The best cases for the Dell XPS 15: Dell, mCover, Smatree, and more

The Dell XPS 15 is an incredibly powerful 15 inch laptop whose looks are deceiving. It’s compact and relatively thin, but it packs up to an Intel Core i9-11980HK CPU and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics. You can get some serious work done on this machine, and you can take it with you without much hassle too. But carrying your laptop around is dangerous for many reasons, including the risk of dropping it or bumping into something. If you want to protect your Dell XPS 15, here are some of the best cases you can get for it.

There are plenty of different ways to protect your laptop from everyday accidents, from thin sleeves to large bags. We have a bit of everything here, so you can choose whatever fits your taste better.

mCover Hard Shell Case Add some color The Dell XPS 15 comes in a couple of different colors, but they're not really exciting. In addition to protecting your laptop, this mCover hard shell can add a splash of color to your Dell XPS 15 so it stands out a bit more. There's also a completely clear version. Buy at Amazon

Alapmk Protective Cover Case Classic or colorful This protective case for the Dell XPS 15 wraps around the entire laptop, keeping it safe from everyday bumps and scratches. It's available in plain black or red, or in a few different patterns if you want something with a bit more personality. Buy at Amazon

Dell Premier Sleeve 15 Sleek protection Who better to protect a Dell laptop than a Dell sleeve? This premium sleeve uses a water-resistant fabric shell with microfiber lining on the inside to prevent scratches. The leather-covered flap closes with magnets so your Dell XPS 15 isn't going anywhere. Buy at Dell

Londo Genuine Leather Sleeve Stylish leather If you want a slim sleeve with personality, the Londo genuine leather sleeve is a great choice. Combining genuine leather and various patterns, it has a unique, but still classic look with a few styles to choose from so you can find the right style for you without being too flashy. Buy at Amazon

Kinmac 360° Protective Laptop Case Lots of styles If you can't seem to find something that fits your personal style, this is probably the best option for you. With over 20 styles available, this Kinmac sleeve is sure to have something you like. Plus, it offers plenty of protection with lots of cushioning and a shockproof enclosure. Buy at Amazon

Smatree Hard Shell Laptop Sleeve Tough shell If you need extra protection for your Dell XPS 15, this is one of the best cases around. It uses a hard, but flexible hard shell to keep your laptop safe from harsher drops and bumps, and a soft exterior to prevent scratches. Plus, it's water resistant. Buy at Amazon

Dealcase Laptop Case with Accessory Bag Carry your accessories Carrying your accessories with you when you travel isn't always easy, but the Dealcase sleeve comes with a separate pouch for them. You can take your accessories when you need them, or leave them behind when you don't. It comes in a few different colors, too. Buy at Amazon

Targus Strata Laptop Sleeve Easy to carry This high-quality sleeve is somewhat simple, but it gets the basics done with some space to carry your charger and other accessories. Plus, it has a shoulder strap to make it easy to carry without having to hold it in your hands. The minimalist aesthetic is also great for business users. Buy at Best Buy

Dell Urban Backpack 15.6 Travel safe For longer trips, or for those who don't like shoulder straps, the official Dell Urban Backpack is a great way to carry your laptop. You can stay hands-free and pack a lot of accessories and extras with lots of compartments to keep them organized. It's great for frequent long-distance travelers. Buy at Amazon

As we said, there’s something for everyone, with different types of cases available. You have snap-on covers, sleeves, shoulder bags, and backpacks to choose from, many with different styles available. A personal favorite is always the Kinmac 360° Protective Laptop Case because it offers what I’d consider to be the perfect blend of protection and style.

If you haven’t yet, you can buy the Dell XPS 15 using the link below. As we said before, this is a phenomenal laptop whose size might initially deceive you. In addition to high-end CPUs and graphics, you can get it with up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. It even comes with an OLED panel option, which looks absolutely stunning on a laptop. It’s one of the best laptops out there, but you can always check out other great laptops from Dell too.