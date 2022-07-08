These are the best deals for the Apple MacBook Air M2 (2022)

Apple revealed the all-new MacBook Air (2022), along with macOS Ventura, during the main keynote of WWDC22. This welcome addition to the Mac lineup packs the latest M2 chip. This means apps for Apple silicon will perform best on this computer — as they’re specifically optimized for this processor. Apart from the upgraded M2 SoC, this MacBook features a more modern chassis design. It looks similar to that Apple introduced on the notched 2021 MacBook Pro models. Notably, it also adds new color options. The available finishes for the MacBook Air M2 (2022) are Midnight and Starlight — in addition to the familiar Space Gray and Silver. Now you must be wondering where you can buy this $1,199 Apple notebook from. These are the best deals for the MacBook Air M2 (2022).

The best MacBook Air M2 (2022) deals

Best Buy

The MacBook Air (2022)’s listing is live on Best Buy. It’s available in several hardware configurations, including finish and storage option varieties. Best Buy also allows you to pay through monthly installments — if you’re not ready to pay for it in one go.

Adorama

Adorama is also offering this new Mac in several configurations and colors to choose from. If it’s your retailer of choice, you can get 1,199 reward points if you buy the base model of the MacBook Air.

Apple Store

The Apple Store is the official place to get the MacBook Air from. It’s available in all finishes and hardware configurations. Additionally, you get to choose the physical keyboard’s language and have the company (for an additional fee) preload Final Cut Pro or Logic Pro. Lastly, you also get the option to pay through monthly installments, not to mention the 3% cash back if you purchase it with Apple Card.

It’s always a wise idea to buy new products — especially expensive ones — from authorized and official retailers. This way you’re guaranteed to receive a genuine, unused device. While some places might have tempting price tags, keep in mind that you mind end up with a fake product.

Which of the four MacBook Air finishes will you be going for? Let us know in the comments section below.