Best cases for the Dell XPS 13: mCover, Kinmac, and more

Dell makes some great laptops, and the XPS 13 stands out as a phenomenal option among the best laptops out there. It has the latest Intel processors, which means it’s fast and has pretty powerful integrated graphics. It also comes with the benefits of Thunderbolt 4, meaning you get 40Gbps of bandwidth for peripherals, including plugging in two 4K screens at the same time. A device like that should last you a long time, and for that to happen, protection is important. We’ve rounded up some of the best cases you can get for your Dell XPS 13 to keep it safe and looking great for years to come.

In terms of size, the Dell XPS 13 is a very compact ultrabook, so it’s pretty easy to find cases that fit it. Dell offers some of its own, but there are lots of third-party options to choose from. One thing to note is the standard XPS 13 has different dimensions from the XPS 13 2-in-1. Some cases may not fit both models, and the first two on this list are only meant for the clamshell version.

Alapmk Protect Cover Case for Dell XPS 13 Sleek and stylish protection The Alapmk Protective Cover Case wraps around the Dell XPS 13 to keep it protected whether it's open or closed. It's available with a few artistic designs, which can make it feel a lot more personal. Buy at Amazon

mCover Hard Shell Case for Dell XPS 13 Add a personal touch As premium as the Dell XPS 13 looks, it can also feel a bit bland on the outside. The mCover Hard Shell Case gives it a bright color to make it really stand out and appeal to your taste. It's also designed to always be applied, so you're always protected. Buy at Amazon

Dell Premier Sleever 13 Official premium sleeve Dell offers its own high-end sleeve for the XPS 13. It's all black and uses a combination of leather and fabric. It also includes a pen loop if you happen to have the touch-enabled version of the XPS 13. Buy at Dell

WALNEW 13-inch Sleeve for Dell XPS 13 It's also a mousepad This one has a trick up its sleeve (pun intended). When you open the flap, the soft touch interior is large enough to rest next to your laptop and serve as a mouse pad. If you have to carry a mouse everywhere, this is a nifty bonus. Buy at Amazon

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Premium and stylish This genuine leather sleeve comes in a variety of looks so you can get a touch of class and personality for your laptop. It offers basic protection against all bumps and scratches, as you'd expect. Buy at Amazon

Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case Classy and protective The Tomtoc 360 Protective Laptop Case offers a lot of padding all around your laptop, including additional protection at the corners. It also has a small pouch for extra accessories. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac 360° Protective Waterproof Laptop Case Lots of designs This Kinmac case also offers a lot of protection with lots of padding and a hard frame all around. However, it also gives you a bunch of personalization options thanks to the many different designs available. Buy at Amazon

DOMISO 13.3 Inch Shockproof Tough protection If you want a bit of extra protection, the hard shell of the DOMISO laptop case will almost certainly keep your Dell XPS 13 safe from bumps and even some drops. Buy at Amazon

URBAN ARMOR GEAR Medium Sleeve with Carrying Handle Extra tough Urban Armor Gear is a big name in making super-tough cases, so this is probably one of the toughest options out there. It comes in two color options and it attaches to your laptop so you can protect it even when you're using it. Buy at Amazon

That covers all the best cases you can buy to keep your Dell XPS 13 safe. There are truly options for all different tastes, so you’re sure to find something you like. Personally, the mCover hard shell case seems especially interesting to me because we live in a time where a lot of the high-end laptops have the same colors. It’s always silver or some kind of dark gray or black. I’m a big fan of the ability to give your laptop a more unique color. If you want extra protection, the Urban Armor Gear case is probably the way to go if you tend to drop your case or bump into things.

If you haven’t bought it yet, you can buy the latest Dell XPS 13 from the link below. As we’ve mentioned, it’s one of the best laptops out there. It has top-tier performance with an Intel Core i7-1185G7, up to 32GB of RAM, and a high-quality display.