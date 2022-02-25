The best keyboards you can buy for the Dell XPS 13 Plus

Choosing form over function is a faux-pas that many devices make not just now, but throughout history. The Dell XPS 13 Plus may end up being a great example of that, too. It looks incredibly cool and futuristic, and while we think it may be one of the best laptops of the year, there are some doubts. The touchpad is invisible Dell XPS 13 Plus, and the keyboard has almost no spacing between keys, so typos could end up being far more frequent than we’d like.

Because of that, buying an external keyboard may end up being an option for many, and we’re here to help. Even if you don’t dislike the keyboard on the Dell XPS 13 Plus, having an external one can be helpful if you want to create a desktop setup, or if you want something wireless so you interact with your laptop from a distance if you connect it to a TV or something. We’ve rounded up some great external keyboards you can get for the Dell XPS 13 Plus, and we’re mostly focusing on wireless options. As you may know, the XPS 13 Plus only has USB-C/Thunderbolt ports, so a wired keyboard will require an adapter. We’ve also rounded up the best docks for the Dell XPS family if that’s something you need.

Dell Premier Multi-Device Combo KM7321W Full setup If both the keyboard and mouse on the Dell XPS 13 Plus aren't to your taste, this combo pack can address all your problems. It includes a premium wireless keyboard and mouse that work over Bluetooth or using a dongle for lower latency. See at Amazon

Microsoft Surface Keyboard Sleek and premium Microsoft's Surface lineup is known for premium products, and the Surface Keyboard is no exception. It's a full-size Bluetooth keyboard, including a number pad, and it comes in a sleek design that fits well into any office. The silver color looks premium and classy without being boring. See at Amazon

Logitech K380 Adorably compact The Logitech K380 is a compact Bluetooth keyboard with unique rounded design, where almost every key is a circle. It comes in a few color options, and some keys are colored differently so it stands out a bit more. It's also easy to use anywhere you take your laptop. See at Amazon

Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro Mechanical gaming keyboard If you're using the Dell XPS 13 Plus for gaming (though you'll need an external GPU for that), the Razer BlackWidow V3 Pro is a great keyboard. It has Razer Yellow or Green mechanical switches, plus per-key RGB lighting and media controls. See at Amazon

Logitech MX Keys Comfortable typing The Logitech MX Keys is an interesting keyboard in that while the keys have a somewhat typical shape, they have small round dishes your fingers can easily slip into, making it more comfortable and easier to hit the keys you want and make less typos. See at Amazon

Dell Business Multimedia Keyboard Basic wired option If you want a wired keyboard instead of a wireless one, this might do it for you. It's a full-size keyboard with a very traditional look, but it gets the job done just fine. You'll need an adapter to get an USB Type-A port for it, though. See at Dell

Kensington Pro Fit Ergo Extra comfort Ergonomics is important when it comes to working at a computer all day, so a specially designed keyboard like this might be a huge help. It keeps all keys within reach so you don't have to strain as much and it has a nice wrist rest. See at Amazon

Razer Pro Type Ultra Productivity keyboard While Razer is known for gaming, the Razer Pro Type Ultra keyboard has a clean design that's a great match for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. It has silent mechanical switches and it includes a matching wrist rest for extra comfort. See at Amazon

iClever BK08 Take it anywhere It's not a desktop-level keyboard, but if you want something ultraportable, this iClever keyboard can be folded so it fits anywhere. It still has some spacing between keys and it even has a touchpad built in. See at Amazon

Whether you want something for your desktop setup or a better keyboard you can take on the road, these are all great options for the Dell XPS 13 Plus. Personally, I wouldn’t bother buying a keyboard to use on the go, but if I wanted a clean desktop setup, I’d probably buy the Dell Premier combo since I would also want a mouse to go with the keyboard. If you want the keyboard alone, the Razer Pro Type Ultra looks really nice, too.

You can’t buy the Dell XPS 13 Plus just yet. but if you want a new laptop right now, you might want to check out the best Dell laptops you can buy. We suspect the XPS 13 Plus will end up on that list soon enough, too.