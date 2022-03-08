Here’s how you can pre-order Apple’s powerful new Mac Studio

Apple has officially announced the Mac Studio, and it’s a beast. The base model comes with the firm’s M1 Max processor, but it can be configured with the all-new M1 Ultra. The chip uses a new process that Apple calls UltraFusion to basically glue two M1 Max processors together. The result is performance that seems to be unbeatable.

All of that sits in a package that doesn’t even have to be blocked by your monitor. It pretty much looks like a couple of Mac Mini PCs stacked on top of each other. It also packs four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and more.

How to pre-order the Mac Studio

The Apple Mac Studio is available for pre-order now, and shipping dates are already getting pushed out.

It starts at $1,999, and that gets you a 10-core M1 Max with a 24-core GPU and 16-core Neural Engine, 32GB memory, and a 512GB SSD. This is by far the cheapest way to get a PC with an M1 Max chipset inside. In a 14-inch MacBook Pro, a similarly specced unit would cost you $2,899, so the Mac Studio might not look so expensive now.

Of course, it gets a lot more expensive if you want an M1 Ultra chipset. The least expensive option for that is $3,799, and that comes with 64GB memory and a 512GB SSD.

Naturally, the M1 Ultra isn’t for everyone. It is a very powerful chip, and it’s more of a specialty product at this point. If you’re looking at something more along the lines of a workstation, this might be something that you’d be looking at. Of course, Apple did tease a new Mac Pro that’s still going to be announced at a later date.

Right now, the only place that you can pre-order Apple’s Mac Studio is the company’s own website.

While shipping dates on all units are pushed back, the official release date is March 18. If you’re lucky, you might be able to find one in stores.