Dell is one of the largest manufacturers of computers in the world, shipping millions of great laptops every year. Its lineup includes everything from budget-minded Chromebooks and Inspiron PCs to high-end XPS Ultrabooks and Alienware gaming laptops on the consumer side, with Vostro, Latitude, and Precision laptops and mobile workstations on the business side. There are a lot of laptops to choose from at any time when shopping at Dell's official website, but Dell also hosts frequent sales events that offer serious discounts on a wide range of devices. With third-party retailer promotions also in mind, I've collected the best Dell laptop deals right here to help you shop.

Best Dell laptop deals

Dell Inspiron 16 (5620) $530 $850 Save $320 Dell is blowing out its Inspiron 16 (5620) with 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U CPU, 16GB of dual-channel RAM, 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 16-inch FHD+ display with anti-glare finish and 60Hz refresh rate. It's down to $530 from the regular $850 price tag. $530 at Dell

Dell XPS 15 (2023) $1599 $1999 Save $400 One of Dell's newest XPS 15 models, released 2023, is currently $400 off. That brings the price down to $1,599 for a premium laptop with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPU, Nvidia RTX 4050 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, and a 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 15.6-inch display has an FHD+ resolution with 500 nits brightness and outstanding color. $1599 at Dell

Dell Inspiron 14 Dell Inspiron 14 $550 $1000 Save $450 This extreme deal knocks 45% (or $450) off the regular $1,000 price, bringing the total down to $550. This discounted config has a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1255U CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and a 14-inch display with brilliant 2240x1400 (2.2K) resolution and anti-glare finish. $550 at Dell

Dell XPS 13 Plus (2023) $1599 $1949 Save $350 One of the most futuristic laptops you can find on the market today is discounted by $350, bringing the total down to $1,599. This laptop has the haptic touchpad, redesigned keyboard, and touch function controls, as well as a Core i7-1360P CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, and 13.4-inch OLED touch display with 3.5K resolution. $1599 at Dell

Dell Precision 7780 $5829 $8986 Save $3157 This monster workstation boasts a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13950HX vPro CPU, Nvidia RTX 4000 Ada GPU, 64GB of RAM, and 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. The 17-inch display has an FHD resolution and boasts 99% DCI-P3 color reproduction, 500 nits brightness, and anti-glare finish. Regularly priced at $8,986, it's currently down to $5,829. $5829 at Dell

Source: Dell Dell Latitude 3440 $1039 $1730 Save $691 This business-focused 14-inch laptop has a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U CPU, 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB SSD, and FHD display with anti-glare finish. It comes with plenty of business features and a durable build. Grab it now for $691 off the regular price, bringing the total down to just $1,039. Not bad for your next business partner. $1039 at Dell

Dell Alienware x17 R2 $2300 $4300 Save $2000 This last-gen gaming laptop is still a killer option, and it's even better with a $2,000 savings going on at Dell. The laptop is absolutely stacked, with a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HK CPU, Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU, 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and 17.3-inch display at 1080p with 480Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. $2300 at Dell

Alienware m18 $1900 $2150 Save $250 Any money saved on the fresh Alienware m18 is welcome; in this case it's $250 off the regular price. That lands you a model with 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700HX CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD, and enormous 18-inch display with QHD+ resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, Nvidia G-Sync, and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction. $1900 at Dell

FAQ

Q: When do the best Dell laptop deals occur?

Aside from major sales events like Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Prime Day, Dell promotions on laptops rotate in and out throughout the year. Dell usually puts a bunch of its products on sale during major holidays and social events (like Memorial Day and back-to-school season), and there are always some deals to check out even if there isn't a major event. Dell collects its laptop deals into a separate section on its website, allowing you to quickly see the full run of discounted devices.

Q: Is it best to shop at Dell's website?

The best laptop deals won't always be found at the official Dell website. Third-party retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and Newegg can also have some great deals on Dell laptops, especially during their own major sales events. However, shopping at Dell does come with some advantages.

If you're a frequent shopper, Dell's Reward program can land you some serious kickback and get you some exclusive deals. Better support for your products is often available, and there are even financing options for items outside of your current budget.

Q: How can you tell if it's a good deal?

Whereas the perfect deals at Amazon can be made easier with a tool like CamelCamelCamel — which displays Amazon pricing history — shopping at a site like Dell.com isn't as straightforward. You can still use shopping tools and your own web savvy to compare prices across retailers, but finding a great deal isn't always easy. That's mainly why we've put together this type of guide, which aims to do most of the work so that you can quickly peruse the best deals on Dell laptops.