These are the best Dell XPS 15 accessories

Dell recently refreshed its popular XPS series with some beefy hardware. They were already some of the best laptops you can get, and the latest refreshes take that even further. Featuring Intel’s 11th-generation H-series processors and Nvidia graphics, the new XPS 15 is a portable powerhouse. But no matter how good a laptop is, there’s always something you can do to improve or expand its capabilities. Or maybe you just want to protect it? That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best XPS 15 accessories you can buy to complement your device.

For this roundup, we’re covering a few different categories. We have some accessories to complete your home or office setup, others to make the XPS 15 a better travel companion, and finally, some accessories for gaming. As the XPS 15 has Thunderbolt, you can connect things like an external GPU and a gaming monitor, so you can turn it into a proper gaming rig.

Logitech MX Master 3 Ergonomic Wireless Mouse The Logitech MX Master 3 has an ergonomic design and elements like a scroll wheel for your thumb. The metal scroll wheel offers a premium feeling, plus it has 7 buttons and a rechargeable battery. Buy at Amazon

Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop bundle Mouse and keyboard combo To set up your home office, a keyboard and mouse combo can go a long way. This wireless setup uses Bluetooth and it offers some unique features like emoji and Office keys on the keyboard. Buy at Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Secure external storage The Samsung T7 Touch is a fast portable SSD with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. Plus, the fingerprint sensor can be used to protect your data from strangers. Buy at Amazon

Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock Connect all the things It's hard to match the versatility of this plugable Thunderbolt dock. It can greatly expand the connectivity of your XPS 15 with two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, seven USB ports, Ethernet and more. Buy at Amazon

Razer Anzu Smart Glasses Protect your eyes and listen to music The Razer Anzu help alleviate the strain of working at the computer by filtering blue light, but they also have built-in speakers right next to your ears, so you can keep your music and meetings to yourself. Plus, the sunglass lenses to wear them outside. Buy at Best Buy

Surface Headphones 2 Premium noise-cancelling headphones The Surface Headphones 2 feature a premium design and intuitive touch and dial controls. They also offer active noise cancellation to help you tune out background noise. Buy at Best Buy

Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor More space to work Dual-monitor setups are great for productivity, and this 34-inch ultra-wide monitor from Dell is a fantastic option. Its large size and WQHD resolution offer a ton of space for multi-tasking, plus it offers 65W of power delivery. Buy at Dell

BenQ TK850 4K HDR Projector For movie nights at home This 4K projector offers up to 3,000 lumens of brightness, so you can enjoy high-quality movies and shows even during the day. It support 4K, HDR, and can project images up to 300 inches in size. Buy at Best Buy

Kinmac Waterproof Laptop Sleeve Protect your XPS in style The Kinmac laptop sleeve offers waterproof protection for your laptop, plus plenty of cushioning on all sides in case you drop it. It comes in a lot of different looks, too. Buy at Amazon

Dell Pro Backpack 17 Travel safe The Dell Pro Backpack 17 may be meant for larger laptops, but it will still protect your XPS 15 from rain and impact. It can fit accessories and anything else you need to carry, plus you can charge your laptop with a power bank in the dedicated charger pocket. Buy at Dell

Microsoft Arc Mouse A mouse that can fit anywhere If you want a mouse you can take anywhere, this is the one. The Microsoft Arc Mouse is extremely thin, but it's designed to bend so it can fit right in your hand when you're using it. The virtual scroll wheel takes some getting used to, but it's a fair trade-off. Buy at Amazon

Anker USB-C Hub More ports on the go If you need some extra connectivity while you're on the road, this Anker USB-C hub can easily slip into a bag and offers seven ports including HDMI and three USB ports. It also offers 85W of power delivery to your laptop. Buy at Amazon

Vissles Portable 15.8-inch Monitor Dual screens everywhere Some of us can't go without a second screen for our laptop, and the Vissles portable monitor is here to address that. It has a Full HD 15.6-inch display, and it even supports touch input if you connect via USB Type-C. Buy at Amazon

Anker PowerHouse II 400 Go off the grid The Anker PowerHouse is a massive portable battery that lets you charge all your devices, including your laptop off its 388Wh battery. Overkill? Maybe, but if you're going camping or on a long road trip, it can give you power for days. Buy at Amazon

Razer Core X eGPU Extra gaming power Some XPS 15 models already include pretty solid mobile GPUs, but if you want more power, the Razer Core X can help. This eGPU enclosure supports most GPU up to triple-slot sizes and includes a 650W PSU. You'll just need to find a GPU to put inside. Buy at Amazon

Dell Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor Smoother gaming If you want to make the most of your GPU in games, a high-refresh rate monitor is important. The Dell Alienware 27 has Full HD resolution and supports refresh rates of up to 240Hz, as well as AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync. Buy at Dell

Razer Blackwidow V3 RGB Gaming keyboard Mechanical keyboards are the way of life for many gamers, and the Razer Blackwidow V3 is a great choice. You can get it with clicky green switches or silent yellow ones, it has per-key RGB lighting and a multi-function dial for various system controls. Buy at Amazon

Razer DeathAdder V2 Gaming mouse No gaming setup is complete without a gaming mouse, and the Razer DeathAdder V2 has a 20,000DPI sensor and uses Razer's optical mouse switches for faster button actuation. Plus, you get RGB lighting customizable with Razer Synapse. Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller Better than a keyboard For some games, controllers are just easier to use than a mouse and keyboard setup, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is the gold standard for controllers on Windows. It works natively with Bluetooth and you can customize it with the Xbox Accessories app. Buy at Amazon

8BitDo Wireless Adapter Bring your own controller If you already have a favorite controller and it's not an Xbox one, the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter is great. With 8BitDo's Ultimate Software, you can create macros, customize trigger sensitivity, and adjust the vibration strength. It supports most modern controllers. Buy at Amazon

Xbox Wireless Headset A gaming headset with awesome features The Xbox Wireless Headset is a great gaming headset with features like mic auto-mute when you're not talking and voice isolation so you're heard clearly. It supports surround sound and lets you adjust volume levels with rotating dials, among other features. Buy at Amazon

That should show you that there are lots of accessories to help expand your experience with the Dell XPS 15. Thanks to Thunderbolt, you can plug in things like a high-refresh rate monitor for gaming, or even a whole external GPU. If you’re into gaming, something like the Xbox Wireless headset is great for talking to your teammates.

On the other hand, if you use the XPS 15 more for work, the Dell 34 Curved Monitor offers a huge canvas for productivity, making it ideal for the office. Add a mouse and keyboard combo and a Thunderbolt dock for other peripherals, and you can easily turn your XPS 15 into a productivity machine. No matter what you’re looking for, the XPS 15 can be a very versatile machine with these accessories. You can buy it below if you haven’t already.