming monitor with impressive specs. The WQHD resolution is crisp, it has a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, and color is excellent with HDR400 to boot. If you'd like to spend less and still get a great screen, this should be the way to go. Pros The price is right

144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time at WQHD

Good color and contrast with HDR400 Cons Ports are limited

Stand adjustments limited to tilt/swivel $353 at Amazon $360 at Best Buy $360 at Newegg

Looking at the spec sheet for this gaming monitor, it's almost hard to believe that you can regularly find it for less than $400. If you've been hoping to step up into an ultrawide picture on the cheap, the Gigabyte G34WQC is an easy recommendation. We consider it one of the best budget monitors around, whether it's ultrawide or not.

The 34-inch VA panel has a 1500R curve for the 21:9 aspect ratio, drawing you in each time you sit down to play games. The 3440x1440 resolution is ideal for most gaming setups, and the display boasts a 144Hz refresh rate with a 1ms (MPRT) response time. You can expect brightness up to about 350 nits, which, with the non-glare finish, should cut out most harsh or distracting lighting. The sRGB color is accurate, with DCI-P3 hitting a respectable 90% as well. It even has Display HDR400 capabilities.

There's a bit more gamer style on display here, with a splayed stand that can be adjusted for height and tilt. Dual 2W speakers are built into the casing, and you get dual HDMI 2.0, dual DisplayPort 1.4, and a 3.5mm connection. AMD FreeSync is on board to reduce screen tearing, and it does appear that it's G-Sync compatible.

Source: Corsair Corsair XENEON Flex 45WQHD240 Premium pick Bendable OLED panel $1700 $2000 Save $300 Corsair's Xeneon Flex is a 45-inch OLED monitor with bendable panel. It can sit flat while collaborating and curve in while gaming, upping the immersion. Color and contrast are outstanding, it has plenty of brightness, and the 144Hz refresh rate with 0.3ms response time takes care of any gaming. Pros Bendable ultrawide screen is cutting edge

240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time

Accurate DCI-P3 and sRGB color Cons Stand could be more ergonomic

Overkill for most people

OLED runs the risk of burn-in $1700 at Amazon $2000 at Best Buy $2000 at Newegg

OLED monitors can change the way you view your digital world, but Corsair has taken it one step further by employing LG's bendable screen tech into its own Xeneon Flex ultrawide display. It's admittedly one of the coolest displays I've ever seen, but it understandably doesn't come cheap; you'll need deep pockets if you're entertaining the idea of a flexible screen on your desktop.

The OLED panel can be used flat or bent into an 800R curve. It has the standard ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, giving you lots of room for work or for play. Yes, this screen is good for playing video games; the boosted 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms response time are outstanding, especially with a 3440x1440 resolution. AMD FreeSync Premium is included alongside G-Sync certification. Color, contrast, and brightness are outstanding, thanks to the OLED technology. Color accuracy hits 98.5% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB, with a 1.5M:1 contrast ratio that blows most other screens away. The 1,000 nits of brightness at peak HDR makes it easy to view in pretty much any situation.

With dual HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB-C up with DP Alt Mode, you should find connectivity quite simple. Four USB-A 3.2 ports can be used as a hub, and there's a 3.5mm audio jack. Unfortunately, the bendable nature of the screen really doesn't allow for many ergonomic adjustments beyond tilt angle. Corsair offers a three-year warranty that handles burn-in damage, something that every OLED screen owner wants to have covered.

Source: Dell Alienware AW3423DWF Best OLED gaming Unreal QD-OLED gaming monitor Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is an exceptional 34-inch ultrawide gaming monitor with 3440x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. Its QD-OLED tech brings extra brightness and color, and it can be used for creative work when you aren't gaming. Pros Tons of brightness and color thanks to QD-OLED tech

High-end specs for gaming

Accurate DCI-P3 color for professional work

WQHD resolution at 165Hz Cons Stylized design might not be for everyone

OLED runs the risk of burn-in $900 at Dell $1000 at Best Buy

Corsair's Xeneon Flex might be the most futuristic OLED option, but its price keeps it out of the running for most users. Dell's Alienware AW3423DWF is a fantastic alternative even if its bend is fixed, and we consider it one of the overall best gaming monitors you can buy today. It uses a QD-OLED panel, which adds a quantum dot layer that can maintain color saturation even at the display's maximum white level. With up to 1,000 nits brightness and VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, you'll see a bright picture with incredible color.

Gamers hoping for 4K might be disappointed, but a 3440x1440 resolution is still within the sweet spot for many people. The 165Hz refresh rate and 0.1ms (GtG) response time are stellar, and AMD FreeSync Premium is on board to reduce screen tearing. You get lots of screen real estate with the 34-inch panel at a 21:9 aspect ratio, and the curve pulls you in every time you sit down.

Accurate sRGB and DCI-P3 color reproduction mean you can use the display for more professional work. Dell has included presets for quick switching between gamuts, and its wide selection of ports makes it easy to connect multiple PCs and accessories. PiP and PbP tools can even allow you to view two inputs at the same time. Dell offers a three-year warranty that covers burn-in; just swap models and get back to gaming.

Samsung Odyssey G6 (G65B) Best refresh rate 240Hz at 1440p $550 $700 Save $150 Gamers who typically don't go for ultrawide screens should love the Samsung Odyssey G6. It's set up for monster PCs with its 240Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution, and the DisplayHDR 600 certification makes for a great picture. Try not to buy at full price, as we've seen costs dipping in the last few months. Pros 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time are tops

DisplayHDR 600 support

Ergonomic stand

Lots of wired (and wireless) connectivity Cons No USB-C

No ultrawide real estate $550 at Amazon $550 at Samsung $550 at Best Buy

Samsung's Odyssey G6 (G65B) is a great pick for gamers who have a strong PC that can keep up with a high refresh rate. While it's on the expensive side at a regular price of $700, it's been sitting closer to $500 for the past few months.

This is a standard 27-inch 16:9 display without ultrawide stretching, so it's perfect for those with less space on their desk or for those who prefer a more focused view while gaming. The VA panel has a 1000R curve, 2560x1440 (QHD) resolution, boosted 240Hz refresh rate (with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro), and 1ms (GtG) response time, altogether some impressive specs at the asking price. It even has VESA DisplayHDR 600 support and excellent DCI-P3 color coverage.

The monitor has a design focused on gamers, with a lit core on the back where the stand attaches and a stylized rear case. Swivel, tilt, height, and pivot adjustments are available, and the screen can be used in portrait mode if desired. Wi-Fi and Bluetooth are built right in, as well as DisplayPort 1.4, dual HDMI 2.1, two USB-A out, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Those splitting time between work and play will love the input sensor that automatically switches you between signals when a system powers on.

Source: ViewSonic ViewSonic VP3481a 34” WQHD+ Best for professionals Accurate color for specialized tasks $600 $710 Save $110 ViewSonic VP3481a is a 34-inch ultrawide with a focus on accurate color, good HDR support, and easy connectivity. Its 100Hz refresh rate and FreeSync mean it can be used for gaming, but it should be reserved for professional applications. Pros Outstanding color and contrast for professional applications

Relatively affordable pricing

100Hz refresh rate is easy on the eyes, also comes with FreeSync Cons A bit bulky

Not ideal for gamers $600 at Amazon $600 at Best Buy

Ultrawide monitors aren't just for gaming and general productivity work. While some of the other options in this list can absolutely handle some specialized tasks (including photo editing and design), the ViewSonic ColorPro VP3481a is a more cost-effective pick that focuses on the professional lifestyle.

The 34-inch ultrawide panel has a 21:9 aspect ratio, 3440x1440 resolution, and an 1800R curve to draw you in. It can reach up to 400 nits brightness as standard, and it has HDR10 support for compatible content. Color reproduction is understandably accurate. Not only does the display lean on a 14-bit LUT (Look-Up Table), it also hits 98% DCI-P3 color with 100% sRGB and 100% Rec.709 to boot. The 100Hz refresh rate is more to keep your eyes comfy than for gaming, but ViewSonic tossed in AMD FreeSync if you would like to have some fun.

This is one of our favorite monitors with USB-C connectivity, offering up and downstream connectivity for laptops and PCs. You can even charge a host laptop at up to 90W when connected. The stand can be adjusted for height, swivel, and tilt for an ergonomic fit.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Best mini-LED 49-inch futuristic gaming monitor $1300 $2200 Save $900 The Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is your mini-LED solution to having two 27-inch QHD screens in one stellar package. It's set up for gaming with a 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, but it has outstanding color and contrast should you need it for a bit of work. Pros Outstanding HDR support

5120x1440 resolution is the same as two QHD displays

2,048 local dimming zones Cons Overkill for most people

Takes up a lot of room $1300 at Amazon $1300 at Samsung $1300 at Best Buy

Mini-LED technology is still relatively new, but it's pulling people away from OLED screens as an alternative that doesn't suffer burn-in. And if you're shopping for a great mini-LED display with an ultrawide format, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the place to look. It's actually a super ultrawide, with a boosted 32:9 aspect ratio that is practically like looking at two 27-inch QHD monitors side by side.

The screen measures 49 inches with a 5120x1440 resolution and a 1000R curve that pulls everything in toward you, which is especially important on something so wide. Samsung's Quantum mini-LED tech allows for 2,048 local dimming zones and 12-bit black colors for stellar contrast and brightness. The HDR 2000 support lets it climb to 2,000 nits with a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Even the color is spot on, with 100% sRGB, 92% AdobeRGB, and 95% DCI-P3 coverage.

A 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time can keep up with even the most powerful gaming PCs, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro (with G-Sync compatibility) is included. If you're often switching between devices, the PiP and PbP features make it easy to view multiple inputs. A wide selection of ports makes it easy to connect everything. This is a very expensive monitor, but those with deep pockets will love what they see.

HP E45c G5 Best super ultrawide Two QHD displays in one HP's E45c G5 is the ultimate productivity monitor thanks to a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio, dual QHD resolution, screen splitting, and HP's Device Bridge tool. It doesn't have HDR and isn't good for gaming, but it's an office tool that can truly change the way you work. Pros 1500R curve is more natural than dual monitors

5120x1440 is no compromise to pixel density

Legit screen splitting with virtual dual displays and Device Bridge

Myriad ports and dual PC hookup Cons No HDR support

More expensive than two standard QHD displays $1099 at HP $1099 at B&H

When I reviewed the HP E45c G5, I was shocked at how easy it was to use despite the number of high-end productivity and collaboration features on board. I ultimately said that "if you're setting up a workflow that doesn't slow you down, the HP E45c should be a top choice." What makes it so great? It's a 44.5-inch display with a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120x1440 resolution, with a 1500R curve to better see the edges of the screen. It topped out at about 463 nits brightness in my testing, with 100% sRGB, 85% AdobeRGB, and 92% DCI-P3 color reproduction.

There's no HDR support, and you'll likely pay more than you would on two basic QHD screens, but the real beauty lies in all the included collaboration tools. You can split the screen right down the middle with dual inputs or with two screens for the same computer. PiP and PbP features let you view multiple inputs at once, there's a KVM switch, and you can even drag and drop files between systems that are connected to the monitor.

The monitor acts as its own docking station of sorts, with two USB-C ports supporting DP Alt Mode 1.4 and up to 100W of charging (or 65W for each connected laptop). Four USB-A ports, DisplayPort 1.4, HDMI 2.1, and RJ45 Ethernet are also included. This is a pricey monitor, but it can solve your dual-screen woes with ease.

Source: LG LG UltraWide 49WQ95C Biggest gaming 144Hz super ultrawide $1096 $1500 Save $404 Want a super ultrawide with better gaming specs? What about if it can also crush productivity? The LG UltraWide 49WQ95C might be on the expensive side, but it's a great option if you're gaming and working on the same screen. Pros Super ultrawide is ideal for productivity

144Hz refresh rate

USB-C with 90W power delivery

Screen splitting available Cons Expensive

HDR is limited $1096 at Amazon $1100 at Best Buy $1196 at B&H

The HP E45c G5 isn't the only super ultrawide we've tested, and those looking for an option better suited to gaming will love the LG UltraWide 49WQ95C. It has a larger 49-inch Nano IPS panel with the same 5120x1440 dual QHD resolution and 32:9 aspect ratio, but it boosts the refresh rate up to 144Hz, it has AMD FreeSync Premium Pro and G-sync compatibility, and it supports VESA DisplayHDR 400 with 98% DCI-P3 color reproduction.

The stand is more adjustable with height, tilt, and swivel movement, with an arced footing that takes up less space on a desk. The display has a USB-C port with 90W power delivery and DP Alt Mode, allowing you to run your computer from one port while keeping it charged up. It also has two HDMI, two DisplayPort, and multiple USB-A ports for accessories. In his LG UltraWide 49WQ95C review, Senior Editor João Carrasqueira called it "a fantastic centerpiece for a desktop setup, especially if you have multiple devices to plug in."

As with most super ultrawides, you're going to be paying a premium price. However, the cost has been dropping in the last few months, and we're commonly seeing it available for around $1,100. If you're more gamer-focused and want that 32:9 aspect ratio, this should be a top choice.

Getting the best curved monitor for you

Our broad list of the best curved monitors should have something for just about everyone, whether that means a screen solely focused on gaming, a screen with a mix of productivity and fun features, or something designed specifically for work.

If we're calling out one curved monitor that will suit a lot of people, the Dell UltraSharp U3423WE is the best. It's priced somewhere between budget and premium, the 34-inch size is about as large as most people want to use, it can handle multiple PC inputs (and it has USB-C), and the 3440x1440 resolution is crisp. Color and contrast are excellent, though its 60Hz refresh rate is not meant for gaming. Those who don't game or have a different gaming display will absolutely love this monitor, but there are plenty of other options for those who need different specs.