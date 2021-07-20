Best accessories for Dell XPS 17: Mice, keyboards, docks, and more

The Dell XPS 17 was reincarnated last year, almost a decade after we last saw the XPS 17-L702X in 2011. It follows the same design language as its younger siblings, the XPS 15 and XPS 13, with a premium aluminum chassis, ultra-thin bezels, and a fairly thin profile for a 17-inch notebook. This year, the XPS 17 got a spec bump where you can now get the laptop with the latest 11th-gen Intel Tiger Lake-H processors including the Core i5-11400H, Core i7-11800H, or the top of the line Core i9-11900H. For graphics, there’s a standard Intel UHD for the base model, or you can opt for an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 with 45W TDP and 4GB DDR6 memory or a heftier 60W RTX 3060 with 6GB DDR6 memory. Not only does this make the laptop great for content creation and heavy graphics tasks, you can also do gaming on the XPS 17.

Memory options go up to 32GB of DDR4 clocked at 3,200MHz, while storage can be configured up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Dell offers the XPS 17 with a massive 97Whr battery, which is the largest it has used on an XPS laptop, ensuring it stays up for long. The laptop also offers a total of four Thunderbolt 4 ports, which means you can hook up a variety of peripherals, docks, external monitors, and even an eGPU.

Speaking of which, today we’re going to check out some of the best accessories for the Dell XPS 17 to help you improve the overall experience.

Dell Premier Sleeve 17 Best protective sleeve A sleek and lightweight sleeve for the XPS 17 featuring a water-resistant exterior material and microfiber lining on the inside to protect the laptop from scratches and damage. It also comes with a magnetic flap to secure the laptop inside. Buy from Amazon

Dell Premier Rechargeable Wireless Mouse Elegant wireless mouse A premium wireless mouse that can be recharged via USB-C in just two minutes for full day's work, the Dell Premier MS7421W features an elegant design and can connect up to three devices. Buy from Amazon

Dell DA310 USB-C Mobile Adapter Best USB-C hub If you want a compact solution to expand the I/O ports on your XPS 17, this USB-C hub has it all including HDMI, USB-A, Ethernet and up to 90W power pass-through for your laptop. Buy from Amazon

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD Best external SSD When it comes to storage, Samsung offers some of the best solutions. The T7 Touch Portable SSD not only offers fast data transfer speeds, but also comes with a built-in fingerprint scanner for added security. Buy from Amazon

Dell UltraSharp U2720Q Best 4K monitor for creators Dell offers a wide range of monitors that you can hook up with your XPS 17. The UltraSharp U2720Q is a recommended 4K monitor from the company featuring an IPS panel with 99% sRGB, 95% DCI-P3 and 99% Rec 709 color coverage. It's also a VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified monitor. Buy from Amazon

Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse KM7321W Premium wireless keyboard and mouse combo Sit back and relax while you catch up on work with the Dell Premier Wireless Keyboard and Mouse combo. Both offer 2.4GHz or Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity allowing you to seamlessly connect and pair up to three devices. Both the mouse and keyboard offer a sleek premium finish that should go quite well with the XPS 17. Buy from Amazon

Logitech G915 TKL Best mechanical keyboard for gaming An excellent slim, low profile tenkeyless mechanical keyboard featuring a premium design and lag-free wireless connectivity. It can also be connected via Bluetooth or using the bundled cable. Buy from Amazon

Logitech StreamCam Best webcam The XPS 17 has a 720p camera, so it's advisable to invest in a better webcam if you seek better picture quality. Logitech's new compact webcam is not only perfect for your video calls but is also great if you're into streaming. Buy from Amazon

MXBOLD Laptop Stand Adjustable laptop stand There are many benefits of having a laptop stand, especially one that offers height adjustments. You can get the right angle for typing, or you can just prop up your laptop for a clean desk setup. Buy from Amazon

Ultimate Ears Boom 3 Best Bluetooth speaker The Ultimate Ears Boom 3 are one of the best Bluetooth speakers out there offering clear and loud sound, 15 hours of battery life, rugged and waterproof design and a two-year warranty. Buy from Amazon

Dell Pro Backpack 17 Protective backpack The Dell Pro Backpack is great for when you're on the move and want to carry your XPS 17 with you. It features EVA foam cushioning that offers shock resistance and is coated with a water-resistant, protective material made from reclaimed automobile windshields. Buy from Amazon

Xbox Wireless Controller Best game controller If you're planning to do some gaming on your XPS 17, then you have to get an Xbox wireless controller as it offers the best compatibility with Windows and support for a wide range of games. Buy from Amazon

Logitech MX Master 3 Best productivity mouse The MX Master 3 is an excellent mouse if you want to amp up your productivity. It offers programmable buttons, dual-scroll wheel, multi-device support, USB-C charging and more. Buy from Amazon

LG UltraGear 27GP850-B Best external gaming monitor The LG UltraGear 27GP850-B is a great external monitor if you plan on doing som fast-paced gaming on your XPS 17. The 27-inch monitor comes with a 165hz refresh rate, 1440p resolution, NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium, DCI-P3 98% Color Gamut and HDR 10 support. Buy from Amazon

Logitech G Pro X Wireless Best wireless gaming headset The Logitech G Pro X wireless gaming headset is one of the best in the business whether you want to play games, or just want a comfortable everyday headphone. It can be connected using Bluetooth or 2.4Ghz wireless and offers support for DTS Headphone X 2.0, over 20 hours of battery life and Blue voice. Buy from Amazon

Anker Apex 12-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Dock Best Thunderbolt 4 Dock Anker recently launched the Apex Thunderbolt 4 dock which is your one-stop solution if you need a reliable docking station for your XPS 17. The dock offers up to an 8K display with a 30Hz refresh rate, or a 4K display with a 120Hz refresh rate along with a variety of ports with 90W USB-PD passthrough. Buy from Amazon

WHOOSH! Screen Cleaner Kit Screen cleaning kit It's a good habit to keep your laptop's screen clean if you want to avoid scratches in the future. This kit comes with a liquid agent that's safe for all types of screens and you get a set of microfiber cloth to keep your laptop spotless. Buy from Amazon

Razer Viper Ultimate Best gaming mouse Rated as one of the best gaming mice, the Razer Viper Ultimate offers a lightweight ambidextrous design with a 20K DPI optical sensor, 8 programmable buttons, and a 70-hour battery life. Buy from Amazon

Havit HV-F2056 laptop cooling pad Keep it cool A cooling pad for your laptop is a great way to ensure it gets proper airflow especially during heavy workloads. The Havit HV-F2056 supports laptops of up to 17-inches and comes with three cooling fans, two USB ports to deliver power to external devices, and adjustable feet at the bottom. Buy from Amazon

Seagate Portable 1TB External Hard Drive Best external HDD If you deal with a lot of heavy files, an external USB hard drive is a comparatively cheaper way to expand storage on your laptop. The Seagate Portable Drive is available in 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and even 5TB capacities with support for USB 3.0. Buy from Amazon

Gigabyte AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU External GPU solution Want to add a full-fledged desktop-grade NVIDIA RTX 3080 to your XPS 17? Gigabyte offers the AORUS RTX 3080 Gaming Box eGPU that can connect simply using a Thunderbolt cable to deliver high-end graphics performance. Of course, it's pricey, as it's available for pretty much the same cost as the laptop itself. Buy from Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision M14 Best portable monitor If your work involves a lot of traveling, a dual-screen setup is out of the question unless you have a portable monitor. The Lenovo ThinkVision M14 is a recommended portable monitor that comes with a 14-inch full-HD panel and can connect seamlessly over USB-C. Buy from Amazon

Corsair MM700 RGB gaming mouse pad Extra-large mousepad The Corsair MM700 is a large-sized mouse pad (36.6” x 15.8”) that can easily accommodate the XPS 17 and still have enough space for a mouse. It comes with a soft fabric finish as well as RGB lighting around the edges if you are into that sort of stuff. Buy from Amazon

These are some of the must-have accessories for the Dell XPS 17. Have we missed out on anything? Leave a comment below with your suggestions. Also, check out our list of the best laptops, if you are planning to buy a new notebook. We also have a dedicated list of the best laptops offered by Dell.