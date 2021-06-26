These are the best Dell XPS 15 accessories
Dell recently refreshed its popular XPS series with some beefy hardware. They were already some of the best laptops you can get, and the latest refreshes take that even further. Featuring Intel’s 11th-generation H-series processors and Nvidia graphics, the new XPS 15 is a portable powerhouse. But no matter how good a laptop is, there’s always something you can do to improve or expand its capabilities. Or maybe you just want to protect it? That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best XPS 15 accessories you can buy to complement your device.
For this roundup, we’re covering a few different categories. We have some accessories to complete your home or office setup, others to make the XPS 15 a better travel companion, and finally, some accessories for gaming. As the XPS 15 has Thunderbolt, you can connect things like an external GPU and a gaming monitor, so you can turn it into a proper gaming rig.
- The Logitech MX Master 3 has an ergonomic design and elements like a scroll wheel for your thumb. The metal scroll wheel offers a premium feeling, plus it has 7 buttons and a rechargeable battery.
- To set up your home office, a keyboard and mouse combo can go a long way. This wireless setup uses Bluetooth and it offers some unique features like emoji and Office keys on the keyboard.
- The Samsung T7 Touch is a fast portable SSD with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. Plus, the fingerprint sensor can be used to protect your data from strangers.
- It's hard to match the versatility of this plugable Thunderbolt dock. It can greatly expand the connectivity of your XPS 15 with two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, seven USB ports, Ethernet and more.
- The Razer Anzu help alleviate the strain of working at the computer by filtering blue light, but they also have built-in speakers right next to your ears, so you can keep your music and meetings to yourself. Plus, the sunglass lenses to wear them outside.
- The Surface Headphones 2 feature a premium design and intuitive touch and dial controls. They also offer active noise cancellation to help you tune out background noise.
- Dual-monitor setups are great for productivity, and this 34-inch ultra-wide monitor from Dell is a fantastic option. Its large size and WQHD resolution offer a ton of space for multi-tasking, plus it offers 65W of power delivery.
- This 4K projector offers up to 3,000 lumens of brightness, so you can enjoy high-quality movies and shows even during the day. It support 4K, HDR, and can project images up to 300 inches in size.
- The Kinmac laptop sleeve offers waterproof protection for your laptop, plus plenty of cushioning on all sides in case you drop it. It comes in a lot of different looks, too.
- The Dell Pro Backpack 17 may be meant for larger laptops, but it will still protect your XPS 15 from rain and impact. It can fit accessories and anything else you need to carry, plus you can charge your laptop with a power bank in the dedicated charger pocket.
- If you want a mouse you can take anywhere, this is the one. The Microsoft Arc Mouse is extremely thin, but it's designed to bend so it can fit right in your hand when you're using it. The virtual scroll wheel takes some getting used to, but it's a fair trade-off.
- If you need some extra connectivity while you're on the road, this Anker USB-C hub can easily slip into a bag and offers seven ports including HDMI and three USB ports. It also offers 85W of power delivery to your laptop.
- Some of us can't go without a second screen for our laptop, and the Vissles portable monitor is here to address that. It has a Full HD 15.6-inch display, and it even supports touch input if you connect via USB Type-C.
- The Anker PowerHouse is a massive portable battery that lets you charge all your devices, including your laptop off its 388Wh battery. Overkill? Maybe, but if you're going camping or on a long road trip, it can give you power for days.
- Some XPS 15 models already include pretty solid mobile GPUs, but if you want more power, the Razer Core X can help. This eGPU enclosure supports most GPU up to triple-slot sizes and includes a 650W PSU. You'll just need to find a GPU to put inside.
- If you want to make the most of your GPU in games, a high-refresh rate monitor is important. The Dell Alienware 27 has Full HD resolution and supports refresh rates of up to 240Hz, as well as AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.
- Mechanical keyboards are the way of life for many gamers, and the Razer Blackwidow V3 is a great choice. You can get it with clicky green switches or silent yellow ones, it has per-key RGB lighting and a multi-function dial for various system controls.
- No gaming setup is complete without a gaming mouse, and the Razer DeathAdder V2 has a 20,000DPI sensor and uses Razer's optical mouse switches for faster button actuation. Plus, you get RGB lighting customizable with Razer Synapse.
- For some games, controllers are just easier to use than a mouse and keyboard setup, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is the gold standard for controllers on Windows. It works natively with Bluetooth and you can customize it with the Xbox Accessories app.
- If you already have a favorite controller and it's not an Xbox one, the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter is great. With 8BitDo's Ultimate Software, you can create macros, customize trigger sensitivity, and adjust the vibration strength. It supports most modern controllers.
- The Xbox Wireless Headset is a great gaming headset with features like mic auto-mute when you're not talking and voice isolation so you're heard clearly. It supports surround sound and lets you adjust volume levels with rotating dials, among other features.
That should show you that there are lots of accessories to help expand your experience with the Dell XPS 15. Thanks to Thunderbolt, you can plug in things like a high-refresh rate monitor for gaming, or even a whole external GPU. If you’re into gaming, something like the Xbox Wireless headset is great for talking to your teammates.
On the other hand, if you use the XPS 15 more for work, the Dell 34 Curved Monitor offers a huge canvas for productivity, making it ideal for the office. Add a mouse and keyboard combo and a Thunderbolt dock for other peripherals, and you can easily turn your XPS 15 into a productivity machine. No matter what you’re looking for, the XPS 15 can be a very versatile machine with these accessories. You can buy it below if you haven’t already.
- The Dell XPS 15 is a powerhouse of a laptop considering its size. Featuring 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, it can handle almost anything you throw at it.