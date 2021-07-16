These are the best accessories for the Dell XPS 13

There’s no denying the Dell XPS 13 is a fantastic laptop. In fact, it’s one of the very best laptops you can get right now. It’s no surprise, considering Dell makes plenty of great laptops for different types of users. But as good as any laptop is, there’s always going to be something you wish was different. Maybe you need a few more ports, extra protection, or you just want to set up a home office. To help you get the most out of your XPS 13, we’ve rounded up the best accessories you can get for it.

These accessories cover all types of use cases and scenarios, so whatever you may be looking for, you’ll likely find it here. There are accessories to enhance your productivity, others meant for when you’re traveling, and some are even meant for gamers.

Logitech MX Master 3 Premium wireless mouse The Logitech MX Master 3 is undoubtedly one of the best mice you can get right now. It has a premium-feeling metal wheel, a high-end sensor that even works on glass, and a comfortable design. It works wirelessly with Bluetooth or the included dongle. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop Combo Compact mouse and keyboard If you want to complete your desk setup with a wireless mouse and keyboard, this bundle has a modern compact design that can fit just about anywhere. The keyboard includes a number pad and even some dedicated keys to access Office apps and emoji. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Sculpt Ergonomic Wireless Desktop Combo Ergonomic setup If comfort is your number one priority, this mouse and keyboard combo from Microsoft is a great option. The keyboard uses an arc shape that makes keys easier to reach, while the mouse has a round design to fit your hand more comfortably (though it's meant for right-handed users). Buy at Amazon

Moft Z Inivisble Laptop Stand Extra comfort anywhere The Moft Z is a super versatile laptop stand that can fold into a variety of positions. It can put your laptop at an angle for more comfortable typing, or raise it from your desk if it's just a little too low or you want to stand up. It folds completely flat for easy storage, too. Buy at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Secure external storage Extra storage can be important if your laptop just doesn't have enough, and the T7 Touch SSD from Samsung offers up to 2TB of storage and up to 1,050MB/s speeds. Plus, it has a fingerprint sensor so only you can access your data. Buy at Amazon

Samsung X5 Portable SSD Ultra-fast SSD As fast as SSDs themselves are, they're usually limited by the speeds of the USB protocol they use. If you need maximum performance, Samsung's X5 Portable SSD uses Thunderbolt 3 to promise speeds up to 2,800MB/s. It's a fully metal enclosure too, so it's also a premium-feeling product. Buy at Amazon

Dell Thunderbolt Dock WD19TBS Official Dell dock This official Dell dock adds all the connectivity you need for your XPS laptop, including multiple display outputs, USB, Ethernet, and power delivery. It's modular too, so you can keep the same connector and upgrade the ports later. Buy at Dell.com

Plugable 14-in-1 USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 Dock Tons of expansion If you have a complex office setup with multiple monitors and accessories, this Thunderbolt dock will be a life saver. It turns the Thunderbolt port on your XPS 13 into 14 ports including multiple USB ports, display outputs (both HDMI and DP), and gigabit Ethernet. Buy at Amazon

Plugable USB 3.0 Universal Laptop Docking Station Who needs Thunderbolt? Thunderbolt docks are expensive, but with this dock, you can still get a lot of ports for less. Six USB ports, Ethernet, HDMI, and DVI ports are all included for a much lower price. It doesn't charge your laptop, though. Buy at Amazon

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Glasses with sound The concept may sound weird, but the Razer Anzu glasses can help protect your eyes from the computer screen's light while also giving you a personal set of speakers right next to your ears. You can listen to music or take calls without being audible to everyone around you. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Headphones 2 Premium audio experience The Surface Headphones are a premium and sleek pair of headphones. They provide high-quality audio and active noise cancellation, which you can adjust with granular controls using rotating dials on the earcups. There are also touch controls for music playback or taking calls. Buy at Amazon

Sony WH-CH510 Affordable headset If you want a more affordable option for your wireless audio, this pair from Sony might do the trick for you. It's a pair of on-ear headphones with great sound quality for its price and solid battery life so it doesn't die on you when you need it. Buy at Amazon

Sony WF-1000XM4 Premium earbuds If you prefer the freedom of small earbuds over big headphones, Sony makes some of the ebst earbuds you can buy today. The WF-1000XM4 offer high-quality audio, active noise cancellation, and a premium-looking design. Buy at Amazon

Dell UltraSharp 4K Webcam Look your best Even premium laptops often still have disappointing webcams, so this Dell UltraSharp model might be worth it for you. It supports a whopping 4K resolution, HDR, auto framing, and has a Sony STARVIS sensor for improved low-light performance. Buy at Dell.com

Microsoft Modern webcam A more affordable webcam We can't all afford to pay $200 for a webcam, so this alternative from Microsoft is a great option if the webcam on the Dell XPS isn't doing it for you. It supports 1080p video at 30fps and with HDR, plus it has a privacy shutter if you're worried about being spied on. Buy at Best Buy

Samsung S65UA Monitor More space to work Setting up an office space can be a lot easier when you have a big monitor like this. It has a 21:9 aspect ratio, WQHD resolution, a 100Hz refresh rate, and 90W of power delivery from the USB Type-C port. It's hard to ask for a lot more. Buy at Samsung.com

Asus VZ249HE Cheap monitor If you've never had a dual-monitor setup before and you want to see what it's all about, this is a good start. This ASUS monitor has Full HD resolution and a 75Hz refresh rate for a bit more smoothness. Buy at Amazon

BenQ TK850 4K projector Make your own home theater If you want a big screen to watch movies with your family, this BenQ projector will deliver one of the best experiences you can find. It supports 4K and HDR, it has 3,000 lumens of brightness so you get a clear image anywhere, and the image can be as big as 300 inches. Buy at Best Buy

These are the best accessories you can get to improve your experience at home, specifically for productivity. But if you’re a frequent traveler, we also rounded up a few great accessories to make the Dell XPS 13 even better on the go.

mCover Hard Shell Case Protect your XPS 13 with style It's important to protect your laptop from damage. This hard shell accessory can be attached to your Dell XPS 13 and can add a splash of color if you find the silver tone a bit boring. Buy at Amazon

Walnew Laptop Sleeve A sleeve with a mouse pad This slim sleeve doesn't just protect your laptop when you're taking it with you. The opening flap is extra large so you can use it as a mousepad too. It's great for those who never travel without an external mouse. Buy at Amazon

Dell Pro Briefcase 14 For long-distance travelers If you need to take your laptop with you on a long trip, this Dell briefcase is a great option to fit all your accessories in, as well as the XPS 13. It has plenty of space, water-resistant materials, and you can even pass a charging cable from the power bank slot to the laptop so you can charge on the go. Buy at Dell.com

Dell Urban Backpack 15 Easier travels Sometimes, the easiest way to transport your laptop is a backpack, and this option from Dell is sleek and modern-looking. It can handle larger laptops, too, and that means you get extra space for accessories. Buy at Amazon

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Extra-portable storage Sometimes it's not about the capacity or speed, but just about being able to easily take documents or projects with you. This flash drive features both a USB Type-C and Type-A connector, so you can use it not only with your XPS 13 without any dongles, but also on older PCs that only have USB Type-A. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Arc Mouse Super-thin mouse If you need a mouse you can easily take anywhere, the Microsoft Arc Mouse is just that without being uncomfortable. It's a nearly flat mouse when you need to store it, but the body can bend to form a more comfortable arc shape when you need to use it. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Designer Keyboard Compact Travel keyboard It doesn't protect your Surface Pro or turn it into a laptop, but this Microsoft keyboard is compact and you can easily take it anywhere. It can be paired with up to three devices too, so you can easily switch between them and use it with your PC, phone, or tablet. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerExpand+ 7-in-1 USB C Hub More ports on the go If you need a few extra ports while you're out and about, the Anker PowerExpand+ adds three USB ports (two USB Type-A and one Type-C) for data, an SD card reader, and HDMI output, and 85W Power Delivery with another USB Type-C port if you get the chance to plug in. Buy at Amazon

WAVLINK USB C Hub Ethernet anywhere This is another cheap dock that's easy to take anywhere. In fact, it's the smallest one on this list. Despite that, you now get support for Gigabit Ethernet, two USB ports, HDMI, SD card readers, and 85W of power delivery. Buy at Amazon

Einova Laptop Power Bank Charge up on the road When your laptop's battery can't quite last you through the day, this Einova power bank can deliver enough power to give you a few more hours of use. It delivers 45W of power over USB Type-C, and the Type-A ports can also charge your phone. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse II 400 Power for days If you're going to be away from home for a few days, the Anker PowerHouse II 400 is a necessity if you want to use your electronics. It can deliver power over a few USB ports, but you can also just plug in an AC adapter to charge. It has enough charge to last you a few days if you're just charging your laptop. Buy at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Portable Monitor An extra screen anywhere Take the dual-monitor life anywhere with this external portable monitor by Lenovo. The 14-inch display has a Full HD resolution and 300 nits of brightness. It connects via USB Type-C and it supports passthrough charging. Buy at Amazon

Finally, we have some accessories for those who want to use the Dell XPS 13 for gaming, or as a complement to their gaming experience. It’s true the XPS 13 isn’t a gaming PC out of the box, but that doesn’t mean you can’t make it so.

Razer Core X eGPU Now you can game The XPS 13 isn't a gaming PC, but an external GPU enclosure like this can let you use a powerful GPU as if it was inside your PC. This Razer enclosure supports up to three-slot wide GPUs and has 650W of power, so most cards should work with it. Buy at Amazon

Samsung Odyssey G5 Gaming Monitor For smooth gaming If you're gaming on the XPS 13, you can use this Samsung monitor to get a much smoother experience. It has a 165Hz refresh rate with AMD FreeSync Premium, a 1ms response time, plus Quad HD resolution ensures you still have a crisp image. Buy at Samsung.com

Corsair K70 MK.2 Gaming Keyboard Game more comfortably This gaming keyboard offers almost anything you could want. You can choose your preferred Cherry MX switches, it has a durable aluminum frame, and per-key RGB backlighting lets you create the look you want. It can even passthrough power to charge your phone via USB. Buy at Amazon

Razer Basilisk v2 Gaming Mouse Gaming mouse The Razer Basilisk v2 is an an advanced gaming mouse, featuring 11 programmable buttons using Razer's optical light-based switches. The mouse sensor has a 20,000DPI that can be adjusted to your liking, too. Finally, the Razer Speedflex cable should make it less of a hassle to move around your desk. Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Headset Wireless gaming headset The Xbox Wireless Headset is quite affordable for what it offers. It has features like auto-mute for your microphone, spatial sound, and rotating dial controls to adjust the balance between game and chat audio. It also works with PCs, Xbox consoles, and phones. Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller The best gaming controller Xbox makes arguably the best videogame controller with the Xbox Wireless Controller, and it works with your Dell XPS 13 out of the box. This is the latest version, featuring a more comfortable design and improved D-pad, plus a new Share button. Buy at Amazon

8BitDo USB Wireless Adapter Bring your own controller If you already have a wireless controller you want to use, this USB adapter can make that a little easier. It supports almost all modern controllers from Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles. You can even use it with a Nintendo Switch if you want to. Buy at Amazon

Elgato HD60 S+ Capture Card Record and stream your games Elgato makes very popular streaming equipment, and the HD60 S+ Capture Card is great for capturing gameplay from your consoles and showing it to the world. It has 4K 60FPS passthrough so your game looks just as good, but it streams in 1080p. Buy at Amazon

Blue Yeti X Microphone Professional streaming mic If you're streaming or podcasting on your XPS 13, an external microphone is going to be helpful. The Blue Yeti X is one of the best ones out there, featuring an LED volume meter, four condensers, and a 24-bit sampling rate. You can also use Blue's software for additional tweaks. Buy at Amazon

That’s a whole lot of accessories to choose from for your Dell XPS 13, and you have something for just about every need you might have. Obviously, the Dell XPS 13 isn’t a gaming PC, but that’s why there are so many ways to make it better for gamers. An external GPU like the Razer Core X is pretty much essential if you want to play modern games on it, for example. Or if you’re more of a console gamer, you can use the Elgato HD60 S+ to capture and share gameplay.

Even if you’re more into productivity, there are a lot of accessories to make the Dell XPS 13 even better. A second screen like the Samsung S65UA monitor is great at giving you more space to work, and a Thunderbolt dock like this one from Plugable gives you many connectivity options. And of course, there’s the matter of protecting your XPS 13, where cases like the mCover Hard Shell Case come into play.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 13 using the link below. It’s a very high-end laptop with great performance for its size and a premium design, and as we’ve just proven, you can expand it to do almost anything.