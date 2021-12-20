These are the best CyberPowerPC cases you can buy in 2021

It’s been a pretty rough year for PC enthusiasts due to the ongoing chip shortage on the market. Buying a new graphics card at retail price is still very difficult unless you’re willing to wait for 6-8 months. This is why we think picking up a pre-built PC is the best way to own a computer in 2021. Sure, it’s not going to reward you with the satisfaction of building your own PC, but at least you won’t have to worry about the stocks or pay an absurd amount of money. There are plenty of reliable places to shop for pre-built PCs on the market and CyberPowerPC happens to be one of them. CyberPowerPC makes some high-quality PCs using all the high-performance, reliable components across the different price ranges. The company also uses some of the best PC cases in the business for its builds. In this article, we’ll be taking a look at some of the best CyberPowerPC cases you can buy in 2021.

Note: CyberPowerPC doesn’t manufacture PC cases. Instead, the company uses third-party cases for its pre-built PCs. We’ll be checking out the overall best builds you can buy along with the PC case used for the build.

Best overall Cyberpowerpc case: Gamer Infinity 8000

The Cyberpowerpc Gamer Infinity 8000 is, without a doubt, one of the best PCs you can buy right now. This build uses the In Win 101 mid-tower PC case with a tempered glass side panel. It’s available in both white and black color variants, and we think both of them look equally good. The In Win 101 case used for this is particular build is one of the best-looking cases on the market. The Gamer Infinite 8000 Cyberpower PC comes with an Intel Core i7-11700K CPU. This isn’t one of the newer Alder Lake chips, but it’s still powerful. The Core i7-11700K used for this build is an octa-core CPU with 16 threads. It comes with a base clock of 2.50GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.8GHz. This CPU also comes with an integrated GPU, but you do get a dedicated GPU in this rig.

The Core i7-11700K is an unlocked CPU, but it’s not overclocked in this rig by default. However, you can manually overclock it provided you also configure the PC with a better cooling solution for the CPU. By default, the Gamer Infinity 8000 PC comes with a CyberPowerPC Masterliquid Lite 120mm ARGB liquid cooler. 120mm AIO isn’t suitable for overclocking, so keep that in mind. You might want to pick up at least a 240mm AIO if you’re looking to overclock this chip. For GPU, the Gamer Infinite 8000 PC is configured with an RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. CyberPowerPC doesn’t explicitly mention the GPU brand, but you’ll get one of the reliable units from their partners.

The Gamer Infinity 8000 PC uses an MSI MPG Z590 ATX motherboard. This is one of the best Z590 motherboards on the market right now. We’ve also included this exact motherboard in our collection of the best motherboards too. You also get 16GB of ADATA XPG Z1 DDR4 memory with 3200MHz memory speeds. For storage, we’re looking at a 240GB M.2 SSD and a 1TB SATA drive for a hybrid storage solution. The Gamer Infinity 8000 PC also comes with some thoughtful extras including the high definition on-board 7.1 audio, Gigabit LAN, a Cyberpowerpc mouse and keyboard, and more. You only get a single case fan with the In Win 101 PC case, so you might want to add a couple of more fans for better airflow.

CyberPowerPC is also using an 800W PSU for the build, which we think is quite adequate for the kind of internals used for this build. All in all, we think the Gamer Infinity 8000 is one of the best CyberPowerPC cases you can buy that comes with a well-kitted build. You don’t have to add anything extra, except for maybe a better AIO liquid cooler for the CPU and a couple of case fans for better airflow. You can check out this build by hitting the link below. We’re also leaving a separate link to the In Win 101 PC case if you want to buy the case separately to drop your own components inside.

CyberPowerPC Gamer Infinity 8000 PC The CyberPowerPC Gamer Infinity 8000 PC is one fo the best pre-built machines you can buy right now. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

In Win 101 PC case The In Win 101 is an ATX mid-tower that's used for this by CyberPowerPC. This is one of the best-looking PC cases you can buy right now. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Alternate best pick: Nvidia RTX Studio 100

CyberPowerPC also has plenty of PC builds that are based on one of the newer Intel Alder Lake CPUs. The Nvidia RTX Studio 100 is one of them. This particular build uses a Core i5-12600K, which we think is currently the best CPU on the market. The Nvidia RTX Studio 100 also has a lot of other things going for it including the Phanteks Evolv X ATX mid-tower PC case that’s being used for the build by default. This futuristic-looking PC case is made out of anodized aluminum and it comes with a black-colored tempered glass on the side that lets you see the internal of the build.

The Phanteks Evolv X is a fairly closed cabinet with not a lot of space dedicated for air vents. That being said, we think the build should be fine as long as you’re using a couple of case fans and a good quality liquid cooler for the CPU. The Core i5-12600K used in this build, in case you don’t know, comes with six performance cores and 12 efficiency cores. It has a base frequency of 3.70GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.90GHz. CyberPowerPC is using the ASUS Prime Z690 motherboard for the build that comes with an Intel Z690 chipset and an LGA 1700 CPU socket.

For the price, you also get a DeepCool Castle 240mm AIO liquid cooler for the CPU. This is quite powerful by itself, which means you don’t have to spend more for getting a better AIO cooler for the Core i5-12600K. For GPU, CyberPowerPC is using an RTX 3060 GPU with 12GB GDDR6 VRAM. You also get a hybrid storage solution which includes a 500GB MSI M390 NVMe M.2 SSD and a Seagate 2TB SATA hard drive. For system memory, we’re looking at 32GB DDR4 memory by default, which is great. CyberPowerPC is topping off the build with a 750W PSU, which we think is enough for a build with this kind of component.

The Phanteks Evolv X PC case used for the build is pretty good but we’d recommend picking something that has more air vents for better airflow. Either that, or you’ll have to spend more money for the case fans because this particular cabinet only comes with two fans by default. As far as the front IO panel is concerned, you get two USB 3.0 ports, a USB 3.1 Type C port, a couple of audio ports, and a power button.

The Nvidia RTX Studio 100 build is arguably one of the best value-for-money CyberPowerPC cases you can pick up. It comes with a solid set of internals for the price, including one of the new Intel Alder Lake chips, a Z690 motherboard, and an RTX 3060 GPU. CyberPowerPC also adds some thoughtful extras with the build including a pair of keyboards and mice, lifetime technical support, a copy of Windows 11 Home, and more. You can configure it with better internals if you want, but we think it has pretty good internals by default for the asking price.

CyberPowerPC Nvidia Studio100 PC The CyberPowerPC Nvidia Studio 100 is a fantastic rig that uses Intel's Alder Lake CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Phanteks Evolv X ATX PC case The Phanteks Evolv X is an ATX mid-tower case that's suitable for a lot of builds across different categories. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Best high-performance CyberPowerPC build: Nvidia RTX Studio 300

The Nvidia RTX Studio 300 build from CyberPowerPC also uses the Phanteks Evolv X mid-tower ATX PC case. But for this one, CyberPowerPC is using more powerful components including a Core i9-12900K CPU and an RTX 3080 GPU. This is the kind of PC you’d buy if you want nothing but the best absolute best when it comes to performance — be it for gaming or content creation. CyberPowerPC has made necessary adjustments to the build to offer better components along with the new CPU and the GPU by default.

The Intel Core i7-12900K is the best high-performance chip you can buy on the market right now. It’s currently our pick for the best CPU you can buy on the market, trading blows with the Ryzen 9 5950X. This Alder Lake CPU comes with as many as eight performance cores with a base clock speed of 3.20GHz. We’re also looking at 5.20GHz Turbo frequency and 30MB cache. This particular variant of the CPU comes with an integrated GPU, but CyberPowerPC is adding a dedicated GPU for the price too. The company is also using an ASUS Prime Z690 motherboard by default, although you can upgrade it to something that’s more powerful too.

This particular motherboard only supports DDR4 memory, so you get 32GB of DDR4 memory with memory speeds of up to 3200MHz. For storage, you get 1TB WD Blue SN550 PCIe NVMe SSD and 4TB SATA HDD hybrid solution. It’s safe to say that this PC comes with plenty of storage. For GPU, you’re looking at an RTX 3080 GPU with 10GB of GDDR6 video memory. You can always step up to something that’s a bit more powerful but we think the 3080 GPU is pretty good for most workloads, even outside of just gaming.

For cooling, the PC comes fitted with a couple of case fans fr airflow. We recommend a bit more fans since the Phanteks Evolv X isn’t exactly known for its cooling capabilities. The CPU is kept cool by a DeepCool Castle 240mm AIO liquid cooler. This 240mm AIO should be enough as long as you’re not trying to overclock the system. The Core i9-12900K is a fully unlocked CPU that can hit some pretty high clock speeds. However, we recommend picking up at least a 360mm AIO for cooling. You can also choose to go with some other PC case as CyberPowerPC lets you configure the components that go into the build.

Overall, we think the Nvidia RTX Studio 300 build from CyberPowerPC is a solid rig. Looking at the configuration for the price, we think it’ll be able to handle even the most demanding workloads. You also get an 850W power supply unit for the rig, which is plenty to push the limits of both the CPU as well as the GPU. You can also purchase the Phanteks Evolv X ATX PC case separately, but we think buying this pre-built machine is a better choice as you may or may not be able to find an RTX 3080 in stock.

CyberPowerPC Nvidia RTX Studio 300 PC The Nvidia RTX Studio 300 PC is a high-performance rig powered by a Core i9-12900K and an RTX 3080 GPU. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Alternate best pick: Syber Cube Xtreme 400

The CyberPowerPC Syber Cube Xtreme 400 PC is a one-of-a-kind rig that uses a very unique PC case. This particular Syber Cube case used for the build is essentially a full-tower ATX case with plenty of room inside the chassis. It comes with a dual-chamber design too, which means there are separate compartments inside the chassis for the PSU, drives, and cables. There aren’t too many PC cases out there on the market with a dual-chamber design, so this is a great option to consider. The best thing about this is PC case is that it comes with three tempered glass panel that lets you see inside the chassis from all three exposed angles. You also get a ton of RGB lights thanks to the five ARGB fans that are included in the case.

This is one of the only builds in this collection that comes with five case fans. The Syber Gaming Cube case has a very unique design. The dark tempered glass makes it stand out from a bunch of other cases on the market. You also get a couple of RGB light strips to enhance the overall look and feel of the cabinet. As a full-tower PC case, you also get a ton of space inside the chassis to build easily. The motherboard ports are located at the bottom, so might take a little while to get used to it, but it does a great job of hiding all the unwanted cables. The exact model of the case is not available to buy separately yet, but it’s expected to go on sale soon. We’ll update the article with a buying link once it’s live.

CyberPowerPC is including an Intel Core i9-11900K CPU by default for the asking price of this rig. The Core i9-11900K may not be as powerful as the new Alder Lake 12900K, but it’s a fantastic CPU that’s capable of handling even the most demanding workloads. It comes with 8 cores and 16 threads to deliver a solid performance across different kinds of workloads. It has a base frequency of 3.60GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.90GHz. CyberPowerPC is using an MSI MPG Z590 motherboard for this build. It comes with an LGA 1200 CPU socket and the Z590 chipset for the 11th gen chips. For memory, you’re looking at 32GB of DDR4 RAM with speeds of up to 320MHz in dual channels.

The hybrid storage solution for the PC includes a 1TB M.2 SSD from WD and a 4TB SATA HDD. You get plenty of storage, with more upgrades in the future. CyberPowerPC is using the DeepCool Castle 240mm AIO by default for this build, you can replace it with a bunch of other available options for better cooling. We recommend stepping up to at least a 360mm AIO cooler for the CPU if you plan on overclocking it. For GPU, this particular rig comes with an RTX 3070 graphics card with 8GB GDDR6 video memory. You can check out this PC by hitting the link given below.

Best mini-tower CyberPowerPC build: EVO Mini A 300

If you’re leaning toward a PC case that’s slightly smaller than the ones we’ve seen so far in this collection, then you might want to check CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 300 build. CyberPowerPC is using a Lian Li O11 Air mini-tower for this particular build. This is one of our favorite airflow PC cases that you can buy on the market right now. Despite the small form factor, this particular mini-tower can accommodate an ATX motherboard, complete with high-end components for a powerful rig.

The Lian Li O11 Air Mini, as the name suggests, is an airflow case. This is a slightly updated version of the standard Lian Li O11 Dynamic full-tower case. Except the Mini Tower case is small in size. That being said, we think this case can still be used for a lot f powerful builds. You can use it to build a relatively powerful PC. This particular PC from CyberPowerPC, for instance, comes with a Ryzen 9 5950X CPU. This is AMD’s most powerful CPU on the market right now.

The AMD Ryzen 9 5950X comes with 12 cores and 24 threads. We’re looking at a base clock of 3.7GHz and a turbo clock of 4.80GHz. The Ryzen 9 5950X represents the best of what AMD has to offer in the mainstream CPU space. The CPU inside the build is being cooled with a CyberPowerPC MasterLiquid Lite 120mm AIO liquid cooler. This is a small AIO with a 120mm radiator, but it should be enough as long as you’re not planning to overclock the 5950X to push its limits. We recommend stepping up to either a 240mm or even a 360mm AIO liquid cooler is plan on doing that.

The CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 300 comes with an Nvidia RTX 3080 GPU. This Ampere graphics card comes with 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM. For memory, the Evo Mini A 300 comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory with speeds of up to 3200MHz in a dual channel. The PC also comes with a 1TB Blue SN550 NVMe SSD for storage. There’s no hybrid storage option here, but you can always add more storage drives to the case later. The Lian Li o11 Air Mini is available in both black as well as white color options, so get the option to choose between the ones you like. CyberPowerPC is bundling the rig with an 800W PSU, which is plenty for a build like this.

The Air Mini dual chamber chassis comes with two 140mm and a single 120mm case fans. There’s a mesh panel on the front through which the fresh air can enter the chassis. The case offers space to add more fans, but you’ll have to buy them separately. Overall, we think CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 300 is a solid option to consider if you’re looking for a case that occupies less space on your desk. It’s much better than buying a full-tower PC case that’ll end up taking too much space on the desk. You can also buy the Lian Li O11 Air Mini PC case separately. We’ll a link to that below.

CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 300 PC The CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 300 is a great option for those leaning towards a relatively smaller case that occupies less space. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Lian Li Air Mini O11 The Lian Li Air Mini O11 is a smaller, airflow version of the bigger Dynamic O11 full-tower PC case. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

Second best mini-tower pick: Evo Mini A 200

The Evo Mini A 200 is also a great option to consider if you want a smaller PC. The Evo Mini A 200 is built inside a Phanteks Eclipse P200A PC case. This is a slightly upgraded version of the original Phanteks P200A, but the overall size and most of the feature set remain the same. The Eclipse P200A is a mini-ITX case which means, it’s smaller than the Lian Li O11 Air Mini we saw earlier. Mini-ITX PC cases usually have very limited space due to the small size enclosure. That being said, the CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 200 is packed with some powerful internals.

The CyberPowerPC Eclipse P200A mini-ITX comes with a couple of case fans for airflow, but we recommend adding more if your budget allows for it. Having more fans inside your case will allow the PC to achieve its peak performance without any compromises. There’s a mesh panel on the front for airflow and a tempered glass side panel that lets you see the internals of the build. The front panel IO ports are located towards the bottom of the case and it includes two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type C port, and a couple of audio ports.

The CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 200 PC case comes fully kitted with some powerful internals. You get an AMD Ryzen 7 5800X which is an octa-core CPU with 16 threads. The Ryzen 7 5800X boasts a base clock of 3.80GHz and a turbo frequency of 4.70GHz. The CPU is being cooled by a CyberPowerPC MasterLiquid Lite 120mm AIO CPU cooler. Having a 120mm AIO in a mini-ITX enclosure makes sense due to the size limit. However, we think it’s better to step up a 240mm AIO as the Ryzen 7 5800X tends to run a little hot.

For graphics, the Evo Mini A 200 PC comes with an RTX 3070 Ti with 8GB of GDDR6X VRAM. You can also upgrade to some other GPU, but we think a 3070 Ti will perform well inside a mini-ITX enclosure. You get an ASRock B550 Phantom Gaming ITX motherboard with this build. The ASRock Phantom Gaming is one of our favorite motherboards on the market, so we think this is a good choice. The ITX form-factor of the board will also perfectly fit inside the chassis. You also get 16GB of RAM with speeds of up to 3200MHz. For storage, the CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 200 comes with a 1TB WD SN550 NVMe SSD. There’s no hybrid storage configuration here but you can add it separately.

Overall, we think the Evo Mini A 200 case is a great option to consider. Sure, you can get bigger chassis for this price, but the Evo Mini A 200 is targeted at those who want a small chassis. It also comes with an 800W PSU, which is good for the kind of internals we’re looking at for this build. You can also buy the Phanteks Eclipse P200A PC case separately, and we’ll leave a link to that below.

CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 200 PC case The CyberPowerPC Evo Mini A 200 is one of the best mini-ITX systems you can buy. It's packed with powerful internals with potent cooling solution. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Phanteks Eclipse P200A PC case The Phanteks Eclipse P200A mini-ITX is good for those who're looking to buy a small case for their setup. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from Amazon

High-end full-tower build: Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba

If you’re looking for a high-end PC with the best performance, then you might want to check out the Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba. Yes, it’s quite the name, but this is an expensive rig that comes with nothing but the absolute best. CyberPowerPC decided to go all-in on this. This particular build uses a Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL full tower case. This PC case is our pick for the best PC cases you can buy in 2021, so definitely think it’s worth considering. CyberPowerPC has also managed to fill the internals of this chassis high-end components.

For starters, you get an Intel Core i9-12900K with this build. The Core i9-12900K is currently the best CPU on the market right now, so you’re guaranteed to get the best performance across different workloads. The Core i9-12900K boasts a hybrid architecture performance and efficiency cores. You’re looking at a base frequency of 3.20GHz and a turbo frequency of 5.20GHz.

The Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba CyberPowerPC case comes with a 360mm AIO CPU cooler. You’ll need this kind of high-end cooler to tame the Core i9-12900K, especially when it’s overclocked. You get an ASUS Prime Z690 motherboard as default for this build. This motherboard comes with Intel’s Z690 chipset and an LGA 1700 CPU socket for the new Alder Lake chips. CyberPowerPC has a couple of different motherboards to choose from, so be sure to pick the one that suits your needs.

The default motherboard that comes with this build supports DDR5 memory. CyberPowerPC has decided to add 32GB of DDR5 memory with speeds of up to 4800MHz. For storage, you get a single 2TB Samsung 980 Pro NVMe SSD. This is also one of the best M.2 SSDs you can buy on the market right now, so no complaints here too. For graphics cards, the CyberPowerPC comes with an RTX 3090 GPU with 24GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 is currently the best and the most powerful GPU on the market right now, so this PC should be able to handle all kinds of 3D workloads including gaming, content creation, and more. The build also packs a generous 1,000W PSU for a reliable power supply to all components.

One thing that is worth highlighting here is the fact that you don’t get any fans with this case. This means you’ll have to spend more money on the fans. Lian Li is one of those case manufacturers that doesn’t offer any pre-installed fans, so keep that in mind. This particular case is available in both white and silver color options, and we think both of them look equally good. All things considered, the Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba is a great build. It’s one of the most expensive PCs you’ll find on the internet, but it’s also fully kitted with some of the best components on the market. You can also buy the Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL case separately for your build. We’ll leave a link to that below.

Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba PC The Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba is as good and expensive as it gets in the PC building space. This high-performance rig comes with all the bells and whistles. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic The Lian-Li PC-O11 Dynamic is arguably one of the best PC cases on the market right now. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from B&H

Alternate pick for high-end full tower: Hyper Liquid Pro

The Hyper Liquid Pro CyberPowerPC is another fantastic build that’s worth considering if you’re looking for something powerful. This build is based on the Lian Li O11 Dynamic case. It’s essentially the same as the Lian Li O11 Dynamic XL, except this one’s slightly smaller. This is a mid-tower PC case while the previous one we saw was a full tower case. This mid-tower unit is, however, one of the biggest mid-tower chassis you’ll find on the market. There’s plenty of room inside the chassis for all the high-end components you can find for it.

The Lian Li O11 Dynamic also comes with a dual-chamber design. You can install a lot of fans and radiators inside the chassis, making it a perfect case for a high-performance build. The best thing about CyberPowerPC build is that you get three 120mm RGB fans included in the price. This means you don’t have to spend more on the fans. Having more fans in your build will allow for better airflow. And you’ll need all the airflow mainly because this one packs an Intel Core i7-12700K CPU. This is one of the newer Alder Lake chips with a hybrid architecture. It comes with a base clock of 3.60GHz and a turbo frequency of 5.0GHz.

CyberPowerPC is also overclocking the CPU out of the box. The company is using a 360mm AIO CPU cooler for cooling the chip. For graphics, this particular PC comes with an MSI RTX 3080 VENTUS GPU with 10GB of GDDR6X VRAM. The GPU is fitted with a custom water block for cooling to keep cool at all times. And since we’re looking at an Alder Lake build, the PC comes with an ASUS Prime Z690 motherboard. There’s no support for DDR4 memory on this board, but you can choose between a couple of options including the ones with support for DDR5 memory.

By default, the PC comes with 16GB of DDR4 memory with speeds of up to 3200MHz. For storage, you get a hybrid solution with 1TB Gigabyte Aorus NVMe M.2 SSD and a 4TB SATA HDD. It’s safe to say that you won’t need more storage, at least for a few years under normal usage. CyberPowerPC is bundling the PC with a 1000W PSU, which we think should be good enough for the components used in this build. You also get some more thoughtful additions like high-definition on-board 7.1 audio, a mouse and keyboard, gigabit internet, and more. The PC case is only available in one, but we think it looks pretty good.

Overall, we think the Hyper Liquid Pro PC is a great option. It may not be as powerful as the Hyper Liquid Alloy Black Mamba build we saw earlier, but this is also quite powerful and it should be able to handle just about any workload be it gaming or content creation. Notably, you can also buy the Lian Li O11 Dynamic PC case separately too, be sure to check it out if you don’t want a pre-built system.

Hyper Liquid Pro The Hyper Liquid Pro PC is one of the most powerful PCs you can buy right now. It comes with a Core i7-12700K and an RTX 3080 GPU with a custom heatsink. Features: Pros: Cons: Buy from CyberPowerPC

Best CyberPowerPC cases to buy: Final thoughts

That brings us to the end of this collection. We’ve managed to add a lot of good builds in this collection for you to check out. CyberPowerPC doesn’t manufacturer its own PC case, so we’ve also added relevant buying links for the cases separately. We think the Gamer Infinity 8000 case is a solid option to consider for most people. It offers a good value for money with powerful components for reliable performance. You can also step up to the Nvidia RTX Studio 300 if you want something that is more powerful with a minimal look. Lastly, we’ve also added some small form factor case builds that pack a punch.

Buying a pre-built machine isn’t always an option for most people, but we think that’s the only way you can grab the parts you need. A lot of the builds in this collection run a little expensive, but we think it’s still better than emptying your pockets to scalpers for stocks. We’ll continue to look for better builds and cases to add to this collection, so keep an eye on this page. As always, you can also join our XDA Computing Forums to discuss your builds and get more product recommendations from the experts in the community.