Best Dell Chromebooks for 2021: Latitude 7410, 3100 2-in-1, and more

Dell is the fifth largest vendor of Chromebooks worldwide, and they offer some of the best Chromebooks available. The company is also known for their reliable business computing solutions. Business customers are no doubt familiar with Dell’s reliable PC solutions, and that same quality and craftsmanship carries over to the Chromebook lines. Education users will also find plenty of offerings from Dell that make perfect classroom companions. In this article we’ll take a look at the best Dell Chromebooks for business, education, and just for fun at home.

Best overall: Latitude 7410 Chromebook enterprise 2-in-1

This is a great overall Chromebook with top-tier specs, designed for business but also great for pro users at home. Amazing things come together on the Latitude 7410 Chromebook Enterprise. Dell combines long-lasting battery life, an optional 4K panel, an aluminum or carbon fiber shell option with ProSupport Plus for a secure and premium cloud-native experience. You can customize the Latitude 7410 with up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD for storage. These specs make this machine one of the most powerful Chromebooks on the market.

In addition to impressive specs, the design of this Chromebook is stunning. There are also other advanced features such as a privacy shutter on the laptop which prevents unintentional capture of images, both accidental or through spyware, to keep unwanted parties from using your webcam. Combine all of this with a durable 17 MIL-STD 810G rating and Chrome Enterprise out of the box, and you have a truly impressive ultra-premium Chromebook.

Latitude 7410 Enterprise Edition This is the ultra-premium Chromebook offering from Dell. If you need top of the line specs or Chrome Enterprise out of the box, this is the perfect machine for you. View at Amazon

Best 2-in-1 value: Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1

If you want a 2-in-1 Chromebook from Dell at a lower price, consider the 3100 series 2-in-1 model. Inside you’ll find the Intel Celeron N4020 (Dual Core, up to 2.8GHz, 4M Cache, 6W processor To round out the specs, you get 4 GB, LPDDR4X RAM and 16 or 32 GB of flash storage, depending on the options chosen. The display features a 11.6″ HD 1366 x 768 WVA 16:9 Touch with Corning® Gorilla® Glass NBT, making this a durable and portable machine.

In terms of connectivity, you get Intel Dual Band Wireless AC 9560 (802.11ac) 2×2 + Bluetooth 5.0. Ports include 2 USB Type-C, 2 USB 3,1 Gen 1, and a Micro SD memory card along with a headphone/microphone combo jack. This 2-in-1 has plenty of options and enough battery life to get through the day.

Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1 If you need a compact 2-in-1 Chromebook, Dell has an excellent option in the Chromebook 11 3100 2-in-1. Durability and long battery life make this a solid daily driver Chromebook. View at Amazon

Best battery life: Chromebook 11 3100 Clamshell

This is simply the clamshell (non 2-in-1) variant in the 3100 series described in the previous section. The internal specs match the 2-in-1 version, but you no longer get a touch-screen display or the 2-in-1 tablet functionality. On the plus side, this clamshell design is not as heavy, weighing about half a pound less. Finally, the clamshell model features improved battery life, with a rating of an additional 1.5 hours of use on average.

Chromebook 11 3100 Clamshell Many users will prefer a classic laptop form factor. If you don't need the 2-in-1 versatility, the 3100 Clamshell model offers improved battery life over its 2-in-1 sibling. View at Amazon

Best for business: Latitude 5400 Enterprise edition

For business consumers not looking to spend over $1,000, the Latitude 5400 offers impressive specs at a slightly lower price. The base model in this series offers a 8th Generation Intel Core i3-8145U Processor (2 Core,4MB Cache,2.1GHz,15W), with 4GB of RAM and 128 GB SSD storage. You can configure this laptop with up to the Intel Core i7, with 16GB of RAM, and 512 GB SSD storage. The display is also configurable, choose either a 14″ HD (1366 x 768) Anti-Glare Non-Touch WLAN Capable or 14″ FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare, Non-Touch display.

Dell has configured this laptop with a lot of ports, including 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1, 2 USB Type-C , HDMI, memory card reader, and a Noble Wedge Lock slot. This Chromebook also has a premium metal design that fits into any boardroom setting. The customizability of the internals along with the flexibility of Chrome Enterprise make this the best solution for small and medium businesses. It’s worth picking up a versatile dock to add desktop functionality at the office.

Latitude 5400 Enterprise Edition While the Latitude 7410 packs in every spec possible, the 5410 takes a more measure approach. Still delivering the essentials with Chromebook Enterprise out of the box. This is the best option for most small business applications. View at Dell

Best for education: Chromebook 3100 Education Edition

Dell has an Education Edition of the popular 3100 series that’s designed to withstand the rigors of the classroom. Featuring the same specs as the 3100 2-in-1 series, this laptop was redesigned to improve durability. The Chromebook 3100 Education Series is rigorously tested to endure the school day and beyond. Students can learn uninterrupted with tamper- and spill-resistant keyboards and a long battery life. It’s tested to survive 5,000 free fall micro-drops and 30-inch drops onto steel, while rubberized edges minimize impacts from drops and bumps.

Students can learn, discover and share without worry thanks to the spill and tamper-resistant keyboard that withstands up to 12 ounces of liquid. Plus, its top mounted design ensures the entire palm rest doesn’t need to be replaced in case of damage to the keyboard. Ports are covered and secured with reinforced brackets, and they’re tested to ensure students can connect and disconnect as many times as they need. Dell also has the option to add LTE connectivity for learners in remote areas without WiFi access.

Chromebook 3100 Education Edition The Education Edition of the 3100 series offers additional reinforcement to the chassis of this popular Chromebook. The rubberized corners and spill resistant keyboard make it perfect for use in any classroom. View at Amazon

Best on a budget: Chromebook 11-3180

Budget conscious users will see the value in picking up an older Chromebook 11 model. This Chromebook features a Dual Core Intel Celeron N3060, 11.6″ screen, 4 GB of RAM, and 16 GB SSD storage. You get 3 USB ports, two of these are USB 2.0 and one is USB 3.0. HDMI and a headphone/microphone jack are also included. While this model is not as modern as others on our list, it’s still durable and has enough battery life to get through the day. If you’re looking to spend under $150 on a Chromebook, this might be the one for you. Due to the small SSD size, we recommend using a cloud platform for all file storage.

Chromebook 11-3180 For bargain hunters, the Chromebook 11-3180 is an older model from Dell that's still relevant. You get similar functionality to the newer 11 inch models, but at less than half the price. View at Amazon

Dell has a Chromebook device for just about everyone, with compact budget-friendly options as well as ultra-premium performance. If you demand the best of the best, check out the Latitude 7410. No doubt this machine is one of the top Dell laptops around. For business users, the customization available on the Latitude 5400 is robust and molds to the needs of your business. Education users have a number of options in the Dell 3100 series, but we recommend the 3100 Education Edition that’s designed for durability. Drop a comment below to let us know which Dell laptop you prefer.