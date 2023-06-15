The Motorola Razr+ is the next premium foldable smartphone from the company that started the flip phone category with the original Razr. While this new foldable comes in one configuration with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you can get it in three colors: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and the T-Mobile exclusive Viva Magenta. The $1,000 sticker price is hefty, and it's more expensive than the more basic Razr (2023), but it happily undercuts the rival 256GB variant of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 by $60. The biggest draw here is its larger cover display. This 3.6-inch, 1066x1056 resolution screen with up to 144Hz refresh rate is big enough to do tasks on, like reply to messages or use as a large viewfinder for selfies.

Preorders go live on June 15 at carriers and June 16 everywhere else and will officially be on sale starting June 23. We've hunted across the internet to find the best deals possible, whether you want to buy it unlocked or from a wireless carrier.

Motorola Razr+: Best places to buy the phone unlocked

Best Buy

Best Buy is an official retailer for the Moto Razr+, but at this time, the only action to take is to sign up for notifications when the device goes live. While promotions are unclear at this time, we'll update this page once we know more. The demand for this premium foldable could be considerable, so sign up to know when the preorders go live if you're thinking of purchasing this device.

Moto Razr+ (2023) Best Buy is an official launch partner, with the Infinite Black and Glacier Blue colors on offer. You can hit the Notify Me button to get emailed once the Razr+ is available to order. $1000 at Best Buy

Motorola

Motorola will have preorders open on June 16 for the new Razr+. All three colors will be available, Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, and the Pantone color of the year, Viva Magenta. The preorder bonuses are unclear at this time, so we'll update things as we hear more. Until then, head on to Motorola.com to register your interest if you think this might be the foldable for you.

Moto Razr+ (2023) The Motorola Razr+ will be available to preorder from Motorola starting on June 16. You can sign up to get updates about the preorder process. See at Motorola

Motorola Razr+: Best places to buy the carrier-locked model

AT&T

AT&T is offering the Motorola Razr+ for $5 per month, no trade-in required. That's a saving of $820 off the MSRP for new and existing customers on qualifying unlimited plans. AT&T Business customers can get the Razr+ for $510 on a two-year service commitment. Check your zip code against the 5G coverage map before you purchase.

Moto Razr+ (2023) For a limited time, new and existing customers can save $820 on the Razr+ with no trade-in necessary. Buy at AT&T

T-Mobile

T-Mobile is the only place to get the Viva Magenta colorway of the Razr+. The Infinite Black color is also available, in case you prefer that. You can get the Razr+ for $41.67 per month on a $0 down, no-interest payment plan. Users on the Go5G Plus plan can get one free when adding a line or trading in an eligible device. And subscribers on Go5G or Magenta can get it half off with a trade-in.

Moto Razr+ (2023) The only place to get the Viva Magenta color of the Razr+ is from T-Mobile. Preorders open on June 15, with multiple deals depending on your service plan. Buy at T-Mobile

While several other carriers have shared that the Motorola Razr+ will be available from them, the pre-order pages aren't live at this time. We'll keep this selection updated as the carrier and retailer pages go live. Can Motorola turn the Razr+ into one of the best foldable smartphones of 2023? We'll have to see once we've had a bit more time with the device.

What we do know is that this year will have fierce competition in the foldable phone market from established players like Samsung and upstarts like OnePlus. It feels like the early days of smartphones, with companies trying to innovate with the new form factor. One other thing that's clear is that any foldable phone needs a selection of handy accessories to meet its potential. If you're thinking of picking up this device, check out our collection of the best cases and accessories for the Motorola Razr+ so you have everything you need for launch day.