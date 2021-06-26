We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.
These are the best Dell XPS 15 accessories
Dell recently refreshed its popular XPS series with some beefy hardware. They were already some of the best laptops you can get, and the latest refreshes take that even further. Featuring Intel’s 11th-generation H-series processors and Nvidia graphics, the new XPS 15 is a portable powerhouse. But no matter how good a laptop is, there’s always something you can do to improve or expand its capabilities. Or maybe you just want to protect it? That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the best XPS 15 accessories you can buy to complement your device.

For this roundup, we’re covering a few different categories. We have some accessories to complete your home or office setup, others to make the XPS 15 a better travel companion, and finally, some accessories for gaming. As the XPS 15 has Thunderbolt, you can connect things like an external GPU and a gaming monitor, so you can turn it into a proper gaming rig.

    Logitech MX Master 3

    Ergonomic Wireless Mouse

    The Logitech MX Master 3 has an ergonomic design and elements like a scroll wheel for your thumb. The metal scroll wheel offers a premium feeling, plus it has 7 buttons and a rechargeable battery.
    Microsoft Bluetooth Desktop bundle

    Mouse and keyboard combo

    To set up your home office, a keyboard and mouse combo can go a long way. This wireless setup uses Bluetooth and it offers some unique features like emoji and Office keys on the keyboard.
    Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD

    Secure external storage

    The Samsung T7 Touch is a fast portable SSD with read speeds up to 1,050MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000MB/s. Plus, the fingerprint sensor can be used to protect your data from strangers.
    Plugable 14-in-1 Thunderbolt dock

    Connect all the things

    It's hard to match the versatility of this plugable Thunderbolt dock. It can greatly expand the connectivity of your XPS 15 with two HDMI and DisplayPort outputs, seven USB ports, Ethernet and more.
    Razer Anzu Smart Glasses

    Protect your eyes and listen to music

    The Razer Anzu help alleviate the strain of working at the computer by filtering blue light, but they also have built-in speakers right next to your ears, so you can keep your music and meetings to yourself. Plus, the sunglass lenses to wear them outside.
    Surface Headphones 2

    Premium noise-cancelling headphones

    The Surface Headphones 2 feature a premium design and intuitive touch and dial controls. They also offer active noise cancellation to help you tune out background noise.
    Dell 34 Curved USB-C Monitor

    More space to work

    Dual-monitor setups are great for productivity, and this 34-inch ultra-wide monitor from Dell is a fantastic option. Its large size and WQHD resolution offer a ton of space for multi-tasking, plus it offers 65W of power delivery.
    BenQ TK850 4K HDR Projector

    For movie nights at home

    This 4K projector offers up to 3,000 lumens of brightness, so you can enjoy high-quality movies and shows even during the day. It support 4K, HDR, and can project images up to 300 inches in size.
    Kinmac Waterproof Laptop Sleeve

    Protect your XPS in style

    The Kinmac laptop sleeve offers waterproof protection for your laptop, plus plenty of cushioning on all sides in case you drop it. It comes in a lot of different looks, too.
    Dell Pro Backpack 17

    Travel safe

    The Dell Pro Backpack 17 may be meant for larger laptops, but it will still protect your XPS 15 from rain and impact. It can fit accessories and anything else you need to carry, plus you can charge your laptop with a power bank in the dedicated charger pocket.
    Microsoft Arc Mouse

    A mouse that can fit anywhere

    If you want a mouse you can take anywhere, this is the one. The Microsoft Arc Mouse is extremely thin, but it's designed to bend so it can fit right in your hand when you're using it. The virtual scroll wheel takes some getting used to, but it's a fair trade-off.
    Anker USB-C Hub

    More ports on the go

    If you need some extra connectivity while you're on the road, this Anker USB-C hub can easily slip into a bag and offers seven ports including HDMI and three USB ports. It also offers 85W of power delivery to your laptop.
    Vissles Portable 15.8-inch Monitor

    Dual screens everywhere

    Some of us can't go without a second screen for our laptop, and the Vissles portable monitor is here to address that. It has a Full HD 15.6-inch display, and it even supports touch input if you connect via USB Type-C.
    Anker PowerHouse II 400

    Go off the grid

    The Anker PowerHouse is a massive portable battery that lets you charge all your devices, including your laptop off its 388Wh battery. Overkill? Maybe, but if you're going camping or on a long road trip, it can give you power for days.
    Razer Core X eGPU

    Extra gaming power

    Some XPS 15 models already include pretty solid mobile GPUs, but if you want more power, the Razer Core X can help. This eGPU enclosure supports most GPU up to triple-slot sizes and includes a 650W PSU. You'll just need to find a GPU to put inside.
    Dell Alienware 27 Gaming Monitor

    Smoother gaming

    If you want to make the most of your GPU in games, a high-refresh rate monitor is important. The Dell Alienware 27 has Full HD resolution and supports refresh rates of up to 240Hz, as well as AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync.
    Razer Blackwidow V3

    RGB Gaming keyboard

    Mechanical keyboards are the way of life for many gamers, and the Razer Blackwidow V3 is a great choice. You can get it with clicky green switches or silent yellow ones, it has per-key RGB lighting and a multi-function dial for various system controls.
    Razer DeathAdder V2

    Gaming mouse

    No gaming setup is complete without a gaming mouse, and the Razer DeathAdder V2 has a 20,000DPI sensor and uses Razer's optical mouse switches for faster button actuation. Plus, you get RGB lighting customizable with Razer Synapse.
    Xbox Wireless Controller

    Better than a keyboard

    For some games, controllers are just easier to use than a mouse and keyboard setup, and the Xbox Wireless Controller is the gold standard for controllers on Windows. It works natively with Bluetooth and you can customize it with the Xbox Accessories app.
    8BitDo Wireless Adapter

    Bring your own controller

    If you already have a favorite controller and it's not an Xbox one, the 8BitDo Wireless Adapter is great. With 8BitDo's Ultimate Software, you can create macros, customize trigger sensitivity, and adjust the vibration strength. It supports most modern controllers.
    Xbox Wireless Headset

    A gaming headset with awesome features

    The Xbox Wireless Headset is a great gaming headset with features like mic auto-mute when you're not talking and voice isolation so you're heard clearly. It supports surround sound and lets you adjust volume levels with rotating dials, among other features.

That should show you that there are lots of accessories to help expand your experience with the Dell XPS 15. Thanks to Thunderbolt, you can plug in things like a high-refresh rate monitor for gaming, or even a whole external GPU. If you’re into gaming, something like the Xbox Wireless headset is great for talking to your teammates.

On the other hand, if you use the XPS 15 more for work, the Dell 34 Curved Monitor offers a huge canvas for productivity, making it ideal for the office. Add a mouse and keyboard combo and a Thunderbolt dock for other peripherals, and you can easily turn your XPS 15 into a productivity machine. No matter what you’re looking for, the XPS 15 can be a very versatile machine with these accessories. You can buy it below if you haven’t already.

    Dell XPS 15
    The Dell XPS 15 is a powerhouse of a laptop considering its size. Featuring 11th-generation Intel Core H-series CPUs and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Ti, it can handle almost anything you throw at it.

