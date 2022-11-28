Save big on the upgrades for your living room or personal entertainment setup with these Cyber Monday 2022 deals on TVs and Home Audio equipment.

If you missed out on the best Black Friday deals this year, don't worry, you still have another chance to save big during the Cyber Monday sale. In fact, many retailers will be serving their best deals throughout "Cyber Week," so you can grab them all week long. Below, we've curated some of the best Cyber Monday deals you can find on smart TVs, streaming devices, and audio peripherals right now. There are still plenty of great deals across different categories, but you might want to grab them sooner than later. We'll keep the deals flowing in through Cyber Week, so be sure to check back to see if your favorite TV or soundbar is back in stock.

TV & projectors

If you're big on entertainment, a good TV goes a long way in ensuring you enjoy the content you're watching. Here are some great early Cyber Monday TV deals that you can use to upgrade your setup.

S95B Samsung OLED Smart TV (2022) Samsung S95B 66-inch 4K OLED TV $1450 $2800 Save $1350 The Samsung S95B is our pick for the best smart TV you can buy right now. It runs the company's Tizen OS and comes with all the bells and whistles that you'd expect from a top-tier TV in 2022. You can buy this TV with both 55-inch and 65-inch displays, and they're both discounted for Cyber Monday. The 65-inch variant can be bought for as low as $1,449.99 (with trade-in), down from its usual price of $2,300. $1450 at Samsung

LG 55" Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1300 $1600 Save $300 There's a lot to like about LG's Class C2 4K OLED TVs, including the impressive image quality, audio that adjusts based on the content you're viewing, the magic remote that allows you to quickly navigate through the menu, and more. Best Buy is currently offering a $300 discount on this particular TV, making it a solid purchase at just $1,300. $1300 at Best Buy

Samsung The Frame 55-inch QLED 4K TV (2022) $1000 $1500 Save $500 Those looking to pick up a lifestyle TV that'll fit into the aesthetic of a home should consider checking out Samsung's The Frame TV. You can use its built-in Art mode to make it look like a piece of art when not in use. The Frame TV starts at 32 inches and goes all the way up to 85 inches, and all of them are discounted right now for Cyber Monday. $1000 at Samsung

Streaming devices

If you have an older TV that's not smart, or you simply want to upgrade the quality of the services on your TV, we recommend buying a good streaming device that can connect to your TV. Here are some of the best ones on sale right now:

Amazon Fire TV Stick Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 $50 Save $25 Amazon's Fire TV stick remains one of the best streaming devices on the market. It offers an impressive set of features and unlocks a variety of content to stream. It's the best time to purchase this particular streaming device. It's currently down to just $25 from its usual $50 price for Cyber Monday. $25 at Amazon

Google Chromecast with Google TV Google Chromecast with Google TV $40 $50 Save $10 Google Chromecast is perfect for those who don't want to enter the world of Amazon's Echo and Fire TV devices. The 4K model, which usually goes for $50, is now down to $40. Grab it while you can! $40 at Amazon

Apple TV 4K 32GB (2nd Generation) Apple TV 4K (2021) $100 $180 Save $80 Apple's popular media streaming box has been discounted to $99.99 at Amazon for 64GB of storage, which shaves $80 off of its original retail price. This is one of the best streaming devices out there for movies, music, and even games. This one's a little bigger compared to other steaming sticks out there on the market, but it also unlocks more features. $100 at Amazon

Soundbars & home audio

If you want to improve your entertainment setup and take the audio experience to the next level, then these deals will help you get started:

Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) $35 $100 Save $65 The Google Nest Mini is an entry-level, Assistant-powered smart speaker that packs quite a punch. It doesn't get as loud as the Google Nest Audio, but you can pair two of them together and get a better experience. And for a limited time, you can buy a pair for just $35. $35 at Best Buy

Vizio 5.1 Channel V-Series Soundbar Vizio V51-H6 5.1-channel soundbar $200 $250 Save $50 You only save $50 on the Vizio V51-H6 soundbar, but it's a great deal considering the original price wasn't that high to begin with. It's a 5.1-channel soundbar, which means you're getting more speakers to place across your room. This will give you a nice surround sound experience. $200 at Best Buy

JBL 5.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer $300 $600 Save $300 The JBL 5.1 channel soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a powerful sound system with 300W of total power. It comes with five full-range drivers and two 1-1/4-inch tweeters, along with a 10-inch woofer for powerful bass. You can now save $200 on your purchase, so this soundbar is down to just $300 right now from its usual price of $600. $300 at Best Buy

These are some of the best early Cyber Monday TV and audio deals you can find right now. We've just started curating the best deals, and we'll continue to update this page with more listings over the next few weeks. Make sure you bookmark this page or stay tuned in to all our social channels.