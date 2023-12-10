Random access memory (RAM for short) is an integral part of any gaming PC. The system memory is responsible for storing data for quick access by the CPU and other components. Think of it as a super-charged SSD. The faster the RAM (and more you have available) the better the performance you'll be able to enjoy with resource-intensive games and software. I'm going to run you through my best DDR5 RAM picks for gaming.

Move aside 32GB and 64GB RAM kits. Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR5 kit with a whopping 128GB capacity is entering the fight. This is only required for heavier software and resource demand.

This TeamGroup T-Force Delta RGB DDR5 RAM kit offers two modules with striking designs and massive RGB diffusers atop the heat spreaders. Performance is good and the timings aren't too bad either, making them great for gaming.

If you're on a tighter budget, I'd recommend this Crucial kit, which offers DDR5-5600 speeds and 32GB of capacity. It won't win awards for performance, but you likely won't be able to tell the difference in many PC titles.

For the best performance, I'd go for DDR5 RAM such as this Patriot Viper Xtreme 5 kit. Two 16GB modules are capable of hitting speeds up to 8000MT/s before manual overclocking with timings of 38-48-48-84 at 1.45V.

Looks are entirely subjective, but I adore the way the Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB DDR5 modules look. The build quality feels as impressive as the available speeds and you will not be disappointed with the RGB lighting effects.

Are you building a system with limited internal space? Kingston's Fury Beast DDR5 RAM may be just what you require with its compact dimensions. These modules may not be as flashy as other kits, but they're just as fast.

Corsair's Vengeance RAM offers the best value in terms of performance and price. It's positioned well with a good selection of speeds and capacities, allowing you to kit out your gaming rig with solid memory.

G.Skill makes some of the best-looking RAM on the market and the Trident Z5 RGB also happens to perform extremely well in-game. You'll be able to grab modules with some ridiculously high speeds, providing plenty of gaming bandwidth.

Choosing the best gaming DDR5 RAM

The best DDR5 RAM for gaming can be any kit from my collection of recommendations. The latest PC games will happily run on any DDR5 kit with compatible AMD and Intel processors. My favorite choice is G.SKILL's Trident Z5 RGB. Not only do these modules look amazing, but they run very well too. You can even push them further with some manual overclocking and configuration to get the most out of the RAM.

It's not required to spend more than $100 on DDR5 RAM, however. Crucial has a barebones kit with two modules, 32GB capacity, and decent speeds for less than $100. The newer generation of system memory is still typically more expensive than DDR4, but 32GB for just south of $100 is a good price to pay for the luxury of faster speeds and other improvements introduced with DDR5.

Memory usually comes supporting Intel XMP and AMD EXPO, which are automated overclocking profiles that can be enabled in UEFI BIOS. Whilst they're generally designed to be used with select chips, it is possible to use Intel XMP-optimized RAM with AMD processors and vice versa.