Key Takeaways GPT Store offers custom chatbots for users, now accessible for free. Customizable GPTs can be found on this marketplace for ChatGPT users.

JournalGPT lets you capture daily thoughts in an organized way for easy reflection. Cute Little Zombies is a text adventure game with DALL-E created images.

Image to Text Extractor and AskTheCode are easy and powerful tools, adding functionality to your daily workflow. GPT Store needs improvement.

In addition to announcing GPT 4o at its Spring Update event earlier this month, OpenAI also made a number of its subscription-only features available for free users following the livestream. One of the biggest subscription-only features that went free for all ChatGPT users was the ability to access and use custom GPT chatbots. That's right, the GPT store which was opened to paid subscribers earlier this year, is now free for all ChatGPT users.

The GPT store, in case you don't know, is essentially a catalog of all the custom chatbots that you can use to do things like generate images, seek help with scientific research, and more. There are plenty of custom GPTs out there that are made by users around the world, and the GPT store acts as a marketplace for ChatGPT users to search for or even upload their custom GPTs. It goes without saying that not all custom GPTs are worth considering, and most of them are just knock-offs or downright useless with little to no features. Below are some unique and genuinely useful GPTs that I was able to find after lurking in the deep corners of Reddit.

Free access to the GPT Store is yet to fully roll out to all users, so you may not be able to access these GPTs just yet.

4 JournalGPT

A quick and easy way to capture and analyze your daily thoughts

I found this gem of a GPT while casually browsing Reddit for some recommendations, and I can't recommend it enough. Not only is it great for those who like journaling their experiences to reflect on them later, but it also offers a safe space to let you collect all your cluttered thoughts and ideas. JournalGPT, unlike other custom GPTs, doesn't converse with you by sending out responses after each message. It instead accepts them as entries, and generates an analysis to format your journal, find patterns and offer insights. What I like the most about JournalGPT is how it formats my entries, giving it a title, and separating it into multiple sections like key takeaways, summary, insights, and more. It even pulls relevant quotes from the internet to go with your journal entries, which is great.

3 Cute Little Zombies

A surprisingly addictive text adventure game

I spend more time than I'd like to admit playing this text adventure game, and I highly recommend checking it out. It's not necessarily a GPT that's meant to get something done for you or improve your productivity, but it's guaranteed to keep you hooked and entertained for long hours. Cute Little Zombies essentially puts you in a zombie apocalypse which you have to set up yourself from scratch. Everything from selecting the scenario to making decisions that affect the gameplay, is in your hands, and you dictate everything by making selections. The best part about this GPT is that it uses DALL-E to create images of various scenarios from your playthrough featuring cute little 3D characters and, of course, zombies.

2 Image to Text Extractor

A simple and useful tool