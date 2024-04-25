Putting together a custom PC isn't a one-and-done purchase like consoles, and it requires a lot of effort to understand things like your needs, product compatibility, budget, and more. Additionally, you also have to track down and source individual components like the CPU and GPU before you can even get to the somewhat challenging part of building the PC. This entire process can be just as frustrating as it is rewarding, and it's certainly not for everyone.

Thankfully, there are plenty of custom builders out there, offering build services that take care of everything from inventory management and configuring the PC to actually building it. If you want to get a custom PC built, then consider checking out the list below in which I've highlighted some of the best custom PC builders out there in 2024.

CyberPowerPC Editor's choice A popular name with a huge selection of parts CyberPowerPC is a well known and popular name in the PC space for prebuilt computers. But you can also use its custom PC configurator to put together a solid custom PC, and get access to a huge selection of components. Pros Huge selection of components

Affordable price tag

Great deals on components and builds Cons No custom designs

Not the most user-friendly configurator Customize at CyberPowerPC

CyberPowerPC is one of the most popular names in the industry for prebuilt gaming PCs. But in addition to offering a wide range of prebuilt computers, CybePowerPC also has a custom PC building tool called 'EZPC' on its website, which is great for those who want to pick their own parts and configure a PC from scratch to their liking. This particular tool starts off by letting you pick your budget, your favorite brands, the type of games you want to play, and more. It then churns out both prebuilt as well as configurable custom PCs for you as a result.

The best thing about shopping at CyberPowerPC is that it's got a huge inventory with all the components you'll ever need for a PC. You get to pick between various components and swap out the ones you don't like with something that's better and cheaper. CyberPowerPC also lets you add peripherals to go along with your PC, so you don't have to go anywhere else to build a full working setup. CyberPowerPC, in case you are wondering, offers one-year parts warranty and three years of labor on all computers purchased from its shop.

Xidax Best for warranty Free lifetime warranty The custom PCs purchased from Xidax come with a lifetime warranty, making it a solid option to consider for those who are a bit skeptical about customs. The prices are also fairly reasonable at Xidax, but you only get a slim selection of components. Pros Lifetime warranty

Affordable price tags

Also offers refurbished PCs Cons Limited selection of components

A basic configurator with less options Customize at Xidax

Xidax is not necessarily the most popular name in the PC building space, but it's on this list for offering an indefinite, lifetime warranty on parts and services. That's right, Xidax is the only name on this list to offer a lifetime warranty for all desktop purchases from its site, making it a one-of-a-kind option for many. Just to put things into perspective, a lifetime warranty on its products means your components will be replaced with comparable units years later at no additional cost. The only thing you have to pay for are the shipping costs to Xidax, which is great.

Xidax, just like other names on this list, has a pretty good selection of parts in its inventory, and its custom PC configurator is also fairly simple to use. Its configurator could use more features, but it's not particularly bad and works well for the most part with whatever's available. A basic PC can be built for as little as $1,000, but you can even choose to go all in and put together a powerful workstation for upwards of $10,000. Xidax also offers services like laser etching and powder coating, and you can even buy laptops and refurbished PCs from it.

Origin PC Best for high-end custom builds High-performance machines with plenty of customization Origin PC is home to some of the best custom PCs we've seen on the market, and it remains a good place for getting your first custom computer. It offers a huge selection of components, and you can even get a fully customized case for your PC. Pros Huge selection of components

Fully customizable designs

Lifetime service support Cons A bit on the expensive side Customize at Origin PC

Origin PC has a long history of making some really cool custom PCs, and you may remember its creations like the 'Big O,' a chassis that crammed the internals of an Xbox One X or a PS4 Pro along with your computer hardware. It's doing more than those outrageous designs now, and you can rely on Origin PC to churn out a solid custom PC for you in 2024. From small form factor PCs to what it calls 'Elite Desktop Gaming PCs,' there's plenty to customize on Origin PC, and it all comes down to your needs and appetite for spending.

Origin PC also has limited-edition PCs and Ready-to-ship systems, giving you more options to choose from. Notably, Origin PC can also build PCs for you with custom designs, meaning you can get cases with UV printing and laser etching. You can head over to the Origin PC website to see all the custom designs it has churned out over the years, in case you want some inspiration for your PC. Lastly, it's worth noting that Origin PC offers free lifetime support, meaning you can call or email them for support even if you have one of their old systems.

Falcon Northwest Best for enthusiasts Great for high-end custom builds that stands out Falcon Northwest is one of the most popular names in the industry, churning out some really high-end and high-quality custom PCs for those who want the absolute best systems that stand out from the mainstream options. Pros High-end PCs with quality components

Custom cases and CPU coolers

Customized UV printing Cons A bit on the expensive side

Limited build options Customize at Falcon Northwest

If you are an enthusiast, looking to put together a high-quality, custom PC that stands out from the mainstream builds on the market, then check out the services offered by Falcon Northwest. This particular company has been around for decades, and is known to dish out some of the best custom PCs on the market, that not only look great and perform well, but are also very different from the conventional builds that are offered by many others on this list. Falcon Northwest deals with a limited number of both desktops and laptops, both of which can be configured with all the latest and the greatest PC components out there.

Falcon Northwest also offers an expedited build service for its desktops at an additional cost, and you can also take advantage of its UV printing service to customize your PC even further with things like your logo, favorite graphics, and more. As far as the desktops are concerned, you get to pick between four different systems, out of which three are for gamers and one is a rackmount configuration PC that's suitable for businesses. These machines are all on the expensive side, though, with a fully decked out mid-tower 'Talcon' costing upwards of $30,000 when configured with the best hardware and other nice-to-have features like UV-printed panels. Don't worry, though, as you can even configure machines that are as low as $2,500, so there's plenty of options to choose from.

BLD by NZXT Best configurator With a simple and easy-to-use interface BLD by NZXT offers a pretty good configurator that's easy to use and build the PC you want within minutes. It only offers a slim selection of cases and CPU coolers, but you can take advantage of its Blitz Mode service for expedited build and shipping. Pros Clean and easy-to-use configurator

Expedited build and shipping

A good selection of internal components Cons Only has NZXT cases and CPU coolers

Lacks customization features Customize at NZXT

NZXT is another popular name in the custom PC building space, and it offers arguably the best PC configurator out there. Granted, it only offers a slim selection of its own PC cases and CPU coolers, but you get a pretty good number of customization options otherwise. It starts off by asking you for your preferred chipset option and budget, and gives you an estimate of framerates you'll get in some popular games at both 1080p and 1440p resolution. It then picks the parts from its inventory and puts together a PC for you, along with the option to tweak the components.

You can even add peripherals like monitors and gaming headsets from its inventory if you'd like, and it'll give you a full-price breakdown of your build in the end, along with a shipping date. What I like the most about BLD by NZXT is that it also offers a service called "Blitz mode," which essentially expedites the building process and ensures your PC ships the same day, provided you place the order before 11:00AM on weekdays. This service adds to the overall cost of the PC, but I like that there's an option to get my custom PC shipped the same day.

Plenty of great and reliable PC builders out there

There are plenty of advantages to buying a custom PC over picking up a prebuilt machine, and I am glad that there are so many reliable custom PC builders out there to make things easier. CyberPowerPC is one of the most popular names in the U.S. offering its build services, and you can't go wrong with it for your PC, be it an affordable rig or a fully decked-out gaming machine. Those who are looking for a bit more customization options can consider Origin PC, as it lets you put together a fully custom machine with all the bells and whistles. I've also highlighted some other options, including the BLD by NZXT and Falcon Northwest, so be sure to explore the entire list before choosing a custom builder for your rig.