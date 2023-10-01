DDR5 is the next generation of system memory for desktop and laptop computers and the best motherboard with the necessary DIMM slots is required to use it. We've put together a list of only the best DDR5 motherboards for AMD and Intel processors, allowing you to enjoy faster RAM speeds and other new features over DDR4.
Asus ROG Strix X670E-E GamingBest AMD motherboard
MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFiBest Intel motherboard
GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AXBest alternative AMD motherboard
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 HeroBest alternative Intel motherboard
Asus TUF Gaming B650-PlusBest value AMD motherboard
Our top picks for the best DDR5 motherboards in 2023
Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming
The AMD motherboard to buy for DDR5 RAM
The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is a high-end Asus motherboard that supports PCIe 5.0 graphics, three PCIe 5.0 SSDs, and high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs thanks to its large 18+2 stage VRM.
The Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming is one of our favorite motherboards for AMD Ryzen 7000 processors. It has full DDR5 support, PCIe 5.0 support on the main PCI slot, as well as an additional three PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSD slots. It's slightly on the expensive side of the motherboard market but it's worth the price if you're able to take advantage of the array of features. An 18+2 VRM configuration for power delivery is also superb for overclocking the best AMD CPUs with DDR5 RAM.
MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi
This is the DDR5 board for Intel CPU owners
The MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi doesn't just look amazing, it's also got plenty of kit to prove it can go up against the best motherboards out there. We're talking about DDR5, PCIe 5.0, numerous fan headers, and solid I/O across the board.
For Intel processors, we'd recommend the MSI MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi for 12th and 13th Gen chips. The processors support both DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, but we'd go with the latest and greatest in system memory now that the generation has had some time to mature. Performance is superior to DDR4 and the MPG Z790 Carbon WiFi is a solid foundation for a PC. We included it in our collection of the best Intel motherboards. It has PCIe 5.0 support on the main PCI slot and some of the M.2 slots too.
GIGABYTE X670 AORUS Elite AX
Another great choice for building an AMD PC with DDR5 RAM
The Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX has the essentials for a high-end gaming PC, including support for DDR5-6666 memory, four M.2 slots for SSDs (one of which supports PCIe 5.0), and a 16-stage VRM.
A great alternative motherboard for AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors is the Gigabyte X670 Aorus Elite AX. It's more affordable than the Asus motherboard we'd recommend as our top pick, but still manages to support lightning-fast DDR5 RAM and even has a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot for SSDs. The power delivery isn't quite as robust as more premium options, including the aforementioned Asus board, but it's more than enough for handling even the most power-hungry AMD chip.
ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero
Solid DDR5 and 12th/13th Gen performance
Asus's ROG Maximus Z790 Hero is expensive, but right now it's the most impressive motherboard for Intel CPUs if you're an enthusiast chasing the very best. It's also a great choice if you're a keen overclocker.
A solid runner-up for Intel fans is the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Hero. It's similar to our AMD top pick in that it supports DDR5 RAM, PCIe 5.0 support for the main expansion slot and a few M.2 slots, and has a reliable 20+1 phase power delivery design. This enables the motherboard to be used as a stable overclocking bench for even an Intel Core i9-13900K, taking full advantage of the performance headroom with DDR5 RAM.
Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus
This is a great motherboard for most PC builds
The Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus is a midrange motherboard with support for PCIe 5.0 SSDs and midrange to high-end Ryzen 7000 CPUs.
It's not a requirement to spend a lot of money on an AMD motherboard to enjoy DDR5 support. The Asus TUF Gaming B650-Plus is a more affordable foundation for a capable PC build without sacrificing too many features. We wouldn't recommend pushing the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X too hard with this board, but it's more than good enough for a high-end gaming machine with DDR5 and PCIe 5.0 support across the board.
MSI Pro Z790-A
The only Intel motherboard you truly need
The MSI Pro Z790-A is all about keeping things affordable. It's a Z790 chipset motherboard with plenty of high-end features, but nothing too out of reach for those who simply want a decent board for a PC.
MSI's Pro Z790-A wants you to save money, which is why there's no fancy shroud to cover most of the PCB and the feature set is relatively conservative. Although it's half the price of the top recommended Intel motherboards for 12th and 13th Gen chips, there's plenty to appreciate with this motherboard. We've got DDR5 RAM support, PCIe 5.0 on the main card slot and a good array of rear I/O ports, but no PCIe 5.0 for M.2 SSDs.
ASUS ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming WIFI
An excellent choice for more compact AMD PCs
This compact ITX ASUS ROG Strix X670E motherboard has everything you'll need for a powerful PC that can fit inside a smaller form factor chassis.
The most compact motherboard we'd recommend for AMD systems is the Asus ROG Strix X670E-I Gaming. This thing has everything you need for a powerful PC built with DDR5 RAM support, a full-size PCie 5.0 slot, and enough ports on the rear for connecting all your devices. There's not enough space on the board itself for multiple M.2 slots, beefier power delivery, and countless headers making it more of a challenge to build a PC in larger cases.
Gigabyte Z790I AORUS Ultra
The motherboard to buy for smaller AMD systems
Gigabyte's Z790I AORUS Ultra is an impressive compact motherboard with everything you'd require for a powerful Intel PC. Being such a small platform, only a single PCI slot is available, alongside just two DIMM slots for DDR5 RAM, but there are two M.2 slots, a few headers, and decent rear I/O.
Rounding off our list of recommendations is the small yet mighty Gigabyte Z790I Aorus Ultra. This is a great motherboard for a more compact chassis. It may only have one full-size PCI slot, but it supports PCIe 5.0 speeds. Gigabyte even worked in not one but two M.2 storage slots for NVMe SSDs and a few headers to connect all your internal fans. It'll still be able to handle an Intel Core i9-13900K, so long as you don't do any overclocking.
How to choose the best DDR5 motherboard
Picking the best DDR5 motherboard for AMD and Intel systems is primarily driven by the socket. So long as it matches up with the processor, you'll be good to go. Our collection of motherboards is superb for building an Intel or AMD PC with full support for memory profiles through XMP and EXPO. Whether you're in the market for something more affordable or a motherboard that will be reliable with heavier overclock profiles, there's something for almost everyone here.
If we had to recommend just one AMD or Intel motherboard, for Team Red we'd use the superb Asus ROG Strix X670E-E Gaming with its reliable UEFI BIOS and great array of features. For Intel, there's nothing better than the MSI MPGZ790 Carbon WiFi without spending ridiculous amounts of money. Both motherboards support PCIe 5.0 and DDR5 and come with plenty of headers and ports for connecting just about anything to the PC.
