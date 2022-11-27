DDR5 is still a relatively new kid on the block, but that hasn't stopped some module kits from being discounted for Black Friday. In order to enjoy the benefits of the newer standard of system memory, you need to be using the latest Intel or AMD processors. These best Black Friday deals on DDR5 RAM will help you do just that whilst saving some money in the process.

It's important to ensure your motherboard and CPU support DDR5 RAM before buying a kit. It's more straightforward with AMD as Ryzen 7000 series processors and AM5 motherboards ditched DDR4 to only support DDR5. Intel has included support for both DDR and DDR5 with its 12th and 13th Gen processors, but motherboards can only support one or the other.

RAM designed for Intel systems makes use of XMP for overclocking whereas AMD processors us EXPO, but they can be used interchangeably without a performance hit. EXPO on Intel, XMP on AMD, it makes no difference.

Source: TEAMGROUP TEAMGROUP Elite DDR5-4800 (2x16) RAM Best Value $117 $153 Save $36 Looking to upgrade your PC to DDR5 but don't want to spend too much? TEAMGROUP has you covered with its affordable range of Elite DDR5-4800 RAM. $117 at Amazon

TEAMGROUP's Elite DDR5-4800 RAM kit offers brilliant value for those seeking next-gen RAM. It has two 16GB modules that while running at base DDR5 speeds, offer better overall performance than similarly priced DDR4 RAM. But there are plenty of other DDR5 kits on sale right now. Here's our collection of favorites:

Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 (2x16GB) $150 $225 Save $75 Upgrading to RAM such as this Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5-5200 32GB (2x16GB) kit would create one powerful PC. With a supported Intel motherboard and CPU, you'll be able to play harder and get more done. $150 at Amazon

Corsair Vengeance DDR5 RAM $260 $280 Save $20 This low-profile DDR5-5200 RAM would be perfect in more compact builds where space is a luxury. Optimized for Intel with XMP, this 64GB kit is a solid buy at this price. $260 at Amazon

Source: Corsair Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 (2x16GB) RAM (White) $158 $215 Save $57 This is almost identical to the Corsair Vengeance DDR5-5200 64GB kit above, but it has half the capacity, is more affordable, and comes in white! $158 at Amazon

Source: Crucial Crucial DDR5-4800 (2x32GB) $254 $300 Save $46 Black Friday has discounted this impressively large 64GB DDR5-4800 kit from Crucial. It won't win you over with its looks, but these sticks are more than fast enough. $254 at Amazon

Source: Kingston Kingston Fury Beast Black DDR5-6000 (2x8GB) RAM $254 $300 Save $46 Kingston's Fury Beast Black DDR5-6000 RAM consists of two 8GB modules that are capable of some serious speeds. Do more on your PC with this discounted upgrade. $254 at Amazon

Source: Kingston Kingston Fury Beast RGB DDR5-5200 (2x32GB) RAM $307 $364 Save $57 Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 RAM kits certainly look the part and they're also relatively fast, clocking in at 5200MT/s. This 64GB kit is currently on sale this Black Friday. $307 at Amazon

We're highlighting yet another TEAMGROUP RAM kit as they offer better value than the competition, especially this Black Friday. Here we have a 64GB kit with two 32GB modules. This is some serious capacity, allowing you to do much more before running out of memory.

Source: TEAMGROUP TEAMGROUP Elite Plus DDR5-4800 (2x32GB) RAM Maximum Capacity $233 $304 Save $71 Save money on this TEAMGROUP 64GB RAM kit. It's not quick but still manages to provide a performance boost if you frequently overload your browser with tabs. $233 at Amazon

DDR4 vs. DDR5: What's the difference?

You've seen the deals on DDR5 RAM but also know of some DDR4 discounts, so what's the difference between the two generations? Most importantly, DDR5 modules are able to cram much more capacity compared to DDR4 with the newer-gen sticks capable of holding as much as 128GB. Then there are clock speeds, which are expected to go as high as 8,400MT/s.

To put that into perspective, the best DDR4 kits can hit speeds of 5,333MT/s last we checked. That's after many years of maturity, so one could hope we'll see almost 10,000MT/s with DDR5. An issue DDR5 has against DDR4 right now is latency, which lessens the performance gains we'd usually see from such an improvement to the aforementioned speeds.